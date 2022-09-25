Cayuga County property transfers: Sept. 25, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Aug. 4-7:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Parthluck LLC, 19 McMaster St., Auburn, to Central Hotel Group Inc. (same address), property at 19 McMaster St., $1,500,000. Assessment $1,400,000.

• Stacey L. Jones, 42 Jarvis St., Auburn, to Ian Vuillemot and Courtney Ray, 85 Lansing St., Auburn, property at 42 Jarvis St., $169,900. Assessment $147,100.

• Matthew A. Pantori, 33 Delevan St., Auburn, to Marjorie Coffin, 211 Valley Drive, Elbridge, property at 33 Delevan St., $105,000. Assessment $87,100.

• Matthew McCarthy, 9 Paul St., Auburn, to Donald H. Brooks, 56 N. Fulton St., Auburn, property at 9 Paul St., $0. Assessment $100,300.

• Michelle M. Major, 29 Westwood Ave., Auburn, to Karen T. Savino, 67 Burt Ave., Auburn, property at 29 Westwood Drive, $158,000. Assessment $158,600.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Colleen C. Saxton, 4522 Waldron Road, Union Springs, as administrators of the estate of Carol A. Colbert, 623 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Colleen C. Saxton (same address), as executor of the estate of Robert S. Colbert, 623 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $19,700.

• Colleen C. Saxton, 4522 Waldron Road, Union Springs, as executor of the last will and testament of Robert S. Colbert, 623 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Robert S. Colbert Jr., 1823 Fleming-Scipio Townline Road, Union Springs, property at Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $19,700.

• James R. Wait III, Ormond Beach, FL, Jeffrey C. Wait, 1233 CR-54, Cherry Valley, and Marsha C. Wait, 1301 Lake Road, Webster, to 2023 W. Genesee Street Road LLC, 1241 University Ave., Rochester, property at 2023 W. Genesee St. Road, $1,300,000. Assessment $573,700.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Carol J. Waterman, 1020 Howell Road, Port Byron, to Erica A. and Jonathan M. Mapley, 2430 Emerson Road, Weedsport, property at 2795 Ross Drive, $335,000. Assessment $121,700.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• James E. Hayden, 1656 Spring St. Road, Cayuga, as executor of the estate of Sherrill E. Hayden, to James E. Hayden (same address), property at 1656 Spring St. Road, $1. Assessment $60,800.

• Donald C. MacDavitt and Patricia M. MacDavitt, 4569 State Route 34, Auburn, to Corinne A. Tabone, 37 Mary St., Auburn, and Teresa M. Baumes, 4589 State Route 34, Auburn, as trustees of the Donald C. MacDavitt and Patricia M. MacDavitt Family Trust, property at 4569 State Route 34, $1. Assessment $145,700.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Lorenzo C. DiFolco and Karin Trouyet, 2123 State Route 90, Aurora, to Raphael A. Shea and Anne C. Cramer, 780 Stump Road, Skaneateles, property at 2123 State Route 90, $215,000. Assessment $237,700.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Cynthia Nemec, as administrator of the estate of Steven Nemec, 3999 Carver Road, Moravia, to S & C Properties of Weedsport LLC (same address), property at 5516 Cream Hollow Road and vacant, $0. Assessment $345,800.

• Cynthia Nemec, as administrator of the estate of Steven Nemec, 3999 Carver Road, Moravia, to S & C Properties of Weedsport LLC (same address), property at 3999 Carver Road, $0. Assessment $366,300.

• Cynthia Nemec, as administrator of the estate of Steven Nemec, 3999 Carver Road, Moravia, to S & C Properties of Weedsport LLC (same address), property at vacant land Appletree Point Road, $0. Assessment $144,800.

• Cynthia Nemec, as administrator of the estate of Steven Nemec, 3999 Carver Road, Moravia, to S & C Properties of Weedsport LLC (same address), property at vacant land Glen Cove Road, $0. Assessment $324,200.

• Cynthia Nemec, as administrator of the estate of Steven Nemec, 3999 Carver Road, Moravia, to S & C Properties of Weedsport LLC (same address), property at vacant land Carver Road, $0. Assessment $67,000.

• Cynthia Nemec, as administrator of the estate of Steven Nemec, 3999 Carver Road, Moravia, to S & C Properties of Weedsport LLC (same address), property at vacant land Appletree Point Road, $0. Assessment $86,800.

• Cynthia Nemec, as administrator of the estate of Steven Nemec, 3999 Carver Road, Moravia, to S & C Properties of Weedsport LLC (same address), property at vacant land Carver Road, $0. Assessment $20,800.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• John P. DiMatteo, 6790 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to John P. DiMatteo and Allison M. DiMatteo (same address), property at 6790 E. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $219,800.

• Sheila T. D’Agostino, 6697 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Erik D. Lattimore, 7177 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 6697 E. Lake Road, $1,180,000. Assessment $616,500.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• J. Dennis Sinkowski and Susan Sinkowski, 1546 McFarland Road, Sterling, to Robert E. DeMarsh and Faith B. DeMarsh, 14 Sweenor Lane, Gansevoort, property at 1546 McFarland Road, $249,900. Assessment $136,400.

• Deanna Flint (fka Deanna MacFarland), P.O. Box 55, Martville, to Dana Reynolds Jr., 1591 Fintches Corners Road, Sterling, property at 1591 Fintches Corners Road, $25,000. Assessment $34,000.

• Paul R. Chamberlin and Cathy J. Chamberlin, 14300 Craine Road, Sterling, to Timothy Sidler and Cheeta Sidler, 3247 Ridge Road, Williamson, property at 14300 Craine Road, $264,000. Assessment $9,500 and $134,600.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Reddie Property Management LLC, 1071 State Route 370, Red Creek, to Collective Realty Group LLC, 1727 Apple Hollow Lane, Hamlin, property at 12360 Coleman Road, $45,000. Assessment $28,400.