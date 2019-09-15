City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
Daniel D. Dalcais, San Antonio, TX, to Anna C. Read and Justus T. Read, 6 Elm St., Auburn, property at 6 Elm St., $75,000. Assessment $75,400.
Linda Marie Shaw, individually and as executrix of the Last Will and Testament of Joseph James Shaw; Americo Santillo, 6456 Beech Road, Auburn; Michele Murray, West Palm Beach, FL; James Shaw, Golden, CO; Brian Austin, 26 Argonne Drive, Kenmore; Timothy Austin, 3 Locust St., Auburn, and Lisa L. Austin, Baltimore, MD, to Daniel Zatizabal and Emily Zatizabal, property at 148 Ross St. Ext., Auburn, $190,000. Assessment $170,100.
Michelle Dougherty, 23 State St., Skaneateles, to Daniel P. Sincebaugh, 145 Garrow St. Ext., Auburn, property at 24 Hoffman St., Auburn, $90,000. Assessment $82,300.
Jacklynn A. Hodge, Spring Hill, FL, to Mark A. Fritz, 10 Button St., Auburn, property at 8 Lorraine Ave., Auburn, $136,600. $105,400.
Town of Ledyard
You have free articles remaining.
Equalization rate 98
Mark J. Steiger wald, 2439 Moonshine Road, Aurora, to Raymond McKee and Kristin McKee, 105 Throop Ave., Auburn, property at 2439 Moonshine Road, Ledyard, $205,000. Assessment $195,500.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 98
Shirley Nelson (deceased), Marilyn Nelson, and Gordon Crutchfield, 252 Tucker Hill Road, Locke, to Marliyn Nelson and Gordon Crutchfield until both deceased or no longer live here, then Melcolm Crutchfield and Throne Crutchfield will take over land and taxes, property at 252 Tucker Hill Road, $0. Assessment $51,700.
Marilyn Nelson, Shirley Nelson (deceased), and Gordon Crutchfied, 252 Tucker Hill Road, Locke, to Marilyn Nelson, Shirley Nelson, Gordon Crutchfield, Melcolm Crutchfield and Tyrone Crutchfield, 252 Tucker Hill Road, property at 252 Tucker Hill Road, $0. Assessment $51,700.