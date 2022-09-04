Cayuga County property transfers: Sept. 4, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office July 18-24:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Roberto SanMartin, 8395 State Route 3, Pulaski, to Justin SanMartin, 24 Pulaski St., Auburn, property at 5 Rock Ave., $0. Assessment $65,200.

• Donna M. Wrobel, 97 Pulaski St., Auburn, to Diane L. Banks, 198 Perrine Ave., Auburn, property at 198 Perrine Ave., $62,500. Assessment $78,400.

• Gilda D. Brower, 40 Grover St., Auburn, as executrix of the estate of Robert N. Brower, to RUDL Holdings LLC, 41 Grover St., Auburn, property at 40 Grover St., $208,000. Assessment $200,300.

• Kristyna Pearce, 6128 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Panna Place LLC (same address), property at 225 State St., $0. Assessment $95,600.

• David Baker, 90 Bradford St., Auburn, to Emma C. Sedlak, 25 Bradford St., Auburn, property at 90 Bradford St., $196,808. Assessment $86,100.

• PMV Vitale Realty LLC, 3486 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Miller’s Contracting, 4083 Route 34, Scipio Center, property at 57 and 59 Vitale Drive, $39,000. Assessment $41,000.

• Division Property Holdings LLC, P.O. Box 54, Auburn, to 2SW Properties LLC, 686 Aurelius-Springport Townline Road, Cayuga, property at 35 N. Division St., $68,000. Assessment $47,368.

• PMV Vitale Realty LLC, 3486 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Miller’s Contracting, 4083 Route 34, Scipio Center, property at 61 and 63 Vitale Drive, $39,000. Assessment $42,300.

• PMV Vitale Realty LLC, 3486 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Miller’s Contracting, 4083 Route 34, Scipio Center, property at 62 and 64 Vitale Drive, $39,000. Assessment $39,800.

• Jaeseena G. Bertot, 6022 Lake St., Cayuga, to Auburn RE Holdings LLC, 2002 State Route 17M, Goshen, property at 118 North St., $118,000. Assessment $82,100.

• Michael Milillo, 5902 Oakridge Road, Auburn, to John Malandruccolo, 238 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 238 E. Genesee St., $110,000. Assessment $92,400.

• Jian Guo Jiang, 3422 149th Place, Flushing, to Hao Jie Wu, 6 Chestnut St., Auburn, property at 6 Chestnut St., $60,000. Assessment $68,500.

• Barbara B. Hunt, 30 Mann St., Auburn, to Frederick Leigh, Washington, MD, property at 30 Mann St., $115,000. Assessment $109,100.

• Dorothy V. Wild, 68 Kearney Ave., Auburn,, Albert P. Mendillo Jr., 11 Quill Ave., Auburn, Maryl Mendillo (aka Maryl L. Mendillo), 2969 Route 34B, Aurora, Gail Murray (aka Gail M. Murray), 7029 Basswood Road, Auburn, and John Mendillo, 1379 Clark St. Road, Auburn, to Mark Mendillo, 14 Westwood Drive, Auburn, property at 14 Westwood Drive, $0. Assessment $191,700.

• Allstorage Properties LLC, 450 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, to Washington Street Auburn Genesee Street LLC, Hoboken, NJ, property at 361 Genesee St., $7,379,400. Assessment $1,051,400.

• Daniel J. Emmi, 4661 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Gary J. Giannotta and Jacqueline R. Giannotta, 163 N. Herman Ave., Auburn, property at 169 N. Herman Ave., $23,400. Assessment $23,400.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• George Allhusen, 6497 Basswood Road, Auburn, to Paul H. Chappell and Debra E. Chappell, 6600 State Route 90 North, Cayuga, property at 251 Genesee St., $155,000. Assessment $142,600.

• Barbara DeAngelis, 6080 Lake St., Cayuga, to Adam D. Richwalder and Michaela N. Richwalder, 2 Meadow Drive, Freeville, property at 6080 Lake St., $312,000. Assessment $300,000.

• Allstorage Properties LLC, 450 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, to Washington Street Auburn Clark Street LLC, Hoboken, NJ, property at 1661 Clark St. Road, $4,830,000. Assessment $1,050,000.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Michael Case, 8129 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, vacant property at Weedsport Sennett Road, $102,100. Assessment $54,800.

• Alan D. Coleman and Brenda K. Coleman, 9233 Oakland Road, Weedsport, as trustees of the Kevin D. Keysor Irrevocable Trust, and Kevin D. Keysor, 34 N. Division St., Auburn, to Jamie L. Flach, 51 Big Woods Road, Spencertown, property at 2610 W. Brutus St., $288,000. Assessment $234,800.

• Susan A. Lamphere, 2542 W. Brutus St., Weedsport, to Alexander J. Jablonski and Brittany L. Jablonski, 785 Fyler Road, Lot 117, Kirkville, property at 2542 W. Brutus St., $210,000. Assessment $114,100.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Rodney A. Lee and Tammy M. Lee, 10742 Jordan Road, Jordan, to Zakary A. Kazanivsky and Toni L. Kazanivsky, 2495 Sittser Road, Auburn, property at 10742 Jordan Road, $230,000. Assessment $163,365.

• Randall E. Siver and Rachel Siver, 574 Peat Bed Road, Hannibal, to Eric A. Bresee, Amy Bresee and Julia Bresee, 5711 State Route 104, Oswego, property at 266 Fire Lane 17, $49,750. Assessment $80,500.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Mark Younis, 1017 Shants Road, Jordan, property at 10850 Jordan Road, $85,300. Assessment $143,600.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Scott Weeks and Brittany Hilton, 10982 Drake Road, Cato, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 Route 370, Cato, property at 10982 Drake Road, $85,000. Assessment $76,000.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Alan H. Kowalski, 5613 Silver St. Road, Auburn, to Alison Pellicciotti, 161 India St. Apt. 2L, Brooklyn, as trustee of the Alan Kowalski and Katherine Kowalski Irrevocable Trust, property at 5613 Silver St. Road and off Silver Street Road, $0. Assessment $324,565.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Arthur L. Thompson Jr. and Sherry L. Thompson, 846 Fire Lane 6, King Ferry, to Ronald W. Space II and Ivy R. Space, 440 Stevens Road, Freeville, property at 846 Fire Lane 6, $875,000. Assessment $350,000.

• Martin Gardner and Alisa Gardner, 9954 State Route 90, Genoa, to Matthew J. Gardner, 97 Evergreen St., Cortland, and Lindsey M. Swartwood, 8943 State Route 90, King Ferry, as trustees of the Martin Gardner and Alisa Gardner Irrevocable Trust, property at 9954 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $216,020.

• Linda Shaw Bush (aka Linda A. Bush) (fka Linda L. Muncil), 825 Lansingville Road, Lansing, and Scott E. Shaw, 788 State Route 34B, King Ferry, as co-trustees of the Eugene W. Shaw and Beverly J. Shaw Trust, to John Jay Shaw, 791 State Route 34B, King Ferry, property at 791 State Route 34B, $0. Assessment $648,000.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Chet Manchester and Anne Sutherland Early, 1671 State Route 90, King Ferry, to the Evermore Estate LLC (same address), property at 1671 State Route 90, $1,335,300. Assessment $681,000.

• Chet Manchester and Anne Sutherland Early, 1671 State Route 90, King Ferry, to the Evermore Estate LLC (same address), property at 1671 State Route 90, $164,500. Assessment $103,400.

• Chet Manchester and Anne Sutherland Early, 1671 State Route 90, King Ferry, to the Evermore Estate LLC (same address), property at 1515 Honoco Road, $112,800. Assessment $129,800.

• Eugene R. Clements Sr. and Joan Marie Clements, Sparta, NJ, to 428 Aurora Holdings LLC, 428 Main St., Aurora, property at 428 Main St., $0. Assessment $203,000.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Lynn Bradley and John Hemphill, Takoma Park, MD, property at 1918 Lake Road, $39,300. Assessment $45,600.

• David M. Wilmot, 3482 State Route 90, Aurora, to Michael R. Heiner, Lancaster, PA, property at 3490 State Route 90, $144,200. Assessment $162,500.

• Lisa L. Kaartinen, 1170 Ledyard Road, King Ferry, to Casey K. Otis, 1769 State Route 90, King Ferry, property at 0 Ledyard Road, $0. Assessment $729,200.

• Darlene Binns, as executor of the last will and testament of Leo P. Rafferty, 2693 Dixon Road, Aurora, to Caitlyn Reeves, 2000 State Route 38A, Moravia, property at 2693 Dixon Road, $129,900. Assessment $128,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Clifford Johnston and Tina Johnston, 953 Main St., Locke, property at 4685 W. Cayuga St., $10,600. Assessment $69,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Charles H. Lynch Jr., as executor of the last will and testament of Michael P. Kozanitis, Clifton, TX, to Georgia Hatzikazakis, Clifton, TX, and Stella Kanellakis, Thessaloniki, Greece, property at State Route 31, $0. Assessment $222.

• Charles H. Lynch Jr., as executor of the last will and testament of Michael P. Kozanitis, Clifton, TX, to Georgia Hatzikazakis, Clifton, TX, and Stella Kanellakis, Thessaloniki, Greece, property at 2220 State Route 31, $0. Assessment $5,555.

• Tiffany N. Taylor (aka Tiffany Fisher) and Paul R. Taylor (aka Paul Taylor), 6 Seneca St., Port Byron, to RAS Closing Services LLC, Glen Ellyn, IL, property at 6 Seneca St., $153,000. Assessment $73,600.

• RAS Closing Services LLC, Glen Ellyn, IL, to Jane E. Wyckoff and Peter M. Wyckoff, 1664 Bush Hill Road, Port Byron, property at 6 Seneca St., $153,000. Assessment $73,600.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• Ronald D. Smith, 39 Garrow St., Auburn, and Tina M. Smith, 7838 Salt Block Road, Cayuga, to William Jernigan, 3 Benham Ave., Auburn, property at 7838 Salt Block Road, $248,000. Assessment $150,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Michael Stewart and Cindy Stewart, 426 Fire Lane 33, Moravia, to Iain P. Harding and Linda Harding, 3350 Daansen Road, Walworth, property at 419 Fire Lane 33, $10,000. Assessment $12,700.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Gerard VeVone (aka Daniel G. VeVone), 3173 Melrose Road, Auburn, to Daniel G. VeVone and Ruth A. VeVone (same address), property at 3173 Melrose Road, $0. Assessment $275,200.

• Diane R. Gove, 5914 Oakridge Road, Auburn, to Jacqueline D. May, 11 Fairway Drive, Auburn, property at 5914 Oakridge Road, $1. Assessment $92,800.

• Catherine R. McArdle (fka Catherine R. Indelicato), 67 W. Lake St., Skaneateles, to Mizro Farms LLC, 5381 Martin Road, Auburn, property at 6030 E. Lake Road, $258,500. Assessment $330,000.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Michael Drew Savino, 78 E. Genesee St., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, property at 14 Second Ave., $81,100. Assessment $91,000.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Alan H. Kowalski, 5613 Silver St. Road, Auburn, to Alison Pellicciotti, 161 India St. Apt. 2L, Brooklyn, as trustee of the Alan Kowalski and Katherine Kowalski Irrevocable Trust, property at 54 Fire Lane 10A and Fire Lane 10A and State Route 38, $0. Assessment $534,615.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Grant L. Perry, 3547 Depot Road, Auburn, to Timothy Hodges and Katherine P. Hodges, 3551 Depot Road, Auburn, property at 3710 Chatfield Road, $0. Assessment $18,200.

• Matthew Mattie, 6432 Parkwood Lane, Sennett, to Craig R. Mietz and Danielle E. Burgmaster, 43 Burt Ave., Auburn, property at 6432 Parkwood Lane, $400,000. Assessment $226,100.

• Allstorage Properties LLC, 450 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, to Washington Street Auburn Grant Avenue LLC, Hoboken, NJ, property at 450 Grant Ave. Road, $5,250,000. Assessment $780,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Gregory Podgorski, Moyok, NC, to David Czekai and Yvonne Czekai, Weatherly, PA, property at 4108 State Route 90, $21,000. Assessment $11,300.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Dianne Lovecchio, Denver, NC, as executrix of the last will and testament of Raymond Hiram McIntyre (aka Raymond McIntyre), to Dianne Lovecchio, property at 15567 Firelane 1, $0. Assessment $18,800.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Dwayne Walters, 2836 Buckley Hill Road, Moravia, property at 1413 Lake Como Road, $30,200. Assessment $62,600.

• Clifton L. Fenner and Linda M. Fenner, 133 Red Mill Road, Freeville, to Ed Walker, 253 Hinman Road, Cortland, property at 253 Hinman Road, $75,000. Assessment $56,700.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Eby Contracting LLC, 3093 Canoga Road, Seneca Falls, to Brittany Grome Antonacci and Michael Antonacci, 137 Owasco St., Auburn, property at 2351 Turnpike Road, $324,900. Assessment $225,000.

• Joseph J. Christina, 7344 Robinson Road, Auburn, to Nicole M. Kustyn, 7458 Robinson Road, Auburn, and Courtney A. Lepak, 7422 Robinson Road, Auburn, property at 7344 Robinson Road, $0. Assessment $147,500.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Karen R. Kilmartin, Galveston, TX, and Linda K. Palladino, Redding, CT, to Jamie M. Palladino and Linda K. Palladino, Redding, CT, property at 3969 Long Hill Road, $256,522. Assessment $237,800.

• Elsie S. Dotson, P.O. Box 357, Locke, to Lawrence R. Baran and Debora L. Baran, 5953 Sayles Corners Road, Moravia, property at 3916 Long Hill Road, $190,000. Assessment $98,900.

• Gloria J. Akins and Charles F. Akins Sr., 5136 State Route 38A, Auburn, as administrators of the estate of Charles Francis Akins Jr., to Kristen H. Kron and James C. Kron, El Cajon, CA, property at 4060 Long Hill Road, $25,000. Assessment $20,000.