Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office from June 26 to June 29:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Phyllis A. Wood, 14 Yale Ave., Auburn, to Susan E. Winslow, 6 Brister Ave., Auburn, Colleen A. Gould, 77 Kearney Ave., Auburn, and Mark W. Wood, 14658 Ingesoll Road, Sterling, property at 14 Yale Ave., $0. Assessment $198,600.

• Barbara Magel, 171 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Cornerstone SK Realty LLC, P.O. Box 1304, Auburn, property at 14 Arch St., $27,500. Assessment $79,200.

• Alexander Raimonte, as distributee of the estates of Teresa A. Raimonte and Josephine F. Raimonte, to Bank of America N.A., property at 88 Prospect St., $319,904. Assessment $214,700.

• Michael J. Cadwallader and Diane S. Cadwallader, 6 Boyle Ave., Auburn, to Jonathan A. Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 25 Capitol St., $75,000. Assessment $70,900.

• Laura G. Kulis, 61 Clymer St., Auburn, to Michael Cadwallader, 6 Boyle Ave., Auburn, property at 47 Perrine St., $0. Assessment $79,300.

• Adam Fritz, 10 Drummond St., Auburn, to Elizabeth A. Tracy, 8309 State Route 34, Weedsport, property at 172 N. Herman Ave., $231,000. Assessment $145,400.

• Dennis Quimby Jr. to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 200 State St., $0. Assessment $38,200.

• Daniel P. Nation to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 35 Burt Ave., $0. Assessment $116,300.

• Lillian Annibale, et al, to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 242 Seymour St., $0. Assessment $65,900.

• Stephen Horton Sr. to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 7 Church St., $0. Assessment $44,700.

• David Gower to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 9 Venice St., $0. Assessment $65,700.

• Chad Taylor to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 49 Walnut St., $0. Assessment $2,100.

• Charles T. Albert to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 125 Standart Ave., $0. Assessment $67,100.

• Richard C. Austin to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 15 Bradford St., $0. Assessment $55,700.

• Beverly J. Denninger, 209 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Beverly J. Denninger (same address), as trustee of the Beverly J. Denninger Revocable Trust, property at 209 S. Hoopes Ave., $0. Assessment $183,900.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Kim L. Wright, 6137 Court St., Cayuga, to Heather Wright (same address), property at 6137 Court St., $1. Assessment $118,100.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Jeffery Luke, 3263 Clinton Road, Weedsport, property at 2685 Liberty St., $25,600. Assessment $64,800.

• Brian B. Bach, 8426 Jericho Road, Weedsport, to Brian B. Bach and Katherine A. Bach (same address), property at 8426 Jericho Road, $0. Assessment $141,700.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Ellen J. Brown (fka Ellen J. Gordon) and David B. Brown, 11227 Drake Road, Cato, to Ellen J. Brown and David B. Brown, as trustees of the David B. and Ellen J. Brown Revocable Trust (same address), property at 11227 Drake Road and 11235 Drake Road, $1. Assessment $140,100 and $92,400.

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 10712 Duck Lake Road, $9,000. Assessment $31,200.

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Jennifer Gilfus, 7391 Fuller Road, Port Byron, property at 9642 Stickles Lane, $3,550. Assessment $18,200.

• Gertrude Barker to Richard Taylor, Redwood City, CA, property at 289 E. Lake Road, $111,000. Assessment $100,900.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Deborah J. Felley, 2794 Sand Beach Road, Auburn, and Richard A. Camken, 232 Wilmot Road, Syracuse, as co-executors of the last will and testament of Richard Camken Sr., 2826 Sand Beach Road, Auburn, to Deborah J. Feeley (same address), property at 2826 Sand Beach Road, $0. Assessment $194,239.

• Leonard Songer, 205 Daniel Drive, Liverpool, as executor of the estate of Charlotte Songer, to James M. Reilly and Theresa L. Reilly, 39 Trestle Trail, N. Chili, property at 5619 W. Lake Road, $450,000. Assessment $224,500.

• Kevin D. Ashby Jr., 5858 South St. Road, Auburn, to Alex J. Foster, 4617 Goldrush Drive, Marcellus, property at 5858 South St. Road, $120,000. Assessment $143,600.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Caryl H. Rose, Livingston, TX, to Caryl H. Rose and Charles J. Rose (same address), property at 2758 Wise Road, $0. Assessment $169,800.

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 11676 Farnam Road, $55,000. Assessment $61,000.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• F. Patrick Miller and Anne Miller, 354 Ellis Point Road, Aurora, to Vansridge Dairy LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, property at 1851 State Route 34B, $475,000. Assessment $498,700.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Leonard Zimmer and Andrew Zimmer, 2241 State Route 31, Weedsport, property at 7390 Decker Road, $41,700. Assessment $63,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Chris Myers, 6583 Holden Road, Addison, property at 5442 Chestnut Ridge Road, $48,300. Assessment $44,100.

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Brian Shively and Eunice Shively, 5664 Sayles Corners Road, Moravia, property at 5623 Sayles Corners Road, $34,100. Assessment $25,600.

• Brian E. Perrine, 24 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, to Cale Henry and Sydney Rain Bourque, 125 Benjamin Hill Road, Newfield, property at 24 W. Cayuga St., $152,500. Assessment $62,500.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Nut Biz LLC, 2424 State Route 203, Valatie, to Clarence W. Edmonds and Mary L. Edmonds, 6419 N. Glen Haven Road, Moravia, property at 6391 Glen Haven Road, $100,000. Assessment $184,600.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Dennis F. Rossbach and Stephanie K. Rossbach, 2653 Scipio Venice Townline Road, Scipio Center, to Christopher K. Dramstad, 8 Mineah Road, Freeville, property at 2653 Scipio Venice Town Line Road, $363,000. Assessment $212,000.

• Lisa R. Seneca, 4331 Wyckoff Road, Scipio Center, to Phillip E. Holtby, 5880 Oakridge Road, Auburn, property at 4331 Wyckoff Road, $185,400. Assessment $90,600.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Thomas M. Carroll and Marianne T. Carroll, 5 John Smith Ave., Auburn, to Emily Burke (same address), property at 5 John Smith Ave., $390,000. Assessment $250,600.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Melissa Burgess and Guy Burgess, 837 Forest Ave., Fulton, to Herbert W. Mason and Gail C. Mason, 19 Spring St., Union Springs, property at 21 Spring St., $30,000. Assessment $46,900.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Prisicilla Kittren, P.O. Box 187, 52 Scott Drive, Hannibal, Curtis Cooper, 803 Old State Road, Sterling, and Patricia Cooper, 785 State Route 104A, Sterling, to Joseph Thompson and Caren L. Thompson, 681 Old State Road, Sterling, $0. Assessment $20,500.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• William P. McBride, 1586 McDonald Road, Port Byron, to Paul J. Casler and Sara M. Casler, 7818 Rufus Road, Port Byron, property off Moody Road, $18,000. Assessment $8,800 and $7,300.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Curtis Horst and Vera Hoover, 12584 Broadway Road, Martville, property at 1133 Bell Road, $32,100. Assessment $49,700.

