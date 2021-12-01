Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Dec. 1, 2021

• Applebee's Neighborhood Grille & Bar, 221 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Accurate thermometer missing from reach in cooler located on the salad line of the kitchen. Temperatures measured adequate during inspection. Plastic container with cooked rice in the walk-in cooler located in the kitchen has a cracked corner. Stainless steel shelving units in the walk-in freezer located in the kitchen observed to have rust buildup on the rails. Exterior handles of drawers and doors had a film and grime residue throughout the facility. Interior door gaskets on reach-in refrigerator units throughout the kitchen observed to have a mildew residue. Employee hand wash sink located at the bar is lacking single use paper towels. Corner floor underneath the dish washing station is littered with dirt and debris. Walls throughout the kitchen dish wash area are dirty. Floor tile grout observed to have greasy buildup. Cover missing on electrical timer in the walk in freezer located in the kitchen.

• Osteria Salina, 16-20 State St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Nov. 16). Stainless steel bowl containing whipped eggs for battering chicken actively being stored on the cook line. The temperature of the eggs was 82 degrees F at the time of inspection. The eggs were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. The six-station holding unit located on the main cook-line was observed not to be in working order. There were four 1 gallon stainless steel containers one each of cream of broccoli soup, chicken broth, marinara and vodka sauce being stored in the unit. The temperature of the products was noted to be 87 degrees F at the time of inspection. All of the food products were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Multiple kitchen knives improperly stored between equipment on the cook-line. Clear packing tape being used to hold the lid of the basement ice storage well in place. Door gaskets for the salad cooler and the double door cooler at the pizza station are cracked and broken. Mildew buildup noted on the baffle of the ice well of the basement ice maker. The dedicated hand washing sink in the main kitchen preparation area is being used as a pasta dump station. A pasta strainer also being stored in the same sink.

• Dunkin Donuts, 1695 State Route 38, Moravia: satisfactory. Miscellaneous debris and standing water noted under ice machine.

• Subway, 1695 State Route 38, Moravia: satisfactory.

• Utopia Club, 141 S. Fulton St., Auburn: satisfactory. No thermometers present in any of the refrigeration units located behind the bar service counter. No thermometer present in the side-by-side stand-up freezer/refrigerator unit located in the kitchen area.

• Deserae's Beatific Cafe & Ice Cream, 868 Main St., Locke: satisfactory.

• Cobblestone Inn, 537 State Route 38, Locke: satisfactory.

• Belvedere Lounge, 194 State St., Auburn: satisfactory. Standing single-door refrigerator unit located behind the bar service counter lacks a thermometer.

• Giuseppe's Pizzeria of Moravia, 161 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory. Accurate thermometers missing from all refrigerator units throughout the facility. Temperatures measured adequate during inspection. Cutting board on sandwich prep unit located in the back kitchen is scored and stained. Shelving located in basement storage area holding gallons of dressings is wood covered with cardboard and not a smooth cleanable surface. Cleaning cloths are not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. Door gasket track on pizza prep unit in kitchen is dirty with food debris. Flooring in walk-in cooler located in the back kitchen is covered with cardboard and not a smooth cleanable surface. Floor tiles throughout the facility are torn.

• Gaetano's Pizzeria, 250 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 17). The inside of the combination refrigerator freezer is covered in food debris. The dedicated hand washing sink is filled with utensils and dirty wiping clothes. Several pieces of unused inoperable equipment (fryers, single-door coolers and the walk-in cooler) remain stored inside the facility.

• Colonial Lodge, 2630 State Route 41A, Moravia: satisfactory (Nov. 17).

• The Refinery at Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Nov. 17). Two 1 gallon containers of pepperoncini stored in the walk-in cooler. The pepperoncini were observed to be a whitish gray color, covered in black spots and in state of significant decomposition. The inside of the pepperoncini containers were noted to be covered in a film of black mildew. A 10-pound block of cheese wrapped in plastic wrap also stored inside the walk-in cooler observed to be covered in a layer black mildew. All contaminated food products (pepperoncini and cheese) were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Approximately one pound of provolone cheese observed on the preparation table across from the walk-in cooler. The cheese was noted to be 71 degrees F at the time of inspection. Staff stated the cheese had been left out since lunch or approximately 6 hours. The cheese was voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Boxes of food products being stored on prepared frozen pizzas in the walk-in freezer. Multiple boxes of food product also being stored directly on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Several kitchen knives, an immersion blender and other utensils noted to be stored on top of a preparation space in a shallow pan. All of the utensil in the pan were covered in a layer of food debris. Lack paper towels at the domesticated hand wash sink in the preparation area across from the walk-in cooler. The floor under the main cookline is covered in a 1/4 inch layer of grease, dirt and food debris. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to significant grease buildup.

• Hunter's Diner, 18 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 18). Broken cracked floor tiles noted throughout the facility. Missing baseboard throughout the facility.

• Refinery at Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 23). Boxes of food product double and triple stacked in the walk-in freezer. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to excessive grease buildup.

