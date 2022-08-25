Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Aug. 25, 2022

• Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 8).

• Whitford's Airport, 3027 Ditmar Road, Weedsport: satisfactory (May 27).

• Pete's Treats, 295 Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory (Aug. 9). Cutting board on sandwich prep unit located in the kitchen is deeply scored and stained. Interior door of ice cream refrigerator unit in ice cream section of kitchen dirty with dried ice cream residue. Door gaskets on both doors of sandwich prep unit located in the kitchen have heavy black residue buildup. Flies present in dining room of facility.

• Gray's Tea Room, 170 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory (Aug. 9).

• 3 Leaf Tea, 14 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 9).

• South Shore Marina, 2810 Fire Lane 1, Moravia: satisfactory (Aug. 9).

• Fiddlehead Farms, Owasco Yacht Club, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 10).

• Lakeview Golf & Country Club, 6642 E. Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 10). Counter cutting board and prep table is scored and heavily stained. Ice block formation on floor and up the back wall of the walk in freezer. Interior of microwave on cook line is dirty with dried food debris.

• Simple Roast Coffee West, 321 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 11). Hand wash sink located next to entrance is full of clean glassware, garbage bags in front of sink making it inaccessible.

• Simple Roast Coffee East, 360 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 11).

• Original New York Pizzeria, 117 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory (Aug. 11). Back door observed fully open, no screen present on door.

• Yawger Brook Bakes, 980 Chamberlain Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 11).

• Owasco Country Club, 6750 E. Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 11). Table top cutting board is deeply scored. Cutting board on sandwich prep unit is deeply scored and stained. Water accumulation on interior floor of sandwich prep unit located on the cook line. Interior of microwave dirty with dried food spillage.

• Summerhill Brewing, 14408 State Route 90, Locke: satisfactory (Aug. 12).

• Wheelhouse Restaurant, 34 Wheelhouse Lane, Union Springs: satisfactory (Aug. 12). Cutting board on the cook line is deeply scored and stained.

• Next Chapter Brewpup, 100 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 12).

• Northeast Christian Conference Center, 1989 Jones Road, Victory: satisfactory (Aug. 12). The bottom of the single-door cooler in the ice cream kitchen is covered in a layer of food. Strong sewer gas odor in the kitchen located across from the large pool.

• Riverforest Park, 9439 Riverforest Road, Weedsport: satisfactory (Aug. 18).