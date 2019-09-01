City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• John Droczak and Eugenia Droczak, 98 Perrine St., Auburn, to Tania Droczak, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, property at 98 Perrine St., Auburn, $1. Assessment $86,000.
• Diane Cadwallader, 180 Franklin St., Auburn, to Carrie N. Kresler, 5 Alden Ave., Auburn, property at 180 Franklin St., Auburn, $113,000. Assessment $106,900.
• Robert J. Smith and Christine L. Smith, 63 Columbus St., Auburn, to Eric M. Gould, 35 Maple St., Auburn, property at 63 Columbus St., $71,000. Assessment $61,000.
• City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to F. Rizzo Construction, 162 York St., Auburn, property at 2 and 4 Commerce Way, Auburn, $20,000. Assessment $80,000.
• Robin R. Maurillo, 5 Henry Drive, Auburn, to Theresa Adams and Bruce Adams, 11 Mary St., Auburn, property at 5 Henry Drive, Auburn, $216,300. Assessment $181,700.
• Joanne M. Francis, Williamstown, NC, to Jay Bonilla and Barbara Bonilla, 126 South St., #3, Auburn, properties at 36 and 40 Aspen St., and 15 Willard St., Auburn, $108,500. Assessment $108,100.
• Richard M. Humphrey and Tammy A. Humphrey, P.O. Box 304, Cayuga, to Donald Zieler, N157 Standart Woods, Standart Ave., Auburn, property at 26 Florence St., Auburn, $103,000. Assessment $72,900.
• Roman P. Rotko and Lisa M. Rotko, 213 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Andrew M. Rotko and Danielle M. Rotko, Hazelhurst Ave., Auburn, property at 213 Dunning Ave., Auburn, $184,900. Assessment $208,400.
•Constance Hickey Scott, Cordova, TN, and Carole Lee Hickey, fka Carole Lee Stevens, 2579 Clearwater, FL, to Theresa M. Cool, 8 Rochester St., P. O. Box 492, Auburn, property at 214 Mary St., Auburn, $115,000. Assessment $107,500.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 84
• Thomas Joseph Bell, 1301 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Mandy McNabb, 4376 Long Hill Road, Moravia, property at 1301 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius, $0. Assessment $75,100.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 100
• Fawn Marks, fka Fawn Faulkner, 8520 Cooper Road, Weedsport, to Jeffrey T. Mullen and Carol D. Mulen, 29 N. Main St., Apt. 3, Jordan, property at 8520 Cooper Road, Brutus, $70,000. Assessment $59,600.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
• Aaron Bullis and Leslie Bullis, 4115 Wafer Ash Way, Liverpool, to HHC H2) LLC, 12 Oswego St., Baldwinsville, property at 66 Fire Lane 16, Cato, $172,000. Assessment $100,000.
• Wanda J. Brandt, 10087 Cato-Conquest Townline Road, Weedsport, to Douglas L. Hawker, 1273 Gassner Road, Waterloo, property at 10087 Cato-Conquest Townline Road, Conquest/Cato, $0. Assessment $100,000.
• Catherine M. Williams, individually and as surviving spouse of Gordon P. Williams, 125 Pleasant Beach Road, Syracuse, to Gordon P. Williams Jr. and Martin Williams, as Trustees of The Catherine Williams Irrevocable Trust, property at 149 Fire Lane 13, Cato, $1. Assessment $113,100.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Nancie J. Reese, 417 Waters Edge, Auburn and David C. Lewis, 1 Black Forest Drive, Webster, as Co-Trustees of the Rita A. Lewis Irrevocable Trust, and Rita A. Lewis, 2808 Forest Hill Drive, Auburn, to Sara L. Holmes and Corey M. Bacon, 4 Capitol St., Auburn, property at 2808 Forest Hill Drive, Fleming, $150,000. Assessment $130,300.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 96
• Clifford Ostrander, 321 Locke St., Genoa, to Kevin M. Basch, Bloomington, IN, property at 3759 Lane Road, Genoa, $215,000. Assessment $119,900.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 100
• Charles A. Rusyniak and Charles A. Rusyniak II, 2849 Stockwell Road, P.O. Box 386, Cato, to Roderick John Rusyniak, as Trustee of the Charles A. Rusyniak Irrevocable Trust, Atlanta, GA, property at 2813 Stockwell Road, Ira, $0. Assessment $76,800.
• Charles A. Rusyniak, 2849 Stockwell Road, P.O. Box 386, Cato, to Roderick John Rusyniak, as Trustee of the Charles A. Rusyniak Irrevocable Trust, Atlanta, GA, property at 11806 and 11828 Bradt Road, Ira, $). Assessment $140,000.
• Charles A. Rusyniak, 2849 Stockwell Road, P.O. Box 386, Cato, to Roderick John Rusyniak, as Trustee of the Charles A. Rusyniak Irrevocable Trust, Atlanta, GA, property at 2849 Stockwell Road, $0. Assessment $120,500.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 98
• Sharon R. Simkin, Arlington, VA, to Sharon R. Simkin, as Trustee for the Sharon R. Simkin Trust, property at 0 Lake Road, Ledyard, $0. Assessment $100,000.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 97
• Linda R. Slocum, 1503 Main Road, Locke, to Linda R. Slocum and James B. Slocum, 1503 Main Road, Locke, property at 1503 Main Road, $0. Assessment $195,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 100
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, FL, to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, OK, property at 1473 state Route 31, Mentz, $10. Assessment $140,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 87
• Eric H. Deci, 530 W. Water St., Elmira, to Martin L. Wright, 4642 Long Hill Road, Moravia, property at 4462 Long Hill Road, $119,000. Assessment $79,800.
• Eric H. Deci, 530 W. Water St., Elmira, to Martin L. Wright, 4642 Long Hill Road, Moravia, property at 0 Long Hill Road, Moravia, $0. Assessment $2,600.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 95
• SVWP LLC, 317 Cliffside Drive, Auburn, to John Prego, 982 Hencoop Road, Skaneateles, property at 4454 Rockefeller Road, Niles, $103,000. Assessment $51,000.
• Geoffrey Stirling and Polly Stirling, 3500 Old Salt Road, Moravia, to Melina Stirling, 3500 Old Salt Road, property at 3500 Old Salt Road, Niles, $0. Assessment $57,500.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
• James E. Casper and Janet M. Casper, 5141 state Route 38A, Auburn, to Raymond J. Casper, Oakdale, CT, as Trustee of The James E. Casper and Janet M. Casper Irrevocable Trust, property at 5141 state Route 38A, Owasco, $0. Assessment $123,200.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 81
• Adam D. Stowell and Suzzy L. Stowell, 2 Chappel St., Union Springs, to Jonah Hurlbutt, 4182 Short Road, Stanley, property at 81 Grove St., Springport, $79,590. Assessment $65,800.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Joseph M. Yuhas, 1876 Pierce Road, Martville, to Deborah P. Groom, 1690 Yuhas Drive, Sterling, property at 1665 Yuhas Drive, $5,000. Assessment $94,800.
• Sue Ellen Wilson as Trustee of the Grinnell Living Trust, 6026 Tully Truxton Road, Tully, to Arthur Klipple, P.O. Box 141, Auburn, property at 0 McGibben Road, Sterling, $24,900. Assessment $21,700.