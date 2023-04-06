• Lin Bo Chinese Restaurant, 8932 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory (March 7). Two 50-pound bags of rice stored on the floor in the prep area of kitchen. Six boxes of frying oil stored on the floor in the prep area of the kitchen. Three cases of to-go containers stored on the floor in the dining room of the facility. The refrigerated prep unit on the cook line and the walk-in cooler located in the kitchen are lacking a thermometer. Heavy condensation buildup on the interior walls and shelves of the two chest freezers and the upright freezer in the kitchen. Wiping cloths stored on the counter throughout the kitchen area and not in sanitizing solution between uses. Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed, and sanitized after each use.

• New York Pizzeria, 8889 S. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory (March 7). Dirty knives stored in knife block at the end of the sandwich prep unit located in the kitchen. Cutting blade on the table can opener is corroded. Door gasket torn on the upright freezer located in the kitchen.

• Sakura Buffet, 315 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 9). Two cases of melons and a case of zucchini stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler located in the kitchen. Three five-gallon buckets of sauces unlabeled and stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler located in the kitchen. Cutting board on the refrigerated prep unit in the kitchen is deeply scored and stained. Door gaskets torn and in disrepair on the upright cooler and freezer at the end of the cook line and the walk-in freezer in the back storage area. Cracked floor tiles located in the back storage room.

• C.J.'s Pub & Restaurant, 8902 S. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory (March 9). Cutting board on the sandwich prep unit in the kitchen is scored and stained. Door gaskets on the sandwich prep unit of the kitchen have food debris in the tracks.

• York Street Diner, 6 York St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 10).

• Wendy's, 218 Grant Ave., Auburn: unsatisfactory (March 13). Approximately 15 spicy chicken nuggets were being held on the service line in the three bay hot holding unit. The temperatures ranged between 126 degrees F and 134 degrees F. The nuggets were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Cracked floor tiles observed near mop sink.

• Kosta's Bar & Grill, 105 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (March 13). Dry storage shelving in the basement kitchen covered with cardboard and not a smooth cleanable surface. Door gaskets located on the cook line refrigerated prep units filled with dried food debris. Multiple ceiling tiles throughout the upstairs and downstairs kitchens are stained.

• Ichiban, 181 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (March 15). Plastic container of breaded chicken stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Cornstarch, rice, sugar and flour stored in non-food grade plastic containers located in the back storage area of kitchen. Scoop stored incorrectly in the ice bin located at the wait station soda dispensing machine. Accurate thermometers missing from all refrigerated units throughout the kitchen. Cutting board located on the refrigerated prep unit in the kitchen is heavily stained. Door gaskets on the walk-in cooler and freezer are torn and missing pieces. Door gaskets on the refrigerated prep unit located in the kitchen are torn and in disrepair. Condensation buildup on the exterior floor corner of the walk in freezer. Several floor tiles missing in the walk-in cooler in front of the walk-in freezer door.

• Mr. Pizza, 69 Wall St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 15). Door gasket on upright freezer at door entrance of kitchen is torn.

• Jreck Subs, 251 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 16). Active roof leak present in kitchen prep area at time of inspection. Damaged ceiling tiles observed on floor underneath roof leak location.

• Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 16).

• XL Cookie Co., 33 Columbus St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 16).

• Honey's Hoagies, 1579 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (March 16).

• Wendy's, 218 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (March 30).