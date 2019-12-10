{{featured_button_text}}

• A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 276 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Prison City Pub & Brewery, 28 State St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• McDonald's, 198 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.

• O'Tooles Tavern, 113 Osborne St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Boston Pizza, 1073 State Route 31, Port Byron: satisfactory.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

• Edy's Ice Cream, 1073 State Route 31, Port Byron: satisfactory

• McDonald's, NYS Thruway Milepost 310 East, Port Byron: satisfactory. Litter and food debris noted under drive-thru window beverage station.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

• The Family Deli, 110 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory.

• The Gathering Restaurant, 1630 State Route 38, Moravia: satisfactory. The threshold between the rear preparation area and main kitchen is in disrepair.

• Subway, 1695 State Route 38, Moravia: satisfactory. The sanitizing solution in the back preparation area lacks an adequate amount of active quaternary ammonium to provide proper sanitization of food contact surfaces.

• Track Cinema, 1579 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory.

• Subway - CCC, 197 Franklin St., Auburn: satisfactory. Lack soap and towels at dedicated hand wash sink. Rodent scat observed under three-bay sink. Floor of walk-in freezer dirty, miscellaneous debris noted.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0