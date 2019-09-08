City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
Lisa A. Gasparro, fka Lisa A. Brown, 8271 Ball Road, Auburn, to Charles Cesario Sr. and Erica L. Cesario, 197 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 13 Norma Drive, Auburn, $132,500. Assessment $142,100.
Kerrie Ann Marquart, 111 Park Place, Auburn, to Emma N. Wahl, 45 Walnut St., Auburn, property at 111 Park Place, Auburn, $68,000. Assessment $58,000.
Chad E. Swartwood and Molly A. Swartwood, 7116 Beach Road, Auburn, to Chad E. Swartwood, 7116 Beach Road, property at 7116 Beach Road, $42,234.42. Assessment $135,000.
John Gilbert, Elberta, AL, to Edward P. Brennan, 10 Levydale Park, Cortland, property at 2 Mary St., Auburn, $114,000. Assessment $94,100.
Stephen K. Crowell, administrator, CTA of the Estate of Kenneth W. Crowell, 5 Court St., Auburn, to 48 Seymour LLC, 7555 Morgan Road, Liverpool, property at 48 Seymour St., Moravia, $19,000. Assessment $48,300.
Amanda Kazanivsky, 246 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Scott D. Colella, 7294 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 246 S. Hoopes Ave., $127,000. Assessment $118,000.
Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Accredit Loans Inc., Mortgage Asset-backed pass-through certificate series 2007-QS7 C/O PHH Mortage Corp., Mount Laurel, NJ, to Home Headquarters Inc., 538 Erie Blvd. West, Suite 100, Syracuse, property at 89 Walnut St., Auburn, $73,000. Assessment $117,500.
Michelle Burroughs, 139 Main St., Apt. A., Randolph; Jonathan VanScoyk, 3471 Van Dyke Road, Watkins Glen, and Kari Aiduk, 472 Broad Road, Syracuse, to Michael VanScoyk, 8 Norma Drive, Auburn, property at 8 Norma Drive, $9,000. Assessment $137,700.
Michael VanScoyk, 8 Norma Drive, Auburn, to Victoria L. Russell, 60 Grant Ave., Auburn, property at 8 Norma Drive, $115,000. Assessment $137,700.
Jeffrey M. Dolan, 107 Mary St., Auburn, as Executor of the Estate of William P. Dolan, to John H. West and Jennifer West, 63 Bradford St., Auburn, property at 104 Grove Ave. Ext., Auburn, $105,000. Assessment $117,400.
Marilyn S. Leonard, fka Marilyn S. Horsey, 26 Barber St., Auburn, to Marilyn S. Leonard, 26 Barber St., property at 26 Barber St., $0. Assessment $57,400.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 84
Chris-Anne Shutter-Moran, 5988 Experimental Road, Auburn, to Danielle Barendt, 5357 Bluefield Road, Auburn, as Trustee of The Chris-Anne Shutter-Moran Irrevocable Trust, property at 5988 Experimental Road, Aurelius, $0. Assessment $137,800.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 100
Keith A. Cole and Lisa I. Cole, 8762 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, to Lisa I. Cole 8762 S. Seneca St., property at 8762 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, $0. Assessment $103,000.
Heather Kepple, Scottsville, VA, as Trustee of The Randal Cheney and Patricia Cheney Irrevocable Trust, to Tabitha Fleming-Weinerth, P.O. Box 445, Port Byron, property at 8201 state Route 34, Brutus, $163,400. Assessment $136,600.
Kelly J. Wejko, 2796 Sharon St., Weedsport, to Eric L. Quinn, 8852 Horton St., Weedsport, property at 2796 Sharon St., Brutus, $180,000. Assessment $152,600.
Marilou E. Weatherstone, 2661 Lincoln St., Weedsport, to Marilou E. Weathersone and Daniel Weatherstone, 2661 Lincoln St., property at 2661 Lincoln St., Weedsport, $0. Assessment $75,200.
Eric K. Quinn, 8852 Horton St., Weedsport, to John K. Mietz and Keriann Mietz, 2821 Ross Drive, Weedsport, property at 8852 Horton St., Brutus, $152,000. Assessment $82,800.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
Russell Farrell and Cali E. Deland, 10129 Baker Road, Weedsport, to Jeffrey Blake, 10129 Baker Road, Weedsport, property at 101219 Baker Road, Cato, $1. Assessment $17,000.
Matthew Maurillo, 9 Dayton St., Auburn, to Matthew J. Maurillo and Amber M. Maurillo, 9 Dayton St., property at 10357 Baker Road, Cato, $0. Assessment $29,000.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 100
Tammy S. Skardinski, 11611 Pople Road, Cato, to Nichiole S. VanEpps, 2560 E. Mechanic St., Cato, property at 2560 E. Mechanic St., Ira, $82,000. Assessment $68,000.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 98
Catherine E. Hobart, 3553 Burtless Road, Moravia, and Jennie A. Stearns, 8734 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Edward C. Vernon, 924 Dublin Hill Road, Aurora, property at 910 Dublin Hill Road, Ledyard, $28,000. Assessment $30,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 100
Timothy L. Massa, 8761 Strong Hill Road, Naples, to Jayson Porter and Deann Porter,9096 Brutus Mentz Townline Road, Weedsport, property at 9096 Brutus Mentz Townline Road, Mentz, $90,000. Assessment $125,600.
Thad A. Paris, 1303 Haiti Road, Port Byron, to Jesse L. Lamouroux and Amy L. Lamouroux, Las Vegas, NV, property at 1303 Haiti Road, Mentz, $258,000. Assessment $148,900.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 87
Paul H. Wells and Laura J. Wells, 34 Congress St., Moravia, to Amanda Welch, 5635 Globe Road, Moravia, property at 30 Congress St., Moravia, $164,894. Assessment $89,400.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 95
Eileen Epstein, Rockville, MD, and Edward G. Epstein, 3282 Corrigan Road, Moravia, to Edward G. Epstein, 3282 Corrigan Road, property at 3421 Rockefeller Road, Niles, $0. Assessment $238,800.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
Anne M. Monteal and Elizabeth A. Smith, 4653 E. Lakeview Drive, Auburn, to David M. Riordan and Elizabeth D. Riordan, Canton, GA, property at 4653 E. Lakeview Drive, Owasco, $305,000. Assessment $257,000.
Patricia A. Carbonaro and Ali E. Carbonaro, 16 Calloway Drive, Auburn, to Ryan Dauphin, 46 Green Links Turn, Auburn, property at 16 Calloway Drive, Owasco, $632,500. Assessment $349,000.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 98
Hatfield Farms LLC, 3266 state Route 34, Scipio, to Justin M. Beebee and Tiffany Beebee, 3557 Black St., Scipio, property at 3563 Black St., Scipio, $5,000. Assessment $267,100.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 100
Edward J. Levine and Marilyn R. Levine, 6890 N. Glen Haven Road, Homer, to Blue Haven Properties LLC, 6890 N. Glen Haven Road, property at 6890 N. Glen Haven Road, Sempronius, $650,000. Assessment $429,900.
Carl Henry Berlew, 6363 Lacey Road, Moravia, to Mark Bowersox, 40 Burdick Hill Road, Ithaca, property at 6363 Lacey Road, Sempronius, $287,250. Assessment $215,500.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
Barbara A. Murdoch, 3265 Walker Road, Auburn, to Justin Demuth and Jillian M. D’AMico, 363 Cottonwood Lane, Auburn, property at 3265 Walker Road, Sennett, $221,500. Assessment $208,600.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 81
Ann W. Ryan, 36 Homer St., Union Springs, to Mark W. Ryan, 5 Homer St., Union Springs; Nancy E. Walter, 5595 Oakwood Road, Auburn; Scott M. Ryan, 96 Cayuga St., Union Springs, and Terri R. Culver, 17 Factory St., Union Springs, property at 36 Homer St., $0. Assessment $99,100.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
Cypris Inc., 191 Culver Road, Rochester, to Adam Podlesh, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, property at 14897 W. Bay Road, Sterling, $45,000. Assessment $379,500.
Robert T. Schofield, as the Receiver duly appointed in the action hereinafter mentioned, c/o Whiteman Osterman & Hana LLP, One Commerce Plaza, Albany, to Janine Werchinski-Yates, 8857 Oswego Road, Baldwinsville, property at lots 29, 30, Lake Ontario Acres, Sterling, $21,000. Assessment $24,800.
Risa Vendittuoli, fka Risa Sarkis, 3369 Lyell Road, Rochester, to Charbel Sarkis, 2410 Westside Drive, North Chili, property at 15067 Creek Road, Sterling, $0. Assessment $19,600.
Robert T. Schofield, as the Receiver duly appointed in the action hereinafter mentioned, c/o Whiteman Osterman & Hana LLP, One Commerce Plaza, Albany, to Douglas L. Campbell and Lois Campbell, 16221 Irwin Road, Oswego, property at Lot 25, Lake Ontario Ave., Sterling, $10,000. Assessment $21,800.
Robert H. Duffy and Kimberly F. Duffy, Evans, WV, and Jodi L. Sheldon, fka Jodi L. Simmons, 146 county Route 63, Oswego, to Jodi L. Sheldon and Michael G. Sheldon, 146 county Route 63, property at 1615 Old State Road, Sterling, $0. Assessment $123,800.
Robert H. Duffy and Kimberly F. Duffy, Evans, WV, and Jodi L. Sheldon, fka Jodi L. Simmons, 146 county Route 63, Oswego, to Robert H. Duffy and Kimberly F. Duffy, Evans, WV, property at 1615 Old State Road, Sterling, $0. Assessment $123,800.
Marjorie M Shortslef, 1432 MacNeil Road, Sterling; Thomas D. McIntyre, 15324 McInTyre Road, Sterling; Paul L. McIntyre, Camden Wyoming, DE; Marilyn E. McIntyre, 1656 county Route 8, Fulton, to Slobe Farms Real Estate LLC, 1071 state Route 370, Red Creek, property at 15429 McIntyre Road, Sterling, $345,000. Assessment $36,500.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 100
Stephen A. Pennell and Kathleen A, Pennell, 2260 Sine Road, Auburn, to Patricia L. Phillips and Mark D. Phillips, 51 Oak St., Auburn, property at 2260 Sine Road, Throop, $135,000. Assessment $148,400.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 98
Marsha J. Costello, fka Marsha J. C. Bell, 3984 Long Hill Road, Moravia, to Mitchell Dempsey and Megan Dempsey, 153 Lake Ave., Auburn, property at 3984 Long Hill Road, Venice, $187,500. Assessment $144,800.