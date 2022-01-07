Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Jan. 7, 2022

• Kosta's Bar & Grill, 105 Grant Ave., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Dec. 9). Employee was observed using bare hand contact to place a cooked burger on the bun at the cook line of the kitchen. Conversation with cook detailed lack of glove use when handling ready to eat foods. Correction: Employee voluntarily discarded the cooked burger and buns on the plate and put gloves on for future handling of ready to eat foods. Several cases of tomato sauce observed stored on floor of dry storage in the basement. Sleeved pizza boxes stored on the floor in the back storage area of kitchen. Cutting board located on two-door prep unit at the chicken fry station is deeply scored and not easily cleanable. Shelving in basement dry storage area holding bottled sauces is covered with cardboard and not a smooth cleanable surface. Water leakage into bucket under the three-bay sink located in the dish area. Floor of walk-in freezer located in the kitchen littered with food debris. A few missing and damaged ceiling tiles observed throughout the upstairs and downstairs kitchens. Ventilation hoods over stovetop located in the downstairs kitchen observed with heavy dust buildup. Unnecessary equipment and miscellaneous building supplies located in dry storage in the basement, dry storage in upstairs back room and the room at the top of the stairs

• Ichiban, 181 Grant Ave., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Dec. 9). Plastic container of cut lemons was observed in the ice for drinks at the cold drink station. Correction: Container and ice removed from the ice bin and the bin was washed, rinsed and sanitized before refilling with ice. The container of cut lemons was put into a separate bin on the wait station counter. Three unlabeled spray bottles containing cleaning chemicals were stored at the end of the sushi bar in direct contact with bottle of siracha sauce. Correction: Manager voluntarily labeled and removed spray bottles from food service area. Box of avocados stored on wood shelving located in back of area storing chemicals. No cross contamination noted during inspection. Manager voluntarily moved avocados to dry storage area of kitchen. Plastic 5-gallon bucket located in dry storage of kitchen mislabeled. Non-food-grade 5-gallon totes storing rice, corn starch, sugar and flour located in the dry storage are dirty. Single-use plastic cups used as scoops in liquid products and not a cleanable utensil. Shelving located in upright cooler at the end of the cook line and walk-in cooler covered with cardboard and not a smooth cleanable surface. Condensation buildup on the interior walls surrounding door of walk-in freezer located in the walk-in cooler of the kitchen. Door gaskets on walk-in cooler and reach in coolers throughout the kitchen and sushi bar are torn and in disrepair. Counters throughout the sushi bar are covered with plastic wrap and not a smooth cleanable surface. Wet cloth towels observed touching cut produce in bins located in the walk-in cooler. Shelving located on the cook line are dirty with food debris. Exterior surfaces of equipment throughout the kitchen have dirt buildup. Interior shelving of black cupboard on prep area of kitchen is dirty with food residues. Shelving of walk-in cooler and dry storage area covered with food residues. Hand washing facilities at the sushi bar and wait station area are missing hand soap and single use towels. Evidence of rodent droppings present on bottom shelving and floor of dry storage area. No pest control services are currently in use. Missing section of floor tile in walk-in cooler in front of freezer door. Floors throughout the kitchen and under equipment are dirty. Fluorescent light located in the kitchen is broken and held in place with plastic bag straps.

• Genoa Hotel, 10060 State Route 90, Genoa: satisfactory. Cutting board on sandwich prep unit located in the kitchen observed to have scores and not a smooth cleanable surface. Meat slicer located in the back room of the kitchen is dirty with food debris. Shelving located in back storage area is not a smooth cleanable surface. Flooring throughout the facility is in disrepair.

• Kosta's Bar & Grill, 105 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 15).

• Mesa Grande Taqueria, 100 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. The floor of the walk-in cooler is covered in a film of rust. Food debris buildup noted on the floor of the walk-in cooler. The wall behind the rice cookers requires cleaning and repair. Significant amount of unused equipment stored in the basement, including restaurant pans, utensils, dishware and miscellaneous small items.

• Salt of the Earth, 147 Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory.

• Mort's at Tinkers, 78 Franklin St., Auburn: satisfactory. Accurate thermometer missing from upright refrigerator unit located in the kitchen. Upright freezer located in the kitchen has condensation buildup on the interior shelves of the unit.

• Ichiban, 181 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Dec. 21). Condensation buildup on the exterior side of door to the walk-in freezer located in the walk-in cooler in the kitchen. Manager informed inspector during inspection service call put in to fix unit from condensation buildup. Temperatures measured adequate in the unit during inspection. Door gasket located on the door of the walk in cooler located in the kitchen is in disrepair. Floor tiles in front of the walk-in freezer located in the walk-in cooler of the kitchen are missing. Overhead lighting covers located in the kitchen have dirty residue buildup.

• John Cool Post 257 American Legion, 127 Main St., Port Byron: satisfactory.

• Seafood Express, 97 Owasco St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• LaBuff-Cole American Legion Posst 911, 2558 Legion St., Cato: satisfactory.

• Rudolph's, 99 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Two mini refrigerators located behind the service counter do not have thermometers present. The temperatures of the mini refrigerators were noted to be 44 degrees F (upper unit) and 42 degrees F (lower unit) at the time of the inspection. Discussion was had with the operator regarding cold storage temperatures and importance of monitoring temperatures to ensure temperatures do not surpass the 45 degree or below cold storage requirements.

• Lavish Lounge Bar & Restaurant, 288 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. The inside of the single-door cooler and the walk-in cooler require cleaning to to debris buildup.

