Cayuga County restaurant inspections: April 7, 2022

• Applebee's Neighborhood Grille & Bar, 221 Grant Ave., Auburn: unsatisfactory (March 15). Two quarts of chicken tortellini soup and one quart of creamy tomato soup being held for service in the hot holding unit located at the waitstaff station. The chicken tortellini soup was 132 degrees F and the creamy tomato soup was 124 degrees F at the time of inspection. The soup had been in hot holding for greater than two hours. Both of the soups were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Mildew buildup observed along the top of the ice storage well. The door gaskets located on the under-counter double-door cooler are cracked and torn. The electrical box for the fan system in the walk-in freezer lacks an adequate cover; the wiring is exposed. The valve for the hose connection in the mop sink does not completely turn off, causing water to spill on to the floor. The floor tiles located along and around the main cook line are missing grout. The floor in the southwest corner of the back storage area is heavily soiled with dirt and and grease. Water is also collecting in the same corner. Significant food debris buildup is also present near the rear exit door.

• Ichiban, 181 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Rice, sugar, starch and other food items not being stored in food grade containers. Containers of shrimp and scallops observed to be stored uncovered and double stacked in the main preparation cooler. Lack accurate thermometers in each and every refrigeration unit. The door gaskets for both the walk-in cooler and freezer are cracked, torn and missing pieces. Significant food debris buildup observed on the the floor of both the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. The floors under and around equipment and sinks are covered in a thick layer of grease and food debris. Grease observed dripping from the outside exhaust fan to the roof, down the side of the building to the ground surface.

• Sakura Buffet, 315 Genesee St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (March 17). Six portions of vegetable egg foo young held for service on the hot buffet line observed to have an internal temperature of 101 degrees F at the time of inspection. The operator could not confirm the finished cook time of the veritable egg foo young, which was voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Boxes of beef, chicken and pork stored directly on the floor of the walk-in freezer. One half-pound portion of frozen salmon improperly thawing on top of the sushi cooler. Masking tape is being used to hold the cracked glass door for the sushi cooler in place. Mildew build up observed along the top edge of the ice storage well of the post mix soda dispenser located in the sushi making area.

• Salt of the Earth, 147 Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory.

• Walter T. Conley Post 1107, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs: satisfactory. Two five-pound bags of shrimp thawing on the counter in the kitchen and not by an approved method. Correction: Employee voluntarily put shrimp in cooler to thaw.

• Don Juan Cafe, 104 Chapman Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Gretchen's Confections, 27 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Cato's New York Pizzeria, 11376 South St., Cato: satisfactory. Shelving in the walk-in cooler and sandwich unit is covered in a skim coat of rust. Missing multiple pieces of trim throughout the kitchen.

• Dunkin Donuts, 2 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. The top of the ice caddy container was left open, exposing the ice to potential contamination. A broken and cracked door gasket was observed on the steel mini refrigerator located underneath the barista machine in the main preparation area. Floor of walk-in freezer has frozen liquid present.

• Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn: satisfactory. Holster for beverage gun located in bar area was noted to have a buildup of sticky brown residue. Dirty cardboard was observed on the floor directly below the two-fryer unit in the kitchen area.

