Cayuga County property transfers: Sept. 27, 2020

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Aug. 11-19.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Helen R. Masley, 77 Clearbrook Drive, Rochester, to Patrick V. and Amy E. Mahunik, 2 Frederick St., Auburn, property at 114 Owasco St., $50,000. Assessment $62,400.
• Joseph L. and Ekaterini H. Baney, 58 Throop Ave., Auburn, to Kara Catino, 6313 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 58 Throop Ave., $167,000. Assessment $138,700.
• Ann M. Torrance, 26 East Ridge, Saratoga Springs; Lynn D. Furman, PO Box 200, Savannah; Michael Edward Doyle, 219 Woodland Road, Syracuse; to Samantha Fedyshyn, 304 N. Marvine Ave., Auburn, and Ormonde King Jr., 109 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, property at 19 Hickory St., $155,000. Assessment $122,000.
• Patricia M. Stoddard, 215 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Eric R. and Anthony C. Colavecchio, as trustees, 215 Dunning Ave., Auburn, property at 215 Dunning Ave., $0. Assessment $160,500.
• Kristy M. and Ernest C. Garcia, 19 Westwood Drive, Auburn, to Kristopher Finch, 12 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 19 Westwood Drive, $153,500. Assessment $133,500.
• Auburn Ventures II LLC, 964 Chili Ave., Rochester, to Stephanie Lynn Hamilton, 434 Melone Village, Auburn, property at 106 Franklin St., $15,000. Assessment $57,500.
• Rebecca Frost-Butler and Andrew Danner, 59 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Mary Ann Polniaszek Downey, 98 Kaiwiki Road, Hilo, HI, property at 59 North Fulton St., $148,000. Assessment $118,400.
• Margaret M. Martin, 1205 Shady Lane, Garland, TX, to James F. Martin, 2 Lorraine Ave., Auburn, and Gerard Edward Martin, 42 Pulsifer Drive, Auburn, property at 2 Lorraine Ave., $65,000. Assessment $79,500.
• Cindy L. Wiley, 317 McIntosh Drive, Auburn, to Melanie A. LaManna, 23 Sherman St., Auburn, property at 317 McIntosh Drive, $175,100. Assessment $146,000.
• Michael Esposito and Alyson Kerr, 3440 Maple Road, Marcellus, to DKL3 Properties LLC, 1152 208th St., #2, Bayside, property at 27 Frazee St., $58,000. Assessment $80,000.
• Joseph A. and Angel M. Tompkins, 90 Perrine St., Auburn, to John R. Menotti, 1464 Maiden Lane Road, Port Byron, property at 90 Perrine St., $73,000. Assessment $76,000.
• Katie L. Phillips, 2779 Seminole Drive, Marianna, FL, to Rafaelin Espinal, 31 Columbus St., Apt. 3, Auburn, property at 216 N. Seward Ave., $114,948. Assessment $87,500.
• Shelley Anne Anthony, as executor, 1834 Pinckney Road, Auburn, to Kimberly L. Ecker and Justin N. Kasson, 19-21 Frances St., Auburn, property at 49 N. Fulton St., $87,000. Assessment $95,300.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Mary C. and Leatrice J. Dillon, 2188 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Kevin S. and Valerie A. Longley, 250 McIntosh, Apt. A5, Auburn, property at 2188 W. Genesee St. Road, $106,000. Assessment $65,600.
• Edward and Suzanne M. Kirschner, 275 Clark St. Road, Cayuga, to Brian and Kelly Kirschner, 5809 Bluefield Road, Auburn, property at 5809 Bluefield Road, $33,000. Assessment $53,700.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Gregory Pollock, 10250 Route 34, Weedsport, to Sharon Hare, 2832 Stockwell Road, Cato, property at 11073 Short Cut Road, $170,106. Assessment $113,000.
• Paul Bertelli, 10053 Short Cut Road, Weedsport, to Tracey Bertelli, 10053 Short Cut Road, Weedsport, property at 10053 Short Cut Road, $0. Assessment $309,000.
• Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Tommie L. Bryant, PO Box 81, Baldwinsville, to Jeremy S. Brooks and Heather A. Liggett, 125 Trotters Ridge, Camillus, property at 10810 Slayton Road, $55,000. Assessment $45,800.
• Robert C. Perrotta Jr. and Holly Meaker, 3169 State Route 370, Cato, to Gene R. Halstead, PO Box 151, Meridian, property at 1262 Stickles Lane Extension, $15,000. Assessment $40,200.
• Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Kathryn Cappella Hankins, 2353 Pinnacle Road, Rush, and J. Sandra Governanti, 1046 Mound St., Cincinnati, OH, property at 5666 Poplar Cove, $150,000. Assessment $345,500.
• Karl A. Schillawski, 5800 South St. Road, Auburn, to Jamie M. and Amy L. LaManna, PO Box 20, Glenham, property at 5800 South St. Road, $159,000. Assessment $136,500.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Joseph C. Beyea, 937 Clearview Road, Fire Lane 6, King Ferry, and Christina A. Beyea, 1040 Bradley St., Genoa, to Christina A. Beyea, 1040 Bradley St., Genoa, property at 1040 Bradley St., $10. Assessment $133,100.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• Stephanie Leyburn, as executrix, 5 Windston Drive, Victory, to Steve Stack, 384 County Route 54, Apt. 8, Pennellville, property at 11482 Ferris Road, $74,500. Assessment $75,300.
• Reiner A. Rice, 3106 State Route 370, Meridian, to Jennifer M. Lovejoy, 2812 Irahill Road, Cato, property at 2794 Irahill Road, $500. Assessment $1,300.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• Eric H. Deci, 530 W. Water St., Elmira, to Timothy S. Brazak, 73 Osborne St., Auburn, property at State Route 38, $186,000. Assessment $158,000.
• Dominic S. and Nadine L. Fuller, 4688 Maple Ave., Locke, to William Swayze and Christina Wilkinson, 4664 W. Cayuga St., Locke, property at 4688 Maple Ave., $90,000. Assessment $70,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• David L. and Christine A. Rockwood, 9162 High Bridge Road, Port Byron, to Christine A. Rockwood, 9162 High Bridge Road, Port Byron, property at 9162 High Bridge Road, $0. Assessment $147,800.
• John and Sherry Menotti, 1464 Maiden Lane Road, Port Byron, to Edward R. Briggs, 8869 South St., Weedsport, property at 1464 Maiden Lane Road, $140,000. Assessment $89,300.
Town of Montezuma
• Thomas R. Church, 8346 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, to Hebert C. Church, 8346 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, property at 8346 W. Loop Road, $0. Assessment $56,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Steven Nemec, 3999 Carver Road, Moravia, to William Patrick McGinn, 148 Diamond Point Road, Diamond Point, part of property at Glen Cove Road, $6,000. Assessment $321,400.
• Eric Reese, 15 Deer Run, Skaneateles, to Stacey E. Schapp, as trustee, 3350 County Line Road, Skaneateles, property at 15 Deer Run, $715,000. Assessment $626,900.
• Daniel J. Curry, 108 Fletcher Drive, North Syracuse, to John Curry, 110 East Ave., Brockport, property at 508 Glenwood Lane, $35,000. Assessment $320,000.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Margaret A. Hutchins, as executor, 5845 Southgate Drive, Auburn, to Emily V. Haff, 4813 State Route 34, Auburn, property at 6 Letchworth St., $149,485. Assessment $86,000.
• Jeanne K. and Paul L. Granato Jr., 131 Melrose Road, Auburn, to Jeanne K. Granato, 131 Melrose Road, Auburn, property at 131 Melrose Road, $0. Assessment $108,257.
• Marianne Viscardi, 6418 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Thomas W. Fabiani Jr. and Britton L. Weber, 4134 O'Neil Road, Auburn, property at 6418 E. Lake Road, $249,900. Assessment $148,700.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 97
• Jean M. Zarach, 3122 State Route 38, Moravia, to Richard Sutton and Nicole Schmidt, 293 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 3122 State Route 38, $176,500. Assessment $171,800.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• Heidi R. Barner, 4223 Dildine Road, Union Springs, to Shawn A. Derycke, 6056 Main St., Sodus, property at 4223 Dildine Road, $172,500. Assessment $105,000.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• William B. and Delores K. Welsh, PO Box 78, 13138 Sanford Road, Martville, to Scott A. Welsh, 5553 Lasher Road, Wolcott, property at 13138 Sanford Road, $0. Assessment $115,800.
• Joseph M. Yuhas, 1876 Pierce Road, Martville, to Dale J. Pemberton, 2037 Cayuga St., Romulus, part of property at 1665 Yuhas Drive, $5,000. Assessment $94,800.
• Melissa K. Martin, 603 Main St., Fair Haven, to Melissa F. and Joseph W. Martin, 603 Main St., Fair Haven, property at 603 Main St., $0. Assessment $88,600.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 84
• John T. Lis, 305 Fairmount Ave., Ithaca, to Thomas A. and Ann Marie Martin, 3492 Deerfield Heights, Cortland, property at 6721 Peace Full Drive, $100,000. Assessment $118,100.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Susan Hendrix, 7974 State St. Road, Port Byron, and Derek Matheson, 1110 Hillview Road, Townsend, GA, to Spencer A. Powers, PO Box 501, Port Byron, property at 7970 State Route 38, $30,000. Assessment $38,800.
• Daryl J. Krebs, 7979 Armstrong Road, Port Byron, to Jared K. and Maci A. Doyle, 100 Galen St., Clyde, property at 7979 Armstrong Road, $215,000. Assessment $167,500.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Carla Calandra, 2829 Fire Lane 1, Moravia, and Lynn Burgman, 9 Jewett Ave., Moravia, to Christopher C. and Allison K. Burton, 173 Fairlawn Road, Amherst, property at 2829 Fire Lane 1, $197,000. Assessment $185,000.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• JNT Farms, 12968 Pople Road, Martville, to Meilian Yao Li and Yanping Chen, PO Box 597, Webster, property at 14582 State Route 104, $72,000. Assessment $70,300.
