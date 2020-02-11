Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Feb. 11, 2020

• Pizza Hut, 386 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn: satisfactory. Mold growth present on the baffle inside the storage well of the ice maker. Missing, broken and cracked baseboard tiles noted throughout the facility.
• Downtown Deli, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. The floor of the walk-in cooler is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. The painted surface is peeling from the floor. The floor under the three-bay sink requires cleaning due to grease build up.
• Don Juan Cafe Restaurant, 104 Chapman Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Cracked and broken floor tiles noted in the main kitchen area.
• Mamma Maria New York Pizzeria, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Spoon and Fork Asian Cuisine, 264 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Brenda's Diner, 1951 State Route 31, Port Byron: satisfactory. Plate of fully cooked hash brown potatoes was double stacked on top of par-cooked home fries in the single-door cooler unit on the main cook line. Metal shelving inside cooler units throughout the facility are noted to be covered in a film of rust. Two bungee cords are currently being used as the door closure for the single door cooler unit on the main cook line. The door gaskets on the freezer unit on the main cook lineage are broken, cracked and torn; food debris is present inside the gasket space. Missing multiple cabinet doors and drawer panels in the waitress preparation area.
• Panera Bread, 6 Plaza Drive, Auburn: satisfactory. Food debris and dirt build-up noted under the storage rack in the walk-in freezer.
• Ichiban, 181 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Rice, sugar and flour noted to be improperly stored in non-food grade containers in the dry storage area of the facility. Ice scoop is improperly stored directly on top of the ice inside the ice well at the post-mix soda dispenser. Missing a small section of floor tiles in the walk-in cooler. The floors throughout the facility require cleaning due to dirt and grease build-up.
• Gus's, 123 Cayuga St., Union Springs (Jan. 30): satisfactory.
• Devaney's Riverside Grill, 9347 Stickle Road, Weedsport (Jan. 30): unsatisfactory. A plastic bag containing four or five scallops in a dark milky solution was located in the four-drawer line cooler and were found to be in a state of severe decomposition. A strong rotting seafood odor present upon opening the lower left drawer of the cooler. The scallops were discarded at the time of inspection. The storage pans inside the cooler were washed rinsed and sanitized. Multiple spray bottles of cleaning solutions being improperly stored above single-service items and sanitized dishware, including silverware and tea decanters at the waitress station. The cleaning products were relocated to a cabinet under the waitress station. Boxes of food product being stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. The well for the ice maker is actively leaking to the floor in the main kitchen. The doors to both the walk-in cooler and freezer lack finish trim.
• Wendy's, 218 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. The shelving rack used to store sanitized dishes is covered in a layer of rust. Mold growth noted on the baffle inside the storage well of the ice maker. The majority of the floor tiles are missing grout allowing dirt to build up between tiles.
• Mr. Pizza, 69 Wall St., Auburn: satisfactory. The lid for the chest freezer is broken and cracked exposing the internal insulation. The floor under and around the main cook line requires cleaning due to grease build-up.
• Smitty's Fish House West, 343 Genesee Street, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Burger King, 225 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Lin Bo Chinese Restaurant, 8932 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory. Multiple bins of both cooked prepared foods and raw prepared foods being stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler. The shelving in the walk-in cooler is covered in a thin layer of rust. Sanitizing solution was not properly prepared at the time of inspection. Food contact surfaces were not properly sanitized in between usage due to lack of prepared sanitizing solution. The floor under the three-bay sink requires cleaning due to excessive dirt and grease build-up.
• York Street Diner, 6 York St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Subway, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Devaney's Riverside Grill, 9347 Stickle Road, Weedsport (Feb. 6): satisfactory.