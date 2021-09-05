Cayuga County property transfers: Sept. 5 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office July 26-Aug. 1:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Dale Richard Baker, 5728 Silver St. Road, Auburn, to Greg S. Wallace, 18 Warren Ave., Auburn, property at 8 Church St., $87,000. Assessment $65,000.
• Rebecca A. Rollins (fka Rebecca Rollins Moore), 7 Koenig Court, Auburn, to Ralph Schooley Jr. and Sharon Y. Schooley, 8717 Dwyer Road, Port Byron, property at 156 York St., $10,000. Assessment $21,000.
• Geoffrey V. Vanderwerff, 6 N. Albany St., Auburn, to Joseph L. Vasile II and Cynthia Vasile, 35 Seymour St., Auburn, properties at 6 and 10 N. Albany St., $212,000. Assessment $109,700.
• United Cerebral Palsy Association of Cayuga County Inc., 182 North St., Auburn, to Kelberman Center Inc., 2608 Genesee St., Utica, property at 20 Throop Ave., $1. Assessment $163,800.
• Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Fort Mill, SC, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, OK, property at 19 Grove Ave., $1. Assessment $65,200.
• Robin C. Casper, 4514 Watervale Road, Manlius, to Richard M. Seamans, 58 Pulsifer Dr., Auburn, and Kelly A. Kehoskie, 20 S. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 159 Garrow St. Extension, $177,000. Assessment $155,900.
• City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to Domingo Santiago, 128 Wall St., Auburn, property at 126 Wall St., $1,000. Assessment $12,700.
• Timothy G. Tubbert, 137 Owasco St., Auburn, to Erich D. Grome and Brittany G. Antonacci, 2244 Glen Cove, Marietta, property at 137 Owasco St., $160,000. Assessment $112,700.
• Patricia A. Cameron, 29 S. Lewis St., Auburn, to John H. Dugan, as trustee for the Patricia A. Cameron Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 29 S. Lewis St., $0. Assessment $79,500.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Gary J. Cunningham Jr., P.O. Box 251, Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Anne B. Delaney, to Gary J. Cunningham Jr. (same address), property at 5910 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $189,600.
• Krista Birardi Hitchens, Waban, MA, as executor of the last will and testament of Laurence Birardi (aka Laurence J. Birardi), 6497 Basswood Road, Auburn, to Marc A. Chalupnicki and Sara M. Casler, as trustees of the Richard A. Chalupnicki and Christine S. Chalupnicki Irrevocable Trust, 6500 Basswood Road, Auburn, property at 6497 Basswood Road, $117,500. Assessment $76,000.
• Anne M. Edwards, 7763 Potter Road, Auburn, to Vergle A. Roberts, 2004 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 2004 W. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $91,700.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Corrado Family L.P., 9431 River Forest Road, Weedsport, to Mance’s Family Campground LLC, 9439 Riverforest Road, Weedsport, property at 9395 to 9441 Riverforest Road and Emerson Road, $90,000. Assessment $721,100.
• Jerry L. Strayer and Natalie Strayer, 6532 Mullen Dr., Auburn, to Steven R. Flynn and Erica N. Flynn, 2726 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, property at 8788 S. Seneca St., $0. Assessment $135,000.
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370 East, Cato, to Jack V. Benedict, 3429 Blumer Road, Jordan, property at 8970 Jackson St., $100,000. Assessment $118,500.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Rachel Polmanteer, 8809 Bridge Road, Jordan, to Douglas Weatherstone, 10070 Jordan Road, Jordan, and Garrett R. David, 3455 Humphrey Road, Cato, property at 10064 Jordan Road, $65,000. Assessment $52,500.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• Darryl J. Barnett, Palm Coast, FL, to Mary M. Ledford, 236 State Route 48, Fulton, property at 1240 Stickles Lane Extension, $8,000. Assessment $20,000.
• George M. Halstead, P.O. Box 94, Port Byron, to William T. Halstead, 6085 Powers Road, Wolcott, property at 9879 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $91,300.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Lisa J. Warner, 5903 Owasco Terrace, Auburn, to Phia Properties LLC, 12 Scammell Ave., Auburn, property at 5903 Owasco Terrace, $157,500. Assessment $136,600.
• Jason E. Walter and Amy S. Walter, 5694 McClelland Dr., Auburn, to Benjamin Eisner, 88 Burtis Point, Apartment N, Auburn, property at 5694 McClelland Dr., $386,000. Assessment $162,500.
• George N. VanLiew and Karen L. VanLiew, 5786 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Darci L. Gulliver, as trustee of the George N. VanLiew and Karen L. VanLiew Irrevocable Trust, 5774 Dunning Ave., Auburn, property at 5786 Dunning Ave. and Dunning Avenue, $0. Assessment $982,500.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Daniel Fessenden, as trustee of the Anne G. Fessenden Irrevocable Trust, 3727 Brick Church Road, Union Springs, to Timothy Fessenden, 1041 State Route 34B, King Ferry, property at State Route 34B, $1. Assessment $443,300.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• Frederick W. Wilkins Jr., Colera, OK, to Richard B. Jones III, 12768 Bethel Road, Martville, property at 12768 Bethel Road, $20,000. Assessment $77,400.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Ronald H. Jones and Cynthia A. Jones, 3342 State Route 90, Aurora, to Kevin P. Jones and Michelle M. Jones, 18 Lawton Ave., Auburn, property at Levanna Road, $0. Assessment $22,800.
• Ronald H. Jones and Cynthia A. Jones, 3342 State Route 90, Aurora, to Michelene Lavey, 431 Levanna Road, Aurora, property at Levanna Road, $0. Assessment $22,800.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 100
• Barbara A. Andrews, as executor of the last will and testament of Laura M. Butts, 63 Vendemark Road, P.O. Box 28, Brooktondale, to Florence A. Allen, 193 Cayuga St., Groton, property at 169 Chipmans Corners Road, $0. Assessment $172,000.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Wharton Green IV (aka Wharton Green Jr.), Miami, FL, Ivana C. Saldana (fka Ivana C. Green) (fka Ivana Cecelia Green), Miami, FL, and Seth W. Green (aka Seth Wharton Green), Miami, FL, to Bernard T. Higgins and Cheryl E. Higgins, H89 Standart Woods, Auburn, property at 6150 Oakridge Road, $205,000. Assessment $112,000.
• Norman VanHoltz and Susan VanHoltz, 7333 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Stewart R. McVay, 7 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 7333 Owasco Road, $139,860. Assessment $80,300.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Lawrence E. Gray, as trustee of the Lawrence E. Gray Revocable Trust, 123 MacCollum Road, Elbridge, to Randy L. Bacon and Nancy L. Bacon, 20 Hillside Lane, Weedsport, property at Baker Road, $44,900. Assessment $9,999.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Thomas F. Ferguson and Kelly A. Vanorman, 735 Old State Route 326, Cayuga, to Hailey E. Pysnack, 79 Melrose Road, Auburn, property at 4154 State Route 90, $157,000. Assessment $93,100.
• Charles M. Schenck and Beverly M. Schenck, 4763 Davis Road, Cayuga, to Aaron M. Wilde and Heather L. Wilde, 1057 Hardy Road, Union Springs, property at 4763 Davis Road, $210,000. Assessment $133,800.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Neal Adam Pecore, 4041 County Route 57, Oswego, to Michael Reno and Kathryn Blum, 9 Gerrit St., Oswego, property at 14638 Fancher Ave., $40,000. Assessment $27,300.
• Francis Michael Shea III and Mechelle L. Shea, 14006 State Route 38, Sterling, to Scott C. Merry and Emily J. Merry, 12 E. 5th, Oswego, property at 14006 State Route 38, $225,000. Assessment $97,500.
• Mary Beth Wyman, 229 E. Second St., Oswego, to Jeffrey McCrobie and Katherine Mills, 57 Tallman St., Oswego, property at 16166 Ford Dr., $40,000. Assessment $48,500.
• Patrick Deban and Priscilla Deban, 539 Quonset Dr., Sterling, to Constance M. Ryan, 86 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, property at 539 Quonset Dr., $111,300. Assessment $74,900.
• Kevin S. Case and Colleen Case, 8457 Emerick Road, Baldwinsville, to Robert G. LaClaire, 398 Rowlee Road, Fulton, property at 15595 Firelane 1, $45,000. Assessment $35,400.
• Elhannon Wholesale Nursery Inc., 20716 State Route 22, Petersburg, to Nicholas Wheeler, 16195 Irwin Road, Sterling, property at Lot #46 Irwin Road, $14,000. Assessment $25,600.
• Amy Taylor (fka Amy A. Watts), 13861 Short Cut Road, Martville, to Amy Taylor and Carl Taylor (same address), property at 13861 Short Cut Road, $1. Assessment $179,100.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 80
• Teresa Mae Parker, 13473 State Route 90, Locke to Teresa Mae Parker and Robert E. Amerman Jr. (same address), property at 13473 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $132,200.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 92
• Timothy J. Mather and Shelly D. Mather, 3900 Mathers Road, Moravia, to Gregory Speck and Kathleen Speck, New Orleans, LA, property at 3900 Mathers Road, $150,000. Assessment $177,600.