Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Jan. 13, 2022

• Track Cinema, 1579 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory.

• McDonald's, 357 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Mark's Pizzeria, 59 Arterial West, Auburn: satisfactory.

• Jreck Subs, 251 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Cracked floor tiles throughout back storage area of the kitchen. Ventilation hoods over flat cooktop and fryer located in the service area have heavy grease residue buildup. Covering missing from overhead light in food service area.

• Cameron's Bakery, 169 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Multiple bags of flour and plastic tubs of icing stored on the floor located in the back storage area of the kitchen. Door gasket on upright cooler located in customer service area is torn. Floor tiles cracked throughout the kitchen of facility.

• Domino's Pizza, 19 Dill St., Auburn: satisfactory. Interior rollers on both pizza ovens covered with heavy food debris. Back cover of pizza oven unit has dust buildup on fan and edges of cover.

