• Gaetano's Pizzeria, 250 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Interior of stand-up refrigerator/freezer dirty with food debris.
• Colonial Inn, 3071 State Route 370, Meridian: satisfactory.
• Cato's New York Pizzeria, 11376 South St., Cato: satisfactory.
• Arby's, 2767 State Route 31, Weedsport: satisfactory.
• Jreck Subs, 2700 E. Brutus St., Weedsport: satisfactory.
• Osteria Salina, 16/20 State St., Auburn: satisfactory. Lack accurate thermometers in each and every cooler inside the facility.
• Curley's Restaurant, 96 State St., Auburn (Dec. 11): satisfactory. Knives and spatulas noted to be improperly stored between equipment in the kitchen. The shelving inside multiple cooler units is either broken or covered in a layer of rust. The door gaskets on the double door cooler on the main cook line are noted to be cracked and torn. The backside of the walk-in freezer door lacks sheathing leaving insulation exposed. A thick layer of grease and decomposing food debris remains under the cook line near the the prep sink. There is a missing piece of baseboard along the wall under the prep sink in the main kitchen.The hallway to the room where pizza dough is made lacks both subfloor ad flooring. Plywood pieces are set directly on top of the floor joists to provide entry to their room. The far end of the same hallway lacks sheathing and is covered in a layer of mold. The walls throughout the kitchen are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.