Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Feb. 11, 2020

• Ichiban, 181 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Rice, sugar and flour noted to be improperly stored in non-food grade containers in the dry storage area of the facility. Ice scoop is improperly stored directly on top of the ice inside the ice well at the post-mix soda dispenser. Missing a small section of floor tiles in the walk-in cooler. The floors throughout the facility require cleaning due to dirt and grease build-up.

• Devaney's Riverside Grill, 9347 Stickle Road, Weedsport (Jan. 30): unsatisfactory. A plastic bag containing four or five scallops in a dark milky solution was located in the four-drawer line cooler and were found to be in a state of severe decomposition. A strong rotting seafood odor present upon opening the lower left drawer of the cooler. The scallops were discarded at the time of inspection. The storage pans inside the cooler were washed rinsed and sanitized. Multiple spray bottles of cleaning solutions being improperly stored above single-service items and sanitized dishware, including silverware and tea decanters at the waitress station. The cleaning products were relocated to a cabinet under the waitress station. Boxes of food product being stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. The well for the ice maker is actively leaking to the floor in the main kitchen. The doors to both the walk-in cooler and freezer lack finish trim.