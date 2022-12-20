Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Dec. 20, 2022

• Rosedah's, 20 Mattie St., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 2).
• Wildwood Lakes Campsite, 621 4th St., Fair Haven: satisfactory (Dec. 2).
• The Village Grill of Fair Haven, 809 State Route 104A, Sterling: satisfactory (Dec. 2).
• Sterling Cidery 14451 Richmond Ave., Sterling: satisfactory (Dec. 2).
• Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co, 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory (Dec. 2).
• Summerhill Brewing, 14408 State Route 90, Locke: satisfactory (Dec. 2).
• Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 2).
• Curley's Restaurant, 96 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 7).
• I.O.O.B. Club, 1696 Sand Hill Road, Martville: satisfactory (Dec. 8).
• Dilaj's Motor Inn, 7430 North St. Way, Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 8).
• 3 Leaf Tea, 14 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 8).
• Frank Calimeri Post #9, 42 Clark St., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 8).
• Auburn Hunger Task Force, 1579 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 9).
• Bradford Heights Delights, 1579 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 9).