Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Dec. 9, 2021

• McDonald's, 357 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Ice machine located in the back hallway near the drive thru is missing cover, exposing ice to potential contamination. Corrected at time of inspection. Condensation buildup on exterior cover of fans of the walk-in freezer located in the walk in cooler in the back storage area. Exterior sides of Flurry machine located in the hallway by the drive thru is dirty with dried milk spillage. Exterior sides of Flurry cup holder located in the hallway by the drive thru is dirty with dried milk spillage. Interior floor of single-door refrigerator unit containing frappe mix is dirty with dried spillage. Second stall of the ladies room located in the dining area is littered with toilet paper on the floor. First stall commode of the ladies room located in the dining area of the facility does not flush. Floor in front of French fry dispensing machine is littered with fry spillage.