• A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 276 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Prison City Pub & Brewery, 28 State St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• McDonald's, 198 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• O'Tooles Tavern, 113 Osborne St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Boston Pizza, 1073 State Route 31, Port Byron: satisfactory.
You have free articles remaining.
• Edy's Ice Cream, 1073 State Route 31, Port Byron: satisfactory
• McDonald's, NYS Thruway Milepost 310 East, Port Byron: satisfactory. Litter and food debris noted under drive-thru window beverage station.
• The Family Deli, 110 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory.
• The Gathering Restaurant, 1630 State Route 38, Moravia: satisfactory. The threshold between the rear preparation area and main kitchen is in disrepair.
• Subway, 1695 State Route 38, Moravia: satisfactory. The sanitizing solution in the back preparation area lacks an adequate amount of active quaternary ammonium to provide proper sanitization of food contact surfaces.
• Track Cinema, 1579 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Subway - CCC, 197 Franklin St., Auburn: satisfactory. Lack soap and towels at dedicated hand wash sink. Rodent scat observed under three-bay sink. Floor of walk-in freezer dirty, miscellaneous debris noted.