Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Dec. 30, 2021

• XL Cookie Company, 33 Columbus St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Nino's Pizzeria, 115 Main St., Port Byron: satisfactory. Cutting board on sub unit behind front counter is scored. Bottom shelves of prep tables located in the back kitchen have cardboard lining and not a smooth cleanable surface. Ventilation hoods over pizza oven in corner of kitchen has heavy dust buildup. Lighting in walk-in cooler located in the back kitchen is not working. Employee stated maintenance order request submitted for repair.

• Osteria Salina, 16-20 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 30). Packing tape being used to hold the top of the ice well in place.

• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1975, 44 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Nov. 30). Three ice bins located behind the bar holding ice to serve to customers all have bottles of juice and a plastic 4-quart container of bottled sauces in the ice respectively causing cross contamination of the ice. Correction: Employee voluntarily removed the juice bottles and containers holding sauces from the ice and the ice was discarded from the bins. Accurate thermometer missing from upright cooler located in the basement. Temperatures measured adequate during inspection and a thermometer was placed in the unit. Cutting board on the sandwich prep unit located in the kitchen is heavily stained.

• Hann's Homemade, 15 Burt Avenue, Auburn: satisfactory.

• Lewis' Home Town Cooking, 343 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Cutting board on three-door prep unit located behind front service counter is scored and stained. Door gasket on middle door of three-door prep unit located behind the front service counter is torn. Exterior doors on both two- and three-door upright refrigerator units behind front service counter have grimy buildup.

• I.O.O.B. Club, 1696 Sand Hill Road, Martville: unsatisfactory (Dec. 2). Approximately two pounds of cooked egg noodles, a potentially hazardous food, held in a stainless steel strainer on the heated flat top located in the kitchen, had a measured temperature of 110 degrees Fahrenheit during inspection. Female employee stated the noodles had been on the flat top for a half hour prior to inspection. Correction: Female employee placed reheated noodles back on the flat top in a covered aluminum container to maintain a hot holding temperature of 140 degrees or higher. Education provided regarding hot/cold holding procedures for potentially hazardous foods. Both men's and ladies restrooms missing hand wash signage. The men's room stall located in the back hall has plywood covering flooring and not a smooth cleanable surface in front of the commode. One cracked floor tile in front of upright refrigerator unit located in the kitchen.

• Cafe 108, 108 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• New China Royal, 103 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Mildew growth noted along the baffle inside the ice storage well. Lack accurate thermometers in each and every cooler unit. The dedicated hand wash sink is not securely attached to the wall. The sink is being held in place with one wobbly leg. The floor under the dish washing area requires cleaning due to mildew buildup.The exhaust hood requires cleaning to significant buildup of debris. The hood system is also missing two filters.

• Holiday Inn Food Service, 75 North St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Dec. 2). Observed seven clam shell take-out containers being stored in a warming unit located in the main kitchen. The take-out containers contained multiple food items including prime rib, chicken, macaroni and cheese, rice and tortellini. All of the food products were observed to be in a state of advanced decomposition. The products produced a strong odor and were covered in black, gray, green and white filamentous molds. All of the adulterated food products were discarded at the time of inspection. Lack accurate thermometers in each and every cooler unit. Bare exposed concrete in the walk-in freezer is not smooth and easily cleanable.

• CC's Tavern, 17 Columbus St., Auburn: satisfactory. Door handle on upright freezer in the kitchen and upright refrigerator at the bar are broken. Door gaskets on two-door prep unit located in the kitchen cook line dirty with food debris and mildew growth. Condensation buildup on interior shelves of upright freezer located at the end of the cook line in the kitchen. Exterior doors of upright cooler located in the kitchen corner has a filmy residue. Overhead lighting in the kitchen has four burned-out bulbs.

• Bradford Heights Delights, 1579 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory.

• Original New York Pizzeria, 117 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory. Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions. The floor under the fryers requires cleaning due to grease buildup.

• Bright Leaf Winery, 1250 Clearview Road, King Ferry: satisfactory.

• Starlite Lanes, 1379 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory. Two quarts of freshly made sangria was being stored in a one-gallon hidden valley ranch container unlabeled. Range hood located over the fryer station in the kitchen area was noted to be covered in a layer of grease.

• Sakura Buffet, 315 Genesee St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Dec. 8). The following items were observed being stored on a rack near the cook line at room temperature: 10 pounds of teriyaki chicken, 5 pounds of sweet and sour chicken, 5 pounds of fried chicken drums, and 50 egg rolls. The temperatures of these items ranged from 53-58 degrees Fahrenheit. The operator stated the food was out for 30 minutes of time. These items were transferred back to the walk-in cooler to properly cool. Approximately 5 pounds of fried rice was observed in a stainless steel pan on top of a rice steamer unit within the kitchen area. The rice was noted to have a temperature of 57 degrees. The operator stated that the rice had been there for approximately 20 minutes of time because it did not fit in the steamer. The fried rice was brought to the cooler for proper cold storage. Approximately 10 skewers of teriyaki chicken located in the hot holding unit within the self service buffet area was observed to be stacked on top of each other. The temperature of the chicken skewers ranged from 106-138 degrees F. As per interview with operator, the chicken was placed into buffet line around 11 a.m. (30 minutes). The operator voluntarily disposed of the skewers at the time of the inspection. Two containers of flour were observed to be stored on a shelf uncovered near the walk-in cooler. Approximately 50 pounds of chicken was observed thawing in the three bay food prep station without running water. Shelving units throughout facility contain cardboard, a non-cleanable surface. No sanitizing solution observed during inspection. The operator bathroom located in the kitchen area lacks a self closing door. No paper towels were present in the hand washing station of the kitchen. The ceiling and walls of the walk-in cooler were noted to contain a buildup of mold and mildew. Floor tiles were cracked and missing in the storage room near the walk-in freezer area. Cardboard was observed to be present on the entire floor of the walk-in freezer.

• I.O.O.B. Club, 1696 Sand Hill Road, Martville: satisfactory (Dec. 8).

• A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Holiday Inn Food Service, 75 North St., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 16).

• Sakura Buffet, 315 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 23). Floor tiles are cracked broken or missing in the walk-in freezer.

