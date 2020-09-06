Cayuga County property transfers: Sept. 6, 2020

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• Elizabeth Anne Zimmer, 2731 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, to Elizabeth T. Clements, 2731 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, property at 2731 E. Brutus St., $0. Assessment $162,200.

• George D. Ely, 3671 Brutus Road, Jordan, to George D. Ely and Dawn M. Riley, 3671 Brutus Road, Jordan, property at 3671 Brutus Road, $0. Assessment $91,200.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97

• James E. and Margaret C. Brackley, 236 Commane Road W., Baldwinsville, to Stephanie M. and John A. Potter Jr., 485 County Road 27, Clifton Springs, property at 30 Shady Grove, $109,000. Assessment $93,100.

• M. Jeanette Appleby, 270 E. Lake Road, Port Byron, to Michelle A. Brady, 128 East Parkway, Rochester, property at 270 E. Lake Road, $64,900. Assessment $41,500.

• Kris Middleton, 13032 S. Butler Road, South Butler, to Karin Pickard, 6557 Ontario Center Road, Ontario, and Randy Middleton, 10823 Lummisville Road, Wolcott, property at 320 E. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $27,400.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 93

• Sheila Mary Sheffield, as executrix, 3408 Hookipa Place, Kihei, HI, to Sheila Mary Sheffield, as executrix, 3408 Hookipa Place, Kihei, HI, property at 257 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $274,194.

• Courtney Saltonstall and Christopher W. Couch, 47-650A Melekula Road, Kaneoha, HI, to Ann Sheedy, 41 Griffin St., Skaneateles, property at Brooke Road, $65,000. Assessment $70,000.

• Amelia Buharin, 4237 214th Place SE, Issaquah, WA, to Benjamin Arthur Bokaer and Dialynn Breanna Dwyer, 26 6th St., Apartment 1, Cambridge, MA, property at Oberon Drive Lot 34, $22,500. Assessment $32,100.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 96

• Cheryl N. Platt, 12807 State Route 90, Locke, to Tyler B. Meunier, 12817 State Route 90, Locke, part of property at 12807 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $119,000.

Town of Montezuma



• Edward J. and Linda A. Fagan, 7220 Baldwin Road, Cayuga, to Ryan J. Courtemanche, 69 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 7220 Baldwin Road, $180,000. Assessment $120,400.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 83

• James Frederick Greenman, 435 Indian Cove, Moravia, to Marcus J. Bernardo, 929 Walden Pond Lane, Cortland, and Jacquelyn B. Steedle 3273 Walden Oaks Blvd., Cortland, property at 435 Indian Cove, $130,000. Assessment $114,700.

• Robert W. Landis, 3282 Corrigan Road, Moravia, and Tiffany H. Landis, 3540 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, to Tiffany H. Landis, 3540 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, property at Jugg Street, $10. Assessment $49,700.

Equalization rate 100

• Lorna S. Dewitt, 4271 State Route 41A, Moravia, to Paul M. and Kelly A. Cerquone, 330 Kilbourn Road, Rochester, property at 4207 State Route 41A, $80,000. Assessment $86,100.

• William A. Sheppard, 4144 Harter Road, Moravia, to Michael Stewart Sheppard, as trustee, 4024 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, property at 4144 Harter Road, $0. Assessment $176,100.

• The Second Baptist Church, 1 N. Herman Ave., Auburn, to Michael and Ruby Casa, 3657 Robinia Hill Road, Moravia, property at 6023 N. Glen Haven Road, $299,000. Assessment $339,600.

• Edwin W. Fenstermacher, 4651 Amerman Road, Skaneateles, to Susan S. Fenstermacher, 144 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, and Scott T. Fenstermacher, 24488 Harbour View Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, as trustees, property at 4641 Amerman Road, $0. Assessment $228,500.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Cayuga Property Holdings LLC, 7 Green Links Turn, Auburn, to Tammy L. Purcell, 11 Sherwood St., Auburn, property at 7553 Owasco Road, $120,000. Assessment $68,500.

• Ryan W. and Amy M. Pine, 7222 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Matthew T. Chadderdon, 4 Meadow Lane, Auburn, property at 7222 Owasco Road, $245,000. Assessment $119,000.

Equalization rate 97

• Kathleen A. Oropallo, PO Box 3219, Zephyrhills, FL, to Keith M. Ross, 5131 Harris Road, Camillus, property at 4582 State Route 38, $216,000. Assessment $91,900.

• Randy A. Swan, 4342 Black St., Scipio Center, to Don Kilbourne, 2523 Quarry Road, Scipio Center, property at 4511 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $47,835.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• Christopher J. Coleman LLC, 3282 Corrigan Road, Moravia, to Ronald J. and Lori O. Diego, 311 Fisher Blvd., Apartment L, Delmar, property at 61 Wegman St., $196,935. Assessment $22,800.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 77

• Tiffanie A. and Joseph F. McLean III, 1237 Spring St. Road, Cayuga, to Tiffanie A. McLean, 1237 Spring St. Road, Cayuga, property at 1237 Spring St. Road, $0. Assessment $145,000.

Equalization rate 100

• Carolyn Good, 5 Bridle Lane, Dryden, to David A.G. and Erica L. Smith, 3022 Crocus Lane, Baldwinsville, property at 447 Bay St., $258,000. Assessment $280,300.

• Elizabeth A. Hovey, 1369 Williams Road, Sterling, to Elizabeth A. and John D. Hovey, 1369 Williams Road, Sterling, property at 1369 Williams Road, $0. Assessment $120,100.

• John Enos, 412 Fergerson Ave., North Syracuse, to Robert C. and Barbara J. Bateman, PO Box 195, Oswego, property at 1458 Moon Beach Road, $15,000. Assessment $11,700.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 96

• Lauren L. Rice, 23 Woodside Circle, Sturbridge, MA; Catherine M. Shepherd, 80 Spring St., Shrewsbury, MA; Anthony A. Foti, 933 Coldwater Falls Way, Las Vegas, NV; Mary Vajda, 33 Doyle Road, Holden, MA; Kristen Lynch, 25 North St., Shrewsbury, MA; Cindy B. Watkins, 106 Cherry Lane, Richfield Springs; Wendy White, 2921 Park Square Place, Fernandina Beach, FL; Alan Bennett, 85099 Christian Way, Apt. 137, Yulee, FL; Shirley Foti, 2958 Firelane 3, Moravia; to Cindy B. Watkins, 106 Cherry Lane, Richfield Springs; Wendy White, 2921 Park Square Place, Fernandina Beach, FL; Alan Bennett, 85099 Christian Way, Apt. 137, Yulee, FL; property at 2958 Firelane 3, $0. Assessment $222,000.

• Randy Swan, 4342 Black St., Scipio Center, to Jason Swan, 1800 Stewarts Corners Road, Genoa, property at 1800 Stewarts Corners Road, $0. Assessment $89,800.