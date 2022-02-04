Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Feb. 4, 2022

• Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Jan. 20). One approximately 20-pound solid roast of cooked beef was observed in a covered bin in the walk-in cooler in the basement. The temperature of the roast was measured to be 167 degrees Fahrenheit. Manager stated the cooked roast beef was put in the cooler 15 minutes prior to inspection. Correction: Prior to returning to walk-in cooler cooked roast beef was cut in half and put in bin with the cover partially uncovered to allow proper cooling. Temperature was retaken 10 minutes later at 152 degrees. Three cases of tomato soup located on the floor of dry storage in the basement. Thermometer missing from upright cooler in the basement. Cutting board on sandwich prep unit is scored and stained. Table can opener blade located on prep table in the basement is dirty. Loose hinges on the chest freezer located at the door of kitchen. Exterior sides of cook top and fryers located in the kitchen are dirty. Handles of upright cooler located near dish station in the kitchen have a dirty residue. Interior of Avantco prep unit in the kitchen observed to have water condensation pooling on bottom shelf. Sanitizing solution is not properly prepared during inspection. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. Designated employee handwash sink in the kitchen is wobbly and not a secure base to support the hand sink. Rodent infestation appears to be present. Walls on the side and back of equipment of the cook line are dirty with food spillage. Ceiling at entrance to kitchen has a slow leak. Floors in the corner and underneath the cook line are littered with food debris. Overhead vents of cook line have greasy residue buildup.

• Lasca's, 252 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Multiple five-gallon pails of sauce and boxes of food products observed to be stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Door gaskets and inside trim of the four-drawer double-door cooler unit are cracked torn and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. The floor of the walk-in freezer in the main kitchen is cracked, torn and peeling. The filters in the exhalation hood above the saute/sauce line requires cleaning due to grease buildup.

• York Street Diner, 6 York St., Auburn: satisfactory. Lack accurate thermometers in each and every cooler unit.

• Pizza Hut, 386 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn: satisfactory. Mildew buildup observed along the length of the baffle in the ice well of the ice machine. Facility lacks accurate thermometers not available in each in every cooler unit. Mildew buildup observed on the walls of the walk-in pizza cooler. The floors under the shelving in both the pizza cooler and the walk-in cooler observed to be covered in a layer of grease and food debris. The door handles on the main pizza preparation unit are covered in a layer of grease and food debris. Grease and food debris buildup observed under equipment throughout the facility. Significant mildew build up under and around the dish washing machine. The filters in the exhaust located above the pizza oven observed to covered in a layer of grease and dust.

• The Busted Yolk, 11384 North St., Cato: satisfactory. The shelving in the walk-in cooler lacks sealant. The floor under the cook line requires cleaning do the food debris buildup.

• Giuseppe's Pizzeria, 75 Owasco St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Jan. 27). Multiple unlabeled spray bottles of cleaning solutions were observed throughout facility. Operator labeled bottles at the time of the inspection. Seven slices of buffalo chicken pizza and two slices of chicken and bacon and ranch pizza were located in the hot holding display case. The temperatures ranged from 99 degrees to 132 degrees. Time is being used as a critical control point for this facility but no disposal times were being recorded. The pizzas were disposed of at the time of the inspection. Approximately 50 regular pizza boxes and 25 sheet pizza boxes pre-assembled were being stored in the dining area, accessible to the general public.

