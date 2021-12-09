Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Dec. 9, 2021

• Namisniak's Restaurant, 107 N. Division St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Xylem, 1 Gould Drive, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Auburn Elks Lodge #474, 314-316 State St., Auburn: satisfactory. Mini single-door silver refrigerator located in the bar service area lacks a thermometer. Solid grease residue was noted on the surface of the fryer top located in the kitchen area.
• Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory.
• Swaby's, 6 South St., Auburn: satisfactory. Baseboard areas in the kitchen require cleaning due to debris buildup. Filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to grease buildup.
• Next Chapter Brewpup, 100 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Salvation Army, 18 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Cato's New York Pizzeria, 11376 South St., Cato: satisfactory. Food products being stored in non-food-grade containers in the walk-in cooler. Exposed wood in the kitchen requires sealant.
• Walter T. Conley Post 1107, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs: satisfactory. Two-door dark brown beer cooler located behind the bar service counter lacks a thermometer.
• Thurston-Schramm-Reynolds VFW 8137, 513 Erie St., Montezuma: satisfactory.
• Sicz Club, 145 Washington St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Classic Cones, 7342 State St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• McDonald's, 357 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Ice machine located in the back hallway near the drive thru is missing cover, exposing ice to potential contamination. Corrected at time of inspection. Condensation buildup on exterior cover of fans of the walk-in freezer located in the walk in cooler in the back storage area. Exterior sides of Flurry machine located in the hallway by the drive thru is dirty with dried milk spillage. Exterior sides of Flurry cup holder located in the hallway by the drive thru is dirty with dried milk spillage. Interior floor of single-door refrigerator unit containing frappe mix is dirty with dried spillage. Second stall of the ladies room located in the dining area is littered with toilet paper on the floor. First stall commode of the ladies room located in the dining area of the facility does not flush. Floor in front of French fry dispensing machine is littered with fry spillage.
• Amelia's Pizza, 250 Genesee Street, Auburn: satisfactory.