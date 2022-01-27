Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Jan. 27, 2022

• Dugan's Country Grill, 3234 State Route 34B, Aurora: unsatisfactory (Jan. 6). Approximately 4 pounds of cooked beef roast located in the walk-in cooler observed to have white mold growth on the surface. The date marked on label of the beef was 12//17/2021. Correction: Owner voluntarily discarded the cooked beef roast during inspection. Unlabeled spray bottle of sanitizer located behind the service counter near the soda gun dispenser. All bottles containing chemical solutions must be labeled to prevent cross contamination. Correction: Employee voluntarily labeled the spray bottle and placed in proper area behind counter. A 4-quart plastic container of turkey gravy located in the walk-in cooler had a measured temperature of 115 degrees F during inspection. The owner stated the turkey gravy was made less than 2 hours prior to inspection. Correction: Owner voluntarily placed the turkey gravy into a shallow pan to properly cool from 120 degree to 70 degrees within two hours and from 70 degrees to 45 degrees within four hours. Nine sausage links and approximately 2 pounds of cooked quartered potatoes held at room temperature on cold flat top in the kitchen had a measured temperature of 102 degrees during inspection. Owner stated the product had been held at room temperature for over two hours. Correction: Owner voluntarily discarded the sausage links and cooked potatoes. Approximately 3 to 5 pounds of cooked beef ribs in a 1/3 hotel pan and 2 pounds of beef stew in a 1/3 hotel pan located in a hot holding unit at the end of the cook line in the kitchen had a measured temperature of 102 degrees during inspection. Discussion with the owner stated the product had been in the unit for less than two hours. Correction: Owner voluntarily placed both cooked beef ribs and beef stew on the stove to reheat to 140 degrees or higher before returning to the hot holding unit to hot hold at 140 degrees or higher. Interior and exterior surfaces of refrigerator and cooking units are heavily soiled with grease build up and food spillage. Meat slicer located on back counter of the kitchen is dirty with dried food residue on the blade and shelf of the slicer. Food debris and grease buildup observed under the equipment and along the base board wall transition throughout the facility. Water damaged ceiling dropping particles onto clean pots and pans located in the backroom of the kitchen.

• Hua Mei Chinese Kitchen, 177 Cayuga St., Union Springs: unsatisfactory (Jan. 6). Twelve pieces of cooked battered chicken located in the basket at the fryer had a measured temperature of 83 degrees during inspection. Employee stated the chicken had been at room temperature storage for more than two hours. Correction: Employee voluntarily discarded the chicken pieces during inspection. Approximately 12 pounds of raw battered chicken in 12-quart stainless steel bowl and 4-quart strainer located on the counter in the kitchen had a measured temperature of 51 degrees during inspection. Employee stated the chicken had been at room temperature storage for less than one hour. Correction: Employee voluntarily placed raw battered chicken in the walk in cooler to rapidly cool and cold store chicken until use. A plastic bowl of cooked noodles is placed on top of raw broccoli in the walk-in cooler. Accurate thermometer is missing from reach-in cooler unit at the cook line. Tin cans are being reused as storage for cut vegetables located in the cooler unit. Upright freezer unit in back room has heavy condensation build up on interior shelves and walls of the unit. Chest freezer lid located in the back room is in disrepair. Can opener on table at end of cook line is rusty and not a smooth cleanable surface. Interior and exterior surfaces of refrigerator unit and fryers are dirty with dried grease and food debris. Designated hand wash sink in the kitchen has sticky knobs. Ceilings throughout the facility are dirty. Ceiling fan at front door entrance has dirt residue buildup. Ceiling light fixture covers have dirty interior surfaces.

• Chili's Grill & Bar, 1624 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory. Pots/pans/bins were observed stacked together while still wet. A lime buildup from hard water was observed on the exterior left and back walls around the ice machine. Ice buildup observed accumulating on rack on the floor underneath the refrigeration unit of the walk-in freezer and at the lower right side door of the walk in freezer. Water was observed pooling with 1 inch of water on interior of the salsa station unit. Microwave located in the back kitchen near the hot water bath was noted to be dirty on interior Grease was noted on several side wall equipment surfaces adjacent to the frying unit. Drain line from glass rinsing station located in front of the draft beer is leaking into the interior unit. Water was observed leaking from the interior unit running across doorway through wait station. The dishwasher drain line was observed to be splashing water out of floor sink while discharging into it. Food debris, litter and liquid residue was observed underneath the beer dispensing unit located behind the bar. Ceiling vent exhaust fan and duct work near the dirty dish staging area was noted to have a buildup of mold and dust.

• Dugan's Country Grill, 3234 State Route 34B, Aurora: satisfactory (Jan. 12). Employee drink located on the sandwich prep unit located in the kitchen. Drink relocated and surface of unit sanitized during inspection. Cutting boards on refrigerator prep units located in the kitchen are scored and stained. Shelving in upright cooler at end of the cook line are rusted and not a smooth cleanable surface. All exterior and interior equipment surfaces throughout the kitchen are dirty with food and grease buildup. Floors throughout the kitchen are dirty. Hole in ceiling tile located in the back storage area over the hot water tank.

• Hua Mei Chinese Kitchen, 177 Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory (Jan. 12).

• McDonald's, 357 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Toilet paper missing from the first stall in the ladies room located in the lobby. Corrected during inspection. Hand soap dispenser at designated employee hand wash sink at rear of kitchen near the drive thru is empty. Floor by three-bay sink located in the back of the kitchen is wet with no safety signage to prevent accidental slippage of employees.

• Jason's New York PIzzeria, 177 S. Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory. Accurate thermometers missing from refrigerator units throughout the kitchen. Shelving in upright refrigerator unit located by the three-bay sink in the back kitchen area is covered with cardboard and not a smooth cleanable surface. Door gaskets on sandwich prep unit located in the kitchen are dirty with food debris. Faucet spigot on three-bay sink is loosely attached to the sink. Owner stated new spigot is available for maintenance to replace when they are available. Single use hand towels missing from sink designated for employee hand washing. Ceiling tiles along wall have dust buildup. Ceiling tile missing over upright freezer next to grill area.

• Moonflower Macarons, 10 Seminary Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Nino's Pizzeria II, 173 South St., Auburn: satisfactory. Three cases of chicken wings stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler located in back kitchen area. Dust observed on shelving storing inverted clean pans located by the dish wash area of kitchen. Sides of fryers have grease buildup. All door handles on pizza and sandwich prep units located in the kitchen have food residue buildup. Floor tiles throughout the facility are cracked

• Moe's Southwest Grill, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Lack accurate thermometers in and every cooler unit. The hot water for the dedicated hand wash sink located on the left side of the preparation line does not completely turn off. Lack paper towels for the dedicated hand wash sink in the main kitchen area. Missing several baseboard tiles on the front side of the walk-in cooler, exposing the bare wall.

• Burger King, 225 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Broken cracked door gaskets observed on two single-door cooler units. One unit is located adjacent to the burger oven, the second is in the soft drink preparation area. There is a film of grease present on the door handles of the equipment in the main preparation area. An old unused broken freezer unit is being stored in the mop sink area.

• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 276 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Missing broken and cracked floor tiles observed under and around the fryers in the main kitchen area.

• New China Royal, 103 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Twenty-five-pound bag of rice and 5-pound bag of dried vegetable stored open in back storage area. Meat cleaver observed stored between dirty sides of prep cooler and chest freezer by the cook line in the kitchen. Accurate thermometers missing from upright cooler unit and walk in cooler of the kitchen. Bin of shrimp thawed in standing water of sink and not under cold running water. Manager educated on proper thawing procedures during inspection. Tin cans observed being used as scoops in bins of corn starch and rice bins in dry storage area. Sides of upright cooler unit, fryers and wok station dirty with grease and food buildup. Sanitizing solution not prepared at time of inspection. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution during inspection. Surfaces not properly washed, rinsed and sanitized between uses to prevent cross contamination. Toilet facilities dirty and missing single service towels. Designated hand washing facility lacking single service towels. Large quantity of rodent droppings detected in back storage area. Floor littered with eggs shells and grease underneath cooking appliances. Floor littered with Styrofoam behind upright freezer along walk-in cooler wall.

