Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Aug. 27, 2020

• Cook's Village Diner, 8991 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: unsatisfactory. A 1/8 restaurant pan containing sliced tomatoes and a small bowl containing diced tomatoes noted being stored on the top rack of the sandwich unit. The temperatures of the tomatoes were noted to be 57 degrees F at the time of inspection. The tomatoes were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Large roast turkey loaf noted to stored uncovered on the middle shelf in the double door cooler unit. Lack adequate thermometers in each and every cooler unit inside the facility. The main sandwich unit lacks an adequate cover for the compressor. Lack soap at the dedicated hand-washing sink in the kitchen

• Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 West Bay Road, Sterling: unsatisfactory (July 31). Mold growth noted inside the chocolate ice cream mix storage well located in the coffee, caramel and chocolate soft serve machine. The machine is located inside the ice cream storage trailer. The ice cream mix was voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Both storage wells were washed, rinsed and sanitized prior to being put back online for service. Approximately two pounds of cooked pasta and two pounds of sliced tomatoes noted to be held for service on the preparation line located at the outdoor kitchen. The temperature of the sliced tomatoes and pasta was noted to be 73 degrees F at the time of inspection. The items were being actively stored in an ice bath which had since melted away, no longer providing adequate cooling. Both products were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Facility is improperly using a hot holding table to store refrigerated items. Two bays on the right side of the holding unit are being used to hot hold and the two bays on the left side of the unit contain ice baths for food products that require refrigerated storage. The ice bath side of the unit is not able to properly cold hold food items. The facility will utilize a cooler unit to provide adequate refrigerated storage in the outdoor kitchen. Two bins containing ice cream cones were noted to be stored uncovered on a shelf inside the ice cream trailer. Two bags of frozen chicken observed being thawed at room temperature. The frozen chicken was in a bowl in front of a fan with a fan blowing across it.