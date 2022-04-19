Cayuga County restaurant inspections: April 19, 2022

•Auburn Diner, 64 Columbus St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 22). Cracked gaskets on the upright freezer in the preparation area. Gasket is not attached to the door frame of the single-door cooler in the main preparation area.

• Applebee's Neighborhood Grille & Bar, 221 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (March 22). The door gaskets located on the under-counter double-door cooler are cracked and torn. The electrical control box for the walk-in freezer lacks an adequate cover. Valve for the hose connection in the mop sink is not in working order. Missing grout between the floor tiles in the main cook line and in the dish wash area.

• Sakura Buffet, 315 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 22). Masking tape is being used to hold the cracked glass door for the sushi cooler in place. Cracked and broken floor tiles observed in the rear dry storage area.

• Dunkin Donuts, 1578 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (March 23). Broken and cracked door gaskets were observed on both stainless steel single-door mini refrigerators located within the main service line.

• Hann's Homemade, 15 Burt Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (March 23).

• Rowland House, 453 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory (March 25).

• Starbucks, 160 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (March 31). The gasket of the silver mini refrigerator below the barista station in the main service area was worn at the bottom. Temperature inside the fridge was 39 degrees F.

• XL Cookie Company, 33 Columbus St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 31).

• Don Juan Cafe, 104 Chapman Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (March 31).

• Genoa Hotel, 10060 State Route 90, Genoa: satisfactory (April 1). Condensation build-up in interior of upright freezer in the back room. Exterior sides of fryers and grill top covered in heavy grease buildup. Low pressure on hot water faucet in ladies' restroom. Loose faucet on sink in the ladies' room. Floors throughout kitchen and bar are missing few tiles. Ceiling tiles in the kitchen are dirty. Walls behind equipment in the kitchen have dust and dirt buildup. Lighting covers in the kitchen have dust buildup. Ventilation hoods have grease and dust buildup.

• Simply Cookie, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry: satisfactory (April 1).

• Pete's Treats, 295 Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory (April 1). Cutting board on sandwich prep unit is scored.

• Hunter's Diner, 18 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (April 6). Fifty-pound bag of flour on the floor in the back baking section of the kitchen. Condensation buildup on interior walls of chest freezer located in the basement. Cracked floor tiles throughout the kitchen. Overhead lighting covers in the kitchen have dust buildup.

• New York Pizzeria, 8889 S. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory (April 7). Lacking sealant on the bare plywood and sheetrock in the rear preparation area.

• Drifters on Owasco Lake, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia: satisfactory (April 7). Cutting boards on cook line refrigerator units are deeply scored and stained. Door gasket and handle on walk-in freezer in the kitchen is in disrepair. Condensation buildup on the door frame of the walk-in freezer. Upright freezer located in the kitchen has condensation buildup. Door gasket on the right door refrigerator unit at the salad station is torn. Ventilation hoods over fryers and cook top have grease and dust buildup.

• Kosta's Bar & Grill, 105 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (April 7). Multiple bins of prepared food double- and triple-stacked in the walk-in cooler and freezer. Knives and a spatula observed to be improperly stored between equipment at the pizza station. Lacking accurate thermometers in each and every cooler unit. The cutting board on the sandwich unit in the main kitchen is heavily scored. Missing multiple ceiling tiles throughout the facility. Broken and stained ceiling tiles also present. Mildew buildup observed on the walls behind the dish washing machine. Significant amount of old equipment, supplies and tools present in the space adjacent to the pizza station.

• Prison City Pub & Brewery, 28 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (April 8). Boxes of food products stored double- and triple-stacked in the basement walk-in cooler. Ice scoop improperly stored in the ice well of the basement ice machine. Lack accurate thermometers in each and every cooler unit. The cutting board located at the salad preparation unit is heavily scored. The door handles for the equipment in the kitchen observed to be covered in a film of dirt and grease. The floors in the basement are covered in a film of dirt. Missing and heavily stained tiles in the basement storage area.

• Osteria Salina, 16-20 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (April 8). Packing tape being used to hold the door of the basement ice well in place.

• Knights of Columbus #207, 47-51 Market St., Auburn: satisfactory (April 8).

