• Charlie's Lakeside Grill & Bar, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia: satisfactory (Dec. 28).

• McDonald's, 357 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Jan. 10).

• Cato Sports Boosters, 2851 State Route 370, Cato: satisfactory (Jan. 10).

• Pizza Hut, 386 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Jan. 19). The faucet handles on the sink located to the right of the door of the ladies room are not working, creating hot water to continually flow from the spigot into the basin. The soap dispenser in the ladies room is empty. The ceiling over the fans of the walk-in cooler located in the back of the kitchen has heavy dust accumulation. The ventilation hoods over the pizza ovens have heavy grease residue. One slat of the ventilation hood over the pizza oven is in disrepair.

• Burger King, 225 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Jan. 19). Thermometers are missing from all cooler units throughout the kitchen. Drip well of ice cream unit by the drive thru is completely filled with excess milk spillage.

• Applebee's Neighborhood Grille & Bar, 221 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Jan. 19). Cutting boards on the cook line are deeply scored, stained and not a smooth cleanable surface. Lower part of wall behind dish washing unit has black residue buildup.

• Cook's Village Diner, 8991 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory (Jan. 20). Cutting board on refrigerated prep unit is scored and not an easily cleanable surface. Right side door gasket on black refrigerator unit at entrance to kitchen is torn and in disrepair. Condensation buildup on interior walls of left side chest freezer at the end of the cook line in the kitchen.

• King Ferry Bowling Center & Pizzeria, 1007 State Route 34B, King Ferry: satisfactory (Jan. 20).

• McDonald's, 198 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Jan. 23). Plastic container storing sliced American cheese in the refrigerated unit in back of kitchen has a torn side. The bottom of the door gasket on overhead freezer containing chicken nuggets along fryer wall is torn, causing condensation to build up on the interior walls of the unit. The interior bottom floor of the reach-in cooler unit of the flurry machine is dirty with liquid spillage. The interior bottom of the iced specialty coffee cooler unit is dirty with milk spillage. The counter located at the iced coffee station is dirty with liquid spillage. Quarter piece of tile missing from the bottom corner wall outside the door of the walk-in cooler.

• Chili's Grill & Bar, 1624 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Jan. 24). Wrapped single-use silverware stored on the floor under the cabinet of the to go pick-up window. All cutting boards located on the cook line are stained and scored and not a smooth cleanable surface. Excessive amount of condensation pooling in the bottom of the double door under counter top refrigerator unit on the main cook line. Door gaskets on multiple refrigerated units throughout the cook line are torn and in disrepair. Interior walls of all the microwaves on the cook line are dirty with dried food spillage. Extremely low water pressure at the employee hand wash sink located on the cook line.Employee hand washing sink at the waitress service area in the kitchen is slow draining. All employee towel dispensing units throughout the kitchen have a dirty exterior. The employee hand wash sink located behind the bar is inaccessible and lacking single use towels. Floor surfaces throughout the kitchen have a greasy residue buildup.

• Dunkin Donuts, 149 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Jan. 30). In-use ice storage bin was not properly covered at the time of inspection. The prepared sanitizing solution lacked adequate level of disinfection. The drain for the dedicated hand wash sink does not properly drain.

• Spring Garden, 68 Owasco St., Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 1). Food products being actively stored in non-food grade containers. Multiple five-gallon buckets of various sauces and marinades being stored on the walk-in cooler floor. In-use food storage containers observed to broken, cracked and being held together with zip ties. The dedicated hand wash observed to be filled with dishes.