Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Dec. 13, 2022

• Hunter's Diner, 18 Genesee St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Nov. 17). Two packages of one-pound Anna di pepe pasta being stored in a plastic container within the dry storage shelving area in the basement. They were noted to have been opened and chewed on by rodents. Rodent droppings were observed in the plastic container. The packages were voluntarily discarded at the time of the inspection. Approximately five pounds of home fries were located on the counter next to the flat top grill cook line with no heat source. The temperature of the home fries ranged from 70 to 77 degrees F. Home fries were transported back to cooler at the time of the inspection. Black refrigeration unit located on right side of the main bar area lacks a thermometer. Accumulation of food residue was observed present between blade and motor of the meat slicer in the main kitchen area. Right side door of silver refrigeration unit located under the waitress pickup station has a broken panel and door gasket. Evidence of rodent activity observed in basement