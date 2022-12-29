Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Dec. 29, 2022

• The Blue Moose Grille, 177 Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory (Dec. 9). Thermometer missing from refrigerated prep unit on the cook line. Cutting board on the refrigerated prep unit on the cook line is scored and stained. Water accumulation in the bottom of the refrigerated prep unit located on the cook line.

• Genoa Hotel, 10060 State Route 90, Genoa: satisfactory (Dec. 9). Twenty-five-pound bags of bread crumbs, sugar, and flour are open and unprotected when not in use. The cutting board of the refrigerated prep unit located in the kitchen is deeply scored and stained. Interior floor of both upright coolers located in the kitchen are dirty with food debris. Cracked floor tiles throughout the bar and kitchen area of the facility. Floor of the walk-in cooler is not a smooth cleanable surface. Facility is operating without a valid permit. Owner stated the application, insurance documents and check will be dropped off to the Cayuga County Health Department by Wednesday 12/14/2022.

• Lavish Lounge Bar & Restaurnt, 288 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 9). Cutting board on the refrigerated sandwich unit located in the kitchen is scored and stained. Upright freezer located in the kitchen has heavy condensation accumulation on the interior shelves of the unit. Lighting in the walk-in cooler located in the back storage area of the facility is extremely dim.

• King Ferry Bowling Center & Pizzeria, 1007 State Route 34B, King Ferry: unsatisfactory (Dec. 9). Lack accurate thermometers to evaluate food temperatures. Ceiling in rear storage room reported to leak. Stormwater being collected in pots/buckets.

• Pure Catering, 10 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 14).

• Prison City Pub & Brewery, 28 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 14). Multiple food products being stored uncovered on a rack in the walk-in cooler. Food debris buildup observed in the bottom of the double door freezer located in the basement. Lack paper towels at the dedicated hand wash sink in the main kitchen. The floor in the basement storage area is covered in a film of dirt in the high traffic areas. Mildew growth is present on ceiling tiles and light fixtures in the basement storage area.

• Namisniak's Restaurant, 107 N. Division St., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 15).

• Wendy's, 218 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 16). Broken, cracked floor tiles observed in the dish washing area.

• Little Sodus Inn, 14451 Bell Ave., Fair Haven: satisfactory (Dec. 16). Missing a portion of the ceiling in the main kitchen. The exhaust hood lacks adequate filters.

• Gaetano's Pizzeria, 250 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 16). The dedicated hand wash sink was observed to be full of dirty dishes. Floors through out the facility require cleaning due to food debris buildup. The rear storage room is full of broken and unusable equipment, including fryers and coolers.

• Falcon Lanes 75 Pulaski St., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 19).

• Subway, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 22).