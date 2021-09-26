Cayuga County property transfers: Sept. 26, 2021

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 87

• Andrew P. Lambdin and Diane R. Lambdin, 785 Levanna Road, Aurora, to Andrew Paul Cardinale, 2581 Earl St., Weedsport, property at 785 Levanna Road, $239,900. Assessment $188,300.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Kelly J. Ward and Kerry Anne Ward, Crownsville, MD, to Venice View Farms LLC, 2243 Indian Field Road, Scipio Center, property at 0 State Route 90, $190,000. Assessment $109,300.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 80

• Cheryl L. Parmiter, 4 Galbraith Dr., Moravia, as administrator of the estate and last will and testament of James N. Parmiter (aka James Neal Parmiter and James Parmiter), to Cheryl L. Parmiter (same address), property at 433 Indian Cove, $0. Assessment $144,200.

• Donald H. Ostrander, 11770 State Route 90, Locke, to Cheryl L. Pamiter, 4 Galbraith Dr., Moravia, property at 433 Indian Cove, $0. Assessment $144,200.