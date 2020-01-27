Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Jan. 27, 2020

• Lavish Lounge Bar & Restaurant, 288 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. The floor under the dishwashing machine and in the main preparation is covered in a layer of food debris.

• Moe's Southwest Grill, 17 Grant Avenue, Auburn: satisfactory.

• Arnold's Family Restaurant, 2667 Erie Drive, Weedsport: satisfactory. The metal shelving in the reach in cooler is pitted and covered in a layer of rust. Lack an adequate trap for the indirect drain located at the post-mix soda dispenser.

• Route 20 Grill & Tap, 3193 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory.

• The Busted Yolk, 11384 North St., Cato: satisfactory.

• Ann's Family Restaurant, 113 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.

• China Wok, 19 Seminary St., Auburn: satisfactory. Multiple bins of cooked egg rolls and breaded cooked chicken being stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Multiple five-gallon buckets of sauces being stored directly on the floor inside the facility. The inside door panel of the single-door freezer in the dry storage area is cracked and broken. The filters in the hood system require cleaning due to excessive grease build-up.