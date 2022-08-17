Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Aug. 17, 2022

• Ed & Jean's Ice Cream Shoppe, 95 Rochester St., Port Byron: satisfactory (July 22). Door gasket of walk-in cooler torn and cracked. Mildew-like substance observed on walls and ceiling of walk-in cooler.

• Fillmore Golf Club, 1505 Toll Gate Road, Locke: satisfactory (July 26). Ice scoop stored on top of the ice machine and not on a sanitized surface. Six freezer bags of frozen chicken wings thawing in a plastic bin on the counter of the cook line and not under cold running water. Education given on the proper thawing procedures during inspection. Cutting board on sandwich prep unit is deeply scored. Blade of table can opener is dirty with rust corrosion. Three-bay sink in the kitchen lacks a cold water faucet handle.

• Springbrook Greens State Golf Course, 817 Old State Road, Sterling: satisfactory (July 26).

• Tom Thumb Drive-In, 6143 E. Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory (July 27). Floor of upright freezer in the cook area littered with food spillage.

• Dutch Hollow Country Club, 1839 Benson Road, Auburn: satisfactory (July 27). Door gaskets on all doors of the reach-in cooler unit on the cook line are torn. Condensation buildup on interior shelves of upright freezer at the end of the cook line. Lid of chest freezer in the kitchen is in disrepair. Heavy grease buildup on side of oven near fryers on the cook line.

• Jreck Subs, 2700 E. Brutus St., Weedsport: satisfactory (July 28).

• Gray's Tea Room, 170 Main St., Aurora: unsatisfactory (July 28). A female employee observed holding a cooked quartered potato with bare hands to cut for use in potato salad. The cut quartered potato was then placed in a stainless steel bowl containing previously cut potatoes to make potato salad. Correction: The female employee voluntarily discarded the cooked potato quarters in the bowl. A sticky fly strip used as pest control observed hanging in the kitchen near food prep area. Ventilation hoods over the fryers has dust buildup.

• Auburn Hunger Task Force, 1579 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 1).

• Laurie's, 1097 State Route 34, Genoa: satisfactory (Aug. 5).

• Goody's Lake Como Inn, 1307 E. Lake Road, Cortland: satisfactory (Aug. 5). Thermometer missing from reach-in cooler at the cook line. Table can opener blade covered with rust corrosion. Cutting board on refrigerated prep unit located in the kitchen is scored and stained. Heavy condensation buildup on interior walls and shelves of upright freezer in the kitchen. Door gasket on chest freezer in the back storage area is torn and in disrepair. Door gasket on chest freezer in the kitchen has heavy black residue buildup. Interior and exterior surfaces of two microwaves in the kitchen dirty with dried food spillage. Ventilation hoods heavily covered with grease and dust buildup.

• Cream at the Top, 1258 State Route 34B, King Ferry: satisfactory (Aug. 5). Boxes of single use cups and napkins stored on the floor in the back storage room. Interior walls of ice cream unit in the service area has heavy condensation buildup. Shelving in back storage area containing syrups is a porous material and not a smooth cleanable surface. Door gasket on chest freezer in back storage area has heavy black residue buildup.