Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Dec. 13, 2022

• Hunter's Diner, 18 Genesee St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Nov. 17). Two packages of one-pound Anna di pepe pasta being stored in a plastic container within the dry storage shelving area in the basement. They were noted to have been opened and chewed on by rodents. Rodent droppings were observed in the plastic container. The packages were voluntarily discarded at the time of the inspection. Approximately five pounds of home fries were located on the counter next to the flat top grill cook line with no heat source. The temperature of the home fries ranged from 70 to 77 degrees F. Home fries were transported back to cooler at the time of the inspection. Black refrigeration unit located on right side of the main bar area lacks a thermometer. Accumulation of food residue was observed present between blade and motor of the meat slicer in the main kitchen area. Right side door of silver refrigeration unit located under the waitress pickup station has a broken panel and door gasket. Evidence of rodent activity observed in basement
People are also reading…
• Holiday Inn, 75 North St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 22).
• Giuseppe's Pizzeria, 75 Owasco St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 23).
• Osteria Salina, 16-20 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 23).
• Dunkin Donuts, 160 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 30).
• Subway, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 30). The baffle inside the ice well observed to have mildew present. Sanitizing solution was not prepared at the time of inspection. In-use food preparation space is not adequately sanitized between usage. Missing multiple tiles in the rear dish washing area. Heatedly stained ceiling tile observed throughout the facility
• Mark's Pizzeria, 59 Arterial West, Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 30).
• Original New York Pizzeria, 117 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory (Dec. 1). Ceiling of walk-in cooler noted to have visible food debris and mildew accumulation. Floor of walk-in cooler observed to have a puddle of clear fluid on left side near door.
• Dunkin Donuts, 1695 State Route 38, Moravia: satisfactory (Dec. 1). Metal rolling tray rack was blocking the employee hand washing station at the time of the inspection.
• Historic Grounds Coffee, 83 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 1).
• Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 1).
• Wet Willy's Tavern, 221 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 1).
• Belvedere Longe, 194 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 1).
• Hunter's Diner, 18 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 8).