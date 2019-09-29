City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Kimberly M. Granato, 18 Rochester St., Auburn, to Meghann Smith-Packard and Alexander Honahan, 393 Peruville Road, Apt. 1, Freeville, property at 11 Rochester St., Auburn, $140,000. Assessment $113,000.
• City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to David J. Westmiller, 2122 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 69 N. Division St., Auburn, $17,800. Assessment $14,799.
• City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to James and Helen Parsons, 2206 Court St., Syracuse, property at 43 Garrow St., Auburn, $31,000. Assessment $61,800.
• John E. Brown and Lucy C. Brown, Fort Mill, SC, to Adam J. Chase and Lisa A. Chase, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 357 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, $180,000. Assessment $147,800.
• Connie Jo Halpin, individually and as suriving spouse of Kevin G. Halpin, 2376 Almond Drive, Auburn, to James M. Lusk, 108 Frances St., Auburn, property at 36-38 Wallace Ave., Auburn, $85,000. Assessment $75,000.
• Marcia L. Tierney, 36 Prospect St., Auburn, to Stephen Komanecky Jr., and Susan R. Komanecky, 8077 Weedsport Sennett Road, Weedsport, property at 36 Prospect St., Auburn, $260,000. Assessment $184,100.
• Patricia A. Carberry, 112 Tyler Dr., Auburn, to Marcia L. Tierney, 36 Prospect St., Auburn, property at 36 Charles St., Auburn, $147,000. Assessment $115,400.
• Robert J. Brechue and Tina M. Brechue, 54 Drummond St., Auburn, to Thomas P. Collins and Jennifer L. Collins, 123 Capitol St. Ext., Auburn, property at Drummond St., Auburn, $8,000. Assessment $160,800.
• David R. Conner, 10 Wilbur Ave., Auburn, to Susan M. Dec, 5888 Town Hall Road, Auburn, as Trustee of The David R. Conner Irrevocable Trust, property at 10 Wilbur Ave., $0. Assessment $92,900.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 84
• Kathleen Yorkey, 284 Wheat St., Cayuga, to Robert J. Telvock and Elizabeth A. Telvock, 242 Genesee St., Cayuga, property at 284 Wheat St., Aurelius, $157,000. Assessment $127,500.
• Dominick R. Asaro and June R. Asaro, 777 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Kim M. Manley, 2986 Tallman Road, Savannah, property at 777 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius, $0. Assessment $102,500.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 100
• Stephen L. Walczyk, 2928 Ryan Road, Weedsport, to Justin P. Allen and Rachel L. Allen, 12 Grove Ave., Auburn, property at vacant lot, Ryan Road, Brutus, $10. Assessment $20,800.
• Arthur J. Schnabel and James G. Parker, 2604 W. Brutus St., Weedsport, to Mad Lily LLC, 2562 High Bridge Road, Weedsport, property at 2604 W. Brutus St., Brutus, $210,000. Assessment $189,500.
• 2685 Erie Drive LLC, 2685 Erie Drive, Weedsport, and Robert Mutz and Heidi Mutz, 10036 Slab City Road, Jordan, to JT Properties LLC, P.O. Box 138 Syracuse, property at 2685 Erie Drive, Brutus, $300,000. Assessment $350,200.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
• U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF8 Master Participation Trust c/o Hudson Homes Management LLC, Irving, TX, to William Balduzzi III, 2015 Church Road, Baldwinsville, property at 10986 state Route 34, $76,000. Assessment $123,000.
• Gerald L. Williams and Carol A. Williams, fka Carol A. Wells, Lake Alfred, FL, to Daniel T. Daeffler, 9592 Powers Road, Weedsport, property at 9952 Powers Road, Cato, $54,000. Assessment $78,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 100
• Charles Mettler, 11034 Drake Road, Conquest, and Erica Korthas, 2480 Van Horn Road, Conquest, to Charles Mettler, 11034 Drake Road, property at 11034 Drake Road, $0. Assessment $29,400.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Nathan M. Mitchell, 4451 state Route 34, Scipio Center, to Katherine Osborn, 535 Main St., Aurora, property at 2140 Detrich Road, Fleming, $225,000. Assessment $102,000.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 96
You have free articles remaining.
• Scott E. Ferris and Heather M. Ferris, 288 Fire Lane 2, Lot #6, King Ferry, and Kimberly A. Bergen, 9962 state Route 90, Genoa, to Kimberly A. Bergen, 992 state Route 90, property at 9962 state Route 90, $0. Assessment $85,000.
• Leslie E. Crane and Marian Crane, Ceres, PA, to Maryanne Boscarino, Wethersfield, CT, property at Sills Road, Genoa, $0. Assessment $4,000.
• George Signor and Ann Signor, 1221 Genoa-Locke Townline Road, Locke, to Timothy Lewis and Mary Lewis, Pinckneyville, IL, property at 1221 Genoa-Locke Townline Road, Genoa, $171,000. Assessment $162,100.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 98
• Brett E. Murphy and Heather Ziobro, 1493 Goose Lane, Aurora, to Brett E. Murphy, 1493 Goose Lane, property at 1493 Goose Lane, Ledyard, $0. Assessment $151,300.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 87
• Michael J. Greschler, P.O. Box 1157, Moravia, to Willin Boyle, 3854 Wyckoff Road, Scipio Center, property at 24 Grove St., Moravia, $100,531. Assessment $72,800.
• Jessica A. Brown, 1 Van Pelt Road, Moravia, to Douglas R. Harriger, 4359 West Hill Road, Locke, property at 1 Van Pelt Lane, $50,000. Assessment $124,940.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 95
• Edmund G. Swan Jr., 175 Champlain Way, Manchester, to Katie E. Swan, 3975 Valentine Road, Moravia, property at 4076 Arnold Road, Niles, $0. Assessment $21,400.
• Edmund G. Swan Jr., 175 Champlain Way, Manchester, to Katie E. Swan, 3975 Valentine Road, Moravia, property at 3975 Valentine Road, $0. Assessment $34,800.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 98
• Terry A. Bowen, aka Terry Bowen, and Debra K. Bowen, aka Debra Bowen, 1016 Auburn Road, Groton, to Howard F. Evener Jr., Helen L. Evener, and Cassandra L. Erskine, 3625 state Route 34, Scipio Center, property at 3625 state Route 34, Scipio, $36,000. Assessment $65,000.
• Mark D. Vorreuter, P.O. Box 4, Poplar Ridge, and Maryl L. Mendillo, 2969 state Route 34B, Aurora, to Maryl L. Mendillo, 2969 state Route 34B, property at 2969 state Route 34B, Scipio, $0. Assessment $97,100.
• Margaret Kimber Hatrick, 2460 W. Blood Road, East Aurora, and Susan Kimber Kiviat, Rome, Italy, to Letchworth Associates LLC, 110 Oakwood Lane, Ithaca, property off Rote 38 and Firelane 19, Scipio, $30,000. Assessment $150,000.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 100
• Christopher J. Coleman, 2537 Smith Road, Moravia, to Mark L. Minnoe Jr. and Kira L. Minnoe, 2068 Dumplin Hill Road, Moravia, property at 2537 Smith Road, Sempronius, $280,000. Assessment $194,300.
• James J. Rooney, 7084 N. Glen Haven Road, Homer, to James J. Rooney and Melissa Audrey Rooney, 7084 N. Glen Haven Road, property at 7084 N. Glen Haven Road, Sempronius, $0. Assessment $184,700.
• Trustee of the Loveless Intervivous Family Trust, Larry Loveless, 942 Hencoop Road, Skaneateles, to Ryan E. Landers, 7398 Oxbow Road, Canastota, property at 3051 Ridge Road, Sempronius, $64,900. Assessment $57,400.
• Charles M. Famoly, 4469 Old State Road, Skaneateles; Michael F. Sierzega, 42 Twelve Corners Road, Skaneateles; Thomas Brock, 8616 Pierce Road, Jordan; and Thomas O’Brien, 4334 Loveland Drive, Liverpool, to Matthew Brock and Jeffrey Brock, 7879 Stewart Road, Hornell, property at 6458 Curtain Road, Sempronius, $0. Assessment $43,300.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Joseph V. Fiorenzo, 35 Highland St. Ext., Auburn, as Trustee of the Alfred J. and Rose Fiorenzo Irrevocable Trust, to Thomas John Herbert, 371 Waters Edge, Auburn, property at 35 Highland St., Ext., Sennett, $160,000. Assessment $115,000.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Ellen M. Clifford, 41 Lake View Park, Rochester, to Caitlyn Jean Augustyn, 852 Exchange St., Rochester, property at 31 King St., Sterling, $52,500. Assessment $67,400.