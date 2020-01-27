Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Jan. 27, 2020

• Lavish Lounge Bar & Restaurant, 288 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. The floor under the dishwashing machine and in the main preparation is covered in a layer of food debris.
• Moe's Southwest Grill, 17 Grant Avenue, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Arnold's Family Restaurant, 2667 Erie Drive, Weedsport: satisfactory. The metal shelving in the reach in cooler is pitted and covered in a layer of rust. Lack an adequate trap for the indirect drain located at the post-mix soda dispenser.
• Route 20 Grill & Tap, 3193 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• The Busted Yolk, 11384 North St., Cato: satisfactory.
• Ann's Family Restaurant, 113 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• China Wok, 19 Seminary St., Auburn: satisfactory. Multiple bins of cooked egg rolls and breaded cooked chicken being stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Multiple five-gallon buckets of sauces being stored directly on the floor inside the facility. The inside door panel of the single-door freezer in the dry storage area is cracked and broken. The filters in the hood system require cleaning due to excessive grease build-up.
• Denny's Restaurant, 176 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. The floor drain under the hand washing sink is not in working order. Sewer gas odor noted around the floor drain under the main hand-washing sink in the kitchen. The hand-washing sink located behind the reception area is not in working order due to a malfunctioning sanitary line. Lack single-service towels at the dedicated hand-wash sink in the main kitchen area. The ceiling in the back seating area continues to leak into the facility. Observed a trash can in the center of the floor to catch water as it drips from the ceiling. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to excessive grease build-up.
• Dunkin Donuts, 9032 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory.
• Gus's, 123 Cayuga St., Union Springs: unsatisfactory (Jan. 16). Two cartons of eggs located on the top shelf of walk-in cooler over shredded cheese that could be used for salads, a ready-to-eat food. No evidence of contamination. Corrected: Eggs moved to low shelf of walk-in cooler. Several floor tiles cracked and have missing pieces through the kitchen. Owner states that they have purchased tiles and will replace next month.
• Hollywood Restaurant, 314 Clark St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Buck Tucker's Home Cookin', 1579 Clark Street Road, Auburn: satisfactory.