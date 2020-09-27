Cayuga County property transfers: Sept. 27, 2020

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Mary C. and Leatrice J. Dillon, 2188 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Kevin S. and Valerie A. Longley, 250 McIntosh, Apt. A5, Auburn, property at 2188 W. Genesee St. Road, $106,000. Assessment $65,600.

• Edward and Suzanne M. Kirschner, 275 Clark St. Road, Cayuga, to Brian and Kelly Kirschner, 5809 Bluefield Road, Auburn, property at 5809 Bluefield Road, $33,000. Assessment $53,700.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 93

• Gregory Pollock, 10250 Route 34, Weedsport, to Sharon Hare, 2832 Stockwell Road, Cato, property at 11073 Short Cut Road, $170,106. Assessment $113,000.

• Paul Bertelli, 10053 Short Cut Road, Weedsport, to Tracey Bertelli, 10053 Short Cut Road, Weedsport, property at 10053 Short Cut Road, $0. Assessment $309,000.

• Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97

• Tommie L. Bryant, PO Box 81, Baldwinsville, to Jeremy S. Brooks and Heather A. Liggett, 125 Trotters Ridge, Camillus, property at 10810 Slayton Road, $55,000. Assessment $45,800.

• Robert C. Perrotta Jr. and Holly Meaker, 3169 State Route 370, Cato, to Gene R. Halstead, PO Box 151, Meridian, property at 1262 Stickles Lane Extension, $15,000. Assessment $40,200.

• Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Kathryn Cappella Hankins, 2353 Pinnacle Road, Rush, and J. Sandra Governanti, 1046 Mound St., Cincinnati, OH, property at 5666 Poplar Cove, $150,000. Assessment $345,500.

• Karl A. Schillawski, 5800 South St. Road, Auburn, to Jamie M. and Amy L. LaManna, PO Box 20, Glenham, property at 5800 South St. Road, $159,000. Assessment $136,500.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 93

• Joseph C. Beyea, 937 Clearview Road, Fire Lane 6, King Ferry, and Christina A. Beyea, 1040 Bradley St., Genoa, to Christina A. Beyea, 1040 Bradley St., Genoa, property at 1040 Bradley St., $10. Assessment $133,100.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 98

• Stephanie Leyburn, as executrix, 5 Windston Drive, Victory, to Steve Stack, 384 County Route 54, Apt. 8, Pennellville, property at 11482 Ferris Road, $74,500. Assessment $75,300.

• Reiner A. Rice, 3106 State Route 370, Meridian, to Jennifer M. Lovejoy, 2812 Irahill Road, Cato, property at 2794 Irahill Road, $500. Assessment $1,300.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 96

• Eric H. Deci, 530 W. Water St., Elmira, to Timothy S. Brazak, 73 Osborne St., Auburn, property at State Route 38, $186,000. Assessment $158,000.

• Dominic S. and Nadine L. Fuller, 4688 Maple Ave., Locke, to William Swayze and Christina Wilkinson, 4664 W. Cayuga St., Locke, property at 4688 Maple Ave., $90,000. Assessment $70,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 97

• David L. and Christine A. Rockwood, 9162 High Bridge Road, Port Byron, to Christine A. Rockwood, 9162 High Bridge Road, Port Byron, property at 9162 High Bridge Road, $0. Assessment $147,800.

• John and Sherry Menotti, 1464 Maiden Lane Road, Port Byron, to Edward R. Briggs, 8869 South St., Weedsport, property at 1464 Maiden Lane Road, $140,000. Assessment $89,300.

Town of Montezuma



• Thomas R. Church, 8346 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, to Hebert C. Church, 8346 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, property at 8346 W. Loop Road, $0. Assessment $56,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Steven Nemec, 3999 Carver Road, Moravia, to William Patrick McGinn, 148 Diamond Point Road, Diamond Point, part of property at Glen Cove Road, $6,000. Assessment $321,400.

• Eric Reese, 15 Deer Run, Skaneateles, to Stacey E. Schapp, as trustee, 3350 County Line Road, Skaneateles, property at 15 Deer Run, $715,000. Assessment $626,900.

• Daniel J. Curry, 108 Fletcher Drive, North Syracuse, to John Curry, 110 East Ave., Brockport, property at 508 Glenwood Lane, $35,000. Assessment $320,000.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Margaret A. Hutchins, as executor, 5845 Southgate Drive, Auburn, to Emily V. Haff, 4813 State Route 34, Auburn, property at 6 Letchworth St., $149,485. Assessment $86,000.

• Jeanne K. and Paul L. Granato Jr., 131 Melrose Road, Auburn, to Jeanne K. Granato, 131 Melrose Road, Auburn, property at 131 Melrose Road, $0. Assessment $108,257.

• Marianne Viscardi, 6418 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Thomas W. Fabiani Jr. and Britton L. Weber, 4134 O'Neil Road, Auburn, property at 6418 E. Lake Road, $249,900. Assessment $148,700.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 97

• Jean M. Zarach, 3122 State Route 38, Moravia, to Richard Sutton and Nicole Schmidt, 293 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 3122 State Route 38, $176,500. Assessment $171,800.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 77

• Heidi R. Barner, 4223 Dildine Road, Union Springs, to Shawn A. Derycke, 6056 Main St., Sodus, property at 4223 Dildine Road, $172,500. Assessment $105,000.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 100

• William B. and Delores K. Welsh, PO Box 78, 13138 Sanford Road, Martville, to Scott A. Welsh, 5553 Lasher Road, Wolcott, property at 13138 Sanford Road, $0. Assessment $115,800.

• Joseph M. Yuhas, 1876 Pierce Road, Martville, to Dale J. Pemberton, 2037 Cayuga St., Romulus, part of property at 1665 Yuhas Drive, $5,000. Assessment $94,800.

• Melissa K. Martin, 603 Main St., Fair Haven, to Melissa F. and Joseph W. Martin, 603 Main St., Fair Haven, property at 603 Main St., $0. Assessment $88,600.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 84

• John T. Lis, 305 Fairmount Ave., Ithaca, to Thomas A. and Ann Marie Martin, 3492 Deerfield Heights, Cortland, property at 6721 Peace Full Drive, $100,000. Assessment $118,100.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• Susan Hendrix, 7974 State St. Road, Port Byron, and Derek Matheson, 1110 Hillview Road, Townsend, GA, to Spencer A. Powers, PO Box 501, Port Byron, property at 7970 State Route 38, $30,000. Assessment $38,800.

• Daryl J. Krebs, 7979 Armstrong Road, Port Byron, to Jared K. and Maci A. Doyle, 100 Galen St., Clyde, property at 7979 Armstrong Road, $215,000. Assessment $167,500.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 96

• Carla Calandra, 2829 Fire Lane 1, Moravia, and Lynn Burgman, 9 Jewett Ave., Moravia, to Christopher C. and Allison K. Burton, 173 Fairlawn Road, Amherst, property at 2829 Fire Lane 1, $197,000. Assessment $185,000.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 100

• JNT Farms, 12968 Pople Road, Martville, to Meilian Yao Li and Yanping Chen, PO Box 597, Webster, property at 14582 State Route 104, $72,000. Assessment $70,300.