City of Auburn
Keith E. Blanchfield, 225 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Craig Dilworth, Sarasota, FL, property at 225 S. Hoopes Ave., $137,800. Assessment $117,800.
City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to Cartwright Holdings LLC, 25 Anderson Circle, Auburn, property at 84 Garrow St., Auburn, $21,500. Assessment N/A.
Lance A. Jones and Karen A. Jones, 7710 Freeman Road, Auburn, to TL King Properties, LLC, 16 Fairway Drive, Auburn, property at 112 North St., Auburn, $110,000. Assessment $97,200.
Susan L. Valenti, nka Susan L. Kahler, 12 Hockeborne Ave., Auburn, to Thomas Alexander and Suzanne Alexander, 16 Brae Bridge Road, Auburn, property at 12 Hockeborne Ave., $140,000. Assessment $142,400.
Thomas Giancola, 169 Van Anden St., Auburn, to Mark Giancola, 20 Oak St., Union Springs, property at 46 Charles St., Auburn, $0. Assessment $176,000.
Ryan S. Adams, 4197 School St., Auburn, to Fastrax Properties of NY, LLC, 146 Rock Hill Drive, P.O. Bix Rock Hill, property at 116 Cottage St., Auburn, $98,500. Assessment $77,000.
Kimberly A. Wintamute, 61 Capitol St., Auburn, to Philip Peterson and Kenia Baez-Peterson, 61 Capitol St., Auburn, property at 61 Capitol St., $125,000. Assessment $99,200.
Michael E. Clark, 85 Walnut St., Auburn, to Christopher J. Clark and Todd M. Clark, as Trustees for the Michael E. Clark Irrevocable Trust, 85 Walnut St., property at 85 Walnut St., $0. Assessment $108,000.
Kimberly A. Holbert, 152 Seymour St., Auburn, to Susan L. Holbert, 150 Seymour St., Auburn, and Deanna R. Guido, 77 Osbourne St., Auburn, property at 150-152 Seymour St., Auburn, $0. Assessment $90,000.
Mark Querns, 71 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Robert R. Willis and Alicia Marie Willis, 76 N. Fulton St., Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 76 N. Fulton St., $69,000. Assessment $72,500.
William M. Denman, 4154 Gahwiler Road, Moravia, to Richard H. Slagle, 9 Perry St., Auburn, property at 27 Hamilton Ave., $135,000. Assessment $86,200.
Daniel Testa, Esq., as referee 39 William St., to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individualy capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust Series 2016-CTT, c/o Rushmore Loan Services LLC, Irvine, CA, property at 23 Paul St., Auburn, $100. Assessment $76,400.
Town of Aurelius
Elaine M. Bona and James J. Bona, 6531 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, to Timothy Clark and Elaine P. Clark, 55 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 6531 Beech Tree Road, $139,000. Assessment $111,900.
Kasey L. Dunn, 6379 Basswood Road, Auburn, to Richard Porter and Maria Porter, 7 Holley St., Auburn, property at 6379 Basswood Road, Aurelius, $132,500. Assessment $82,700.
Town of Cato
Susan C. Ginsberg, 7638 Harvest Home Place, Liverpool, as Administrator CTA of the Estate of Jeanette Prosser, 10050 Jordan Road, Jordan, to Kevin M, Curtis, 39 Case Ave., Apt. 2, Auburn, property at 10050 Jordan Road, Cato, $94,340. Assessment $84,000.
Krystal Edmonston, 6454 Lakeshore Road, Cicero, to Patrick L. Falter, 34 Gerritt St., Oswego, property at 11366 Ferris Road, Cato, $9,000. Assessment $18,021.
August M. Smith, P.O. Box 353, 10261 Jordan Road, Jordan, to Jeffrey S. Greene, 10365 Jordan Road, Jordan, and Jodie L. Greene, 936 Morgan Road, Memphis, property at Jordan Road, Cato, $25,000. Assessment $35,000.
Town of Conquest
Donald R. Waterman, 1032 Spring Lake Road, Port Byron, to Donald R. Waterman and Evelyn B. Waterman, 1032 Spring Lake Road, property at 1109 Spring Lake Road, Conquest, $0. Assessment $43,200.
Evelyn B. Waterman, 1032 Spring Lake Road, Port Byron, to Donald R. Waterman and Evelyn B. Waterman, 1032 Spring Lake Road, property at 1032 Spring Lake Road, Conquest, $0. Assessment $139,700.
Town of Fleming
T. William Hartquist, 5195 Ridge Road, Union Springs, to Matthew B. Burt and Cynthia R. Burt, 2 Elizabeth St., Naples, and Kristy L. Burt, 936 Lake Road, King Ferry, property at 5195 Ridge Road, $140,500. Assesment $193,200.
Town of Ledyard
Christine Maas, 57 Sky Ridge Drive, Rochester, to Elizabeth Aherne, 317 N. Aurora St., Ithaca, property at 1889 Lake Road, Ledyard, $320,000. Assessment $250,400.
Town of Locke
Howard J. Howland, 953 Mill St., Locke, to Janna Meneses, 20 Eleanor Road, Plainview, property at 953 Mill St., Locke, $0. Assessment $79,700.
NYC REO LLC, 141-07 20th Ave., Suite 409, Whitestone, to Herman J. ALtmann and Diane Williams, 1123 state Route 38, Locke, property at 1045 Main St., Locke, $35,000. Assessment $86,800.
Town of Moravia
Roger W. Philips, 31 Sloan Drive, Moravia, to Dale Sharpsteen, 46 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, property at 151 Main St, Moravia, $44,500. Assessment $62,000.
Edward G. Epstein, 3421 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Christopher J. Coleman LLC, 3282 Corrigan Road, Moravia, property at 3282 Corrigan Road, $52,000. Assessment $41,100.
Town of Niles
Brent Burhans, Kyle Burhans, and Danielle Burhans, of 4612 state Route 38A, Skaneateles, to Kyle P. Burhans, 4612 state Route 38A, Skaneateles, property at 4612 state Route 38A, Niles, $52,000. Assessment $141,300.
Suzanne K. Devorsetz, 1 Short Road, Fayetteville, to Sidney Devorsetz and Susanne K. Devorsetz, 1 Short Road, propery at 81 Ridings Drive, Niles, $1. Assessment $917,800.
Town of Owasco
Timothy Shea, 5 Meadow Lane, Auburn, to Michael Anton Holm and Kathleen Patricia Holm, 102 Eastwood Ave., Auburn, property at 5 Meadow Lane, $318,500. Assessment $255,200.
Town of Scipio
County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Terry Bowen and Debra Bowen, 1016 Auburn Road, Groton, property at 3625 state Route 34, Scipio, $0. Assessment $65,000.
Town of Sennett
David F. Napoli and Carolyn Napoli, Trustees of the Napoli Living Trust, Madison, OH, to Keith E. Blanchfield and Kari A. Blanchfield, 225 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 13 Eastern Pkwy., Auburn, $228,500. Assessment $215,000.
Town of Springport
Eric S. Bergenstock, c/o Amanda Weyland, 23 Park St., Union Springs, to Jeffrey A. Brown, 240 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 23 Park St., Springport, $86,250. Assessment $76,000.
Richard R. Talcott and Kathleen R. Talcott, 2620 state Route 34B, Aurora, to Elizabeth Hurley, 4 Surrey Road, Corinth, property at 31 Cayuga Shores Drive, Springport, $177,000. Assessment $108,000.
Mark Albright and Nancy Albright, 40 Cayuga St., Union Springs, to Jesse T. Shepherd and Sabrina H. Shepherd, 32 Frazee St., Auburn, property at 7 Park St., Springport, $77,000. Assessment $68,600.
Town of Sterling
Heather M. Weitzner, 1503 Onionville Road, Sterling, to Jordan H. Haines, 14841 Lake St. Ext., Sterling, property at 1503 Onionvile Road, $132,500. Assessment $100,000.
Gisela Schneider, as Executor of the Last Will and Testament of Walter M. Schneider, 1275 state Route 104A, Sterling, and Robert J. Schneider, 9415 Blind Sodus Bay Road, Red Creek, and Christine Steinburg, 8939 Blind Sodus Bay Road, Red reek, to Russel P. Boehm, 2028 Edgemere Drive, Rochester, property at 1253 state Route 104A, Sterling, $95,000. Assessment $67,100.
Alexander R. Stevens 13692 Chapman Corners Road, Red Creek, to Darlene Stevens, 13692 Chapman Corners Road, Red Creek, property at part of 705 Viele Road, Sterling, $1. Assessment $49,300.
Kimberly A. Verburg, 578 Fourth St., Sterling, to Ashley G. Zimmerman, Shohola, PA, property at 578 Fourth St., $86,500. Assessment $77,200.
Town of Throop
Charles Cole and Colleen Cole, 2274 Hume Lane, Auburn, to Todd M. Kelly and Kimberly Bardo, 7475 Morgan Road, Liverpool, property at 2274 Hume Lane, $159,000. Assessment $120,200.