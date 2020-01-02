• Rainbow Lanes, 2922 State Route 31, Weedsport: satisfactory.
• Auburn Elks Lodge #474, 314-316 State St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• S-K American Legion Post #1324, 168 State St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Clifford E. Galbraith Memorial Post, 14 Adams St., Moravia: satisfactory.
• Angelo's Pizza, 25 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Nino's Pizzeria, 115 Main St., Port Byron: satisfactory.
• Dunkin Donuts, 160 State St., Auburn: satisfactory. Cover for ice caddy at front counter not closed. No evidence of contamination in the bin.
• Subway-Walmart, 297 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Moe's Southwest Grill, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: unsatisfactory. Diced white meat chicken found in hot holding unit at 115 degrees Fahrenheit at approximately 11:30 a.m. Interviewed manager and she stated that the chicken was cooked to 165 degrees Fahrenheit at approximately 10:30 a.m. Manager stated that the chicken was put in a container that was too deep. Correction made: Chicken was in unit approximately one hour so chicken was returned to grill and reheated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Chicken was then placed in a shallow container and returned to hot holding unit. All other items in hot holding unit were found to have temperatures greater than 140 degrees Fahrenheit
• Genoa Hotel, 10060 State Route 90, Genoa: satisfactory.
• XL Cookie Co., 33 Columbus St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• The Betty Blue, 76 W. Cayuga St., Moravia: satisfactory.
• Xylem, 1 Gould Drive, Auburn: satisfactory.