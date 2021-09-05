Cayuga County property transfers: Sept. 5 2021

• City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to Domingo Santiago, 128 Wall St., Auburn, property at 126 Wall St., $1,000. Assessment $12,700.

• Timothy G. Tubbert, 137 Owasco St., Auburn, to Erich D. Grome and Brittany G. Antonacci, 2244 Glen Cove, Marietta, property at 137 Owasco St., $160,000. Assessment $112,700.

• Patricia A. Cameron, 29 S. Lewis St., Auburn, to John H. Dugan, as trustee for the Patricia A. Cameron Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 29 S. Lewis St., $0. Assessment $79,500.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Gary J. Cunningham Jr., P.O. Box 251, Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Anne B. Delaney, to Gary J. Cunningham Jr. (same address), property at 5910 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $189,600.

• Krista Birardi Hitchens, Waban, MA, as executor of the last will and testament of Laurence Birardi (aka Laurence J. Birardi), 6497 Basswood Road, Auburn, to Marc A. Chalupnicki and Sara M. Casler, as trustees of the Richard A. Chalupnicki and Christine S. Chalupnicki Irrevocable Trust, 6500 Basswood Road, Auburn, property at 6497 Basswood Road, $117,500. Assessment $76,000.