Cayuga County property transfers: Sept. 26, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Aug. 16-22:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Paul J. Casler, 7818 Rufus Road, Port Byron, to Zackery T. Huttar, 2872 Tanner Road, Weedsport, property at 262-264 Seymour St., $100,500. Assessment $85,000.
• H. Gerard Cuff and Mary M. Cuff, 1 Meadowbrook Dr., Auburn, to Kevin G. Cuff, Middletown, NJ, as trustee of the H. Gerard Cuff and Mary M. Cuff Irrevocable Trust, property at 1 Meadowbrook Dr., $0. Assessment $135,400.
• Sico New York One LLC, Bingham Farms, MI, to North Street Apartments LLC, 25 Kearney Ave., Auburn, property at 193-195 North St., $760,000. Assessment $420,000.
• John Wilson and Barbara Wilson (fka Barbara Bailey), 9 Elizabeth St., Auburn, to Cassie Breen, 125 Oswego River Road, Phoenix, property at 46 N. Fulton St., $190,000. Assessment $104,200.
• Karen A. Macier and Sharon P. Mills, 10 Locus St., Auburn, to Anna Boim-Marinelli and Michael A. Marinelli, 7101 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 79 Grant Ave., $45,000. Assessment $69,600.
• Robert J. Riley and Karen L. Riley, 19 Beach Ave., Auburn, to Kellie S. Shutter, as trustee of the Robert J. Riley and Karen L. Riley Irrevocable Trust, 92 Capitol St., Auburn, property at 19 Beach Ave., $0. Assessment $84,300.
• Rita Zelinski, 10 Koenig Court, Auburn, to Chelsey M. Hipkens, 2 Aspen St., Auburn, property at 10 Koenig Court, $182,500. Assessment $154,000.
• Keith Lusk, 108 Frances St., Auburn, to Robert E. Ward Jr. and Susan T. Ward, Fountain Inn, SC, property at 108 Frances St., $235,000. Assessment $166,500.
• Matthew M. Dillon, 1552 208th St. No. 2, Bayside, to DKL3 Properties LLC (same address), property at 79 N. Division St., $10. Assessment $66,000.
• Shawn D. Ford (aka Shawn Ford), by referee, to Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 122 Washington St., $60,000. Assessment $80,700.
• Marie R. Jasinski, 24 N. Albany St., Auburn, to Taylor N. Acresti, 15 Frazee St., Auburn, property at 24 N. Albany St., $174,000. Assessment $130,000.
• Isabelle M. Klima (fka Isabelle M. Hummel), 5572 Valley Dr., Elbridge, to Nichelle Alva and Andrew Botti, 3680 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, property at 8 Tuxill Square, $134,500. Assessment $92,100.
• David G. Murphy and Priscilla A. Murphy, 4 Wheeler St., Auburn, to Brandon M. Murphy, 3858 East St., Skaneateles, as trustee of the David G. Murphy and Priscilla A. Murphy Irrevocable Trust, property at 4 Wheeler St., $0. Assessment $85,000.
• R&S Auburn Holdings LLC, P.O. Box 991, Skaneateles, to Robert VanCuren, 608 E. Buffalo St. Apt. 6, Ithaca, property at 11-13 McMaster Place, $31,500. Assessment $62,000.
• William B. Hislop III, 149 State St., Auburn, to Ruzicka LLC, 50 Walnut St., Auburn, property at 149 State St., $100,000. Assessment $93,000.
• Michael J. Coomber, 41 Grove Ave., Auburn, to Catherine Grace Sutherland and Alex Richard Fix, 100 Graham Road Apt. 15A, Ithaca, property at 41 Grove Ave., $151,900. Assessment $111,200.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• John A. Wade and Sharon M. Wade, 6212 Center St., Cayuga, to Robert Wade (same address), property at 6212 Center St., $60,000. Assessment $64,400.
• Town of Aurelius, 1241 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Daniel Charles Sr., 6865 River Road, Cayuga, and Daniel Charles Jr., 94 Washington St., Auburn, property at 6865 River Road, $17,500. Assessment $2,000,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Matthew P. McPeck and Britney I. Helmer (nka Britney I. McPeck), 3101 Ryan Road, Weedsport, to Colin Antonik, 40 John St., Oswego, property at 3101 Ryan Road, $170,000. Assessment $109,800.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• James Klinger and Kathy Klinger, 2408 Christopher Dr., Cato, to James A. Klinger and Kathy J. Klinger, as trustees of the Klinger Living Trust (same address), property at 2408 Christopher Dr., $0. Assessment $137,500.
• Jonathan Schmitt, 10320 Baker Road, Weedsport, to Phillip Dennis Ritter, 3424 Cottrell Road, Jordan, property at 10320 Baker Road, $140,000. Assessment $77,500.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• Mary T. Peluso, North Myrtle Beach, SC, to Deer Alley LLC, Randy Roberts and Wendy Roberts, 11726 Route 38, Cato, property at 1674 Carley Dr., $55,000. Assessment $30,000.
• Harold Blake and Linda L. Blake, 10630 Egypt Road, Weedsport, to Harold J. Blake, Vista, CA, and Steven P. G. VanHorn, 12 Lower Lane, Weedsport, property at 10630 Egypt Road, $0. Assessment $91,200.
• James W. Burke, 13085 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to Nicole L. Bowen, 10398 State Route 38, Port Byron, property at 10386 State Route 38, $1,000. Assessment $144,100.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Marc R. Stott and Jennifer M. Stott (fka Jennifer M. Lamphere), 2647 Quicksilver Dr., Auburn, to Eric Amering and Patricia Amering, 2020 Oaktree Lane, Schenectady, property at 2646 Quicksilver Dr., $234,500. Assessment $155,600.
• Gerald J. Ryan, Red Lion, PA, to Alan W. Tremper, Bala Cynwyd, PA, and Anne M. Burdsall, 621 Lees Lane, Collingswood, property at 6906 W. Lake Road, $25,500. Assessment $5,000.
• Gerald Ryan, Red Lion, PA, to Alan W. Tremper, Cynwyd, PA, and Anne M. Burdsall, 621 Lees Lane, Collingswood, property at 6092 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $324,800.
• James A. Applebee, 5117 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Parkway Rental LLC, Roseburg, OR, property at 5117 W. Lake Road, $595,000. Assessment $336,800.
• Dorothy Dunn, 2654 Quicksilver Dr., Auburn, to Mary B. Clark, as trustee for the Dorothy Dunn Irrevocable Trust, property at 2654 Quicksilver Dr., $0. Assessment $186,200.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Daniel Fessenden, as trustee of the Edwin D. Fessenden Irrevocable Trust, 3727 Brick Church Road, Union Springs, to Timothy Fessenden, 1041 State Route 34B, King Ferry, property at Lake Road, $1. Assessment $1,210,100.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• Bonnie L. Townsend, 12201 State Route 176, Cato, as trustee of the Bonnie L. Townsend Revocable Trust, to Austin M. Townsend, 12020 State Route 176, Cato, property at 12201 State Route 176, $0. Assessment $158,000.
• Jeremy Wallace and Pamela Wallace, 11472 Southard Road, Cato, to Nathan Pieratt and Sara Pieratt, Lexington, NC, property at 11472 Southard Road, $285,000. Assessment $120,200.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Andrew P. Lambdin and Diane R. Lambdin, 785 Levanna Road, Aurora, to Andrew Paul Cardinale, 2581 Earl St., Weedsport, property at 785 Levanna Road, $239,900. Assessment $188,300.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 100
• Kelly J. Ward and Kerry Anne Ward, Crownsville, MD, to Venice View Farms LLC, 2243 Indian Field Road, Scipio Center, property at 0 State Route 90, $190,000. Assessment $109,300.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Cheryl L. Parmiter, 4 Galbraith Dr., Moravia, as administrator of the estate and last will and testament of James N. Parmiter (aka James Neal Parmiter and James Parmiter), to Cheryl L. Parmiter (same address), property at 433 Indian Cove, $0. Assessment $144,200.
• Donald H. Ostrander, 11770 State Route 90, Locke, to Cheryl L. Pamiter, 4 Galbraith Dr., Moravia, property at 433 Indian Cove, $0. Assessment $144,200.
• Cheryl L. Parmiter, 4 Galbraith Dr., Moravia, as administrator of the estate and last will and testament of James N. Parmiter (aka James Neal Parmiter and James Parmiter), to Cheryl L. Parmiter (same address), property at 4 Galbraith Dr., $0. Assessment $70,900.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Mark R. Vanderpool, 4874 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, and Warren L. Vanderpool Jr., 58 Willowbrook Dr., Auburn, to Matthew J. D. DeVisser and Lorie DeVisser, 1273 Wiley Road, Savannah, property at 4874 Rockefeller Road, $340,000. Assessment $146,200.
• Ann H. Ford, 391 Glenbrook Dr., Auburn, to William H. Ford and Jeanine Teodorescu (same address), property at 391 Glenbrook Dr., $0. Assessment $157,900.
• Nancy Whitebird, 451 Hayts Road, Ithaca, to Nicholas Christiantelli and Sandra Christiantelli, Cotopaxi, CO, property at Cedar Swamp Road, $4,000. Assessment $4,000.
• David Guido and Melinda A. Guido (fka Melinda A. Sarratori), 6135 Oakridge Road, Auburn, to Matthew Steigerwald and Renee Steigerwald, 10 Melrose Parkway, Auburn, property at 6135 Oakridge Road, $299,500. Assessment $167,900.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 92
• Timothy J. Weir and Kimberly M. Weir (fka Kimberly Mary Paige), 3499 Burtless Road, Moravia, to Michael J. Poole, 3327 State Route 38, Moravia, property at 3327 State Route 38 and Burtless Road, $0. Assessment $45,000 and N/A.
• Timothy J. Weir, 3499 Burtless Road, Moravia, to Timothy J. Weir and Kimberly M. Weir, as co-trustees of the Timothy J. Weir and Kimberly M. Weir Revocable Trust, property at 3499 Burtless Road and Burtless Road, $0. Assessment $124,500.
• Timothy J. Weir, 3499 Burtless Road, Moravia, to Timothy J. Weir Jr., 3297 State Route 38, Moravia, property at 3297 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $89,900.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 98
• Matthew R. Ward, 6053 Filmore Road, Moravia, to Richard V. Mabbett and Kathryn A. Mabbett, 7934 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, property at 6053 Filmore Road, $324,900. Assessment $349,000.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Judith Lynn Aversa (fka Judith Lynn Henry), 24 Foxcroft Circle, Auburn, to L. Joseph Hazard and Sarah U. Hazard, 45 Drumlin View Dr., Mendon, property at 24 Foxcroft Circle, $350,000. Assessment $210,000.
• Gregory Scott Stowell, 7046 North St. Road, Auburn, to Ryan Quigley, 7087 Mutton Hill Road, Auburn, property at 7046 North St. Road, $41,000. Assessment $90,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Shane T. Lotz, 5066 Martisco Road, Marcellus, as administrator of the estate of Sharron M. Lotz, to Dylan Willis and Molly Shanahan, 172 Cayuga St., Union Springs, property at 17 Seminary St., $73,500. Assessment $55,000.
• Douglas J. Gaylor and Lisa T. Gaylor, 3733 Cranberry Lane, Shrub Oak, to Dale W. Ottosen and Cynthia Ottosen, 545 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 41 Cayuga Shores Dr., $300,000. Assessment $246,300.
• Charles J. Knapp Jr. and Barbara W. Knapp, 26 Oak Dr., Union Springs, to Dale R. Knapp, 1730 Woodmancy Road, Tully, as trustee of the Charles J. Knapp and Barbara W. Knapp Irrevocable Trust, property at 26 Oak Dr., $0. Assessment $151,800.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Valerie D. Dawnstar and William P. Dawnstar, 42 E. Oneida St., Oswego, to John Enwright and Amy Birdsall Enwright, 17 W. Cayuga St. Apt. 2B, Oswego, property at 16171 Irwin Road, $19,040. Assessment $36,500.
• Edward Joseph Pritchard, as trustee under the Pritchard Living Trust, 1199 County Route 20, Oswego, to Slobe Farms Real Estate LLC, 1071 State Route 370, Red Creek, property at 1168 State Route 104A, $54,000. Assessment $147,500.
• Gisela Schneider, 1275 State Route 104A, Sterling, to Valerie Stover and Leona Stover, 78 Otis St., Rochester, property at 1275 State Route 104A, $246,000. Assessment $156,000.
• Steven Wright and Kathleen Wright, 28 W. Elisha St., Waterloo, and Michael S. Tandle and Mary E. Peck, 105 E. Williams St., Waterloo, to Michael S. Tandle and Mary E. Peck, property at Lot 21 off Irwin Road, $0. Assessment $25,300.
• Steven Wright and Kathleen Wright, 28 W. Elisha St., Waterloo, and Michael S. Tandle and Mary E. Peck, 105 E. Williams St., Waterloo, to Steven Wright and Kathleen Wright, property at Lot 22 off Irwin Road, $0. Assessment $25,400.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 80
• Grizzly Creek LLC, 18 Bragg Dr., Lake Grover, to Marne A. Parmelee and Richard S. Parmelee, 55 Lazy Trail, Penfield, property at 1437 Atwood Road, $50,000. Assessment $18,600.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 92
• David R. Walters, 7458 Robinson Road, Auburn, to Ryan P. Kustyn and Nicole M. Kustyn, 7344 Robinson Road, Auburn, property at 7458 Robinson Road, $300,000. Assessment $185,700.
• Ryan P. Kustyn and Nicole M. Kustyn (fka Nicole M. Christina), 7344 Robinson Road, Auburn, to Joseph J. Christina and Donna M. Christina, 7422 Robinson Road, Auburn, property at 7344 Robinson Road, $100,000. Assessment $147,500.
• Joseph J. Christina and Donna M. Christina, 7422 Robinson Road, Auburn, to Joseph Lepak and Courtney A. Lepak, 8290 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, property at 7422 Robinson Road, $185,000. Assessment $155,500.
• John R. Drancsak and Margaret L. Drancsak, 7303 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, to John R. Drancsak II and Molly E. Drancsak, as trustee for the John R. and Margaret L. Drancsak Irrevocable Trust (Same address), property at 7303 N. Division St. Road, $0. Assessment $181,700.
• Mary E. Mosley, 7096 Beach Road, Auburn, to Deeanna Marie Hassan, 696 Route 14, Lyons, property at 7096 Beach Road, $200,000. Assessment $135,000.