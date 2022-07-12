Cayuga County restaurant inspections: July 12, 2022

• Emerson Park Pavilion, 6879 E. Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory (June 24).
• Colonial Lodge, 2630 State Route 41A, Moravia: satisfactory (June 30).
• Brandon's Pub and Grille, 559 Main St., Sterling: unsatisfactory (July 1). Observed male food service worker separating sliced romaine lettuce for use as a sandwich topping with his bare hand. The contaminated portion of the romaine lettuce was voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Observed sliced tomatoes actively being stored in a 1/6 restaurant pan on the shelf above the stainless steel work station. The temperature of the tomatoes was 57 degrees F at the time of inspection. The tomatoes were prepped for lunch service about one hour prior to the inspection. The tomatoes were placed into refrigeration storage. A 1/8 restaurant pan containing a wing dipping sauce consisting of mayonnaise, blue cheese and cayenne pepper was actively stored in the chicken wing preparation area. The outside edge of the sauce was observed to be congealed and had an internal temperature 79 degrees F at the time of inspection. The sauce was voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. The gasket for the chest freezer in the kitchen is cracked, torn and in disrepair. The top of the on-site grease storage Dumpster is completely covered in food debris and the area surrounding the Dumpster is completely saturated in a thick layer of used grease and oil. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to significant grease buildup.
• Big Bo's, 537 Main St., Fair Haven: satisfactory (July 1).
• Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling: satisfactory (July 1).
• Pleasant Beach Hotel, 14477 Fancher Ave., Fair Haven: satisfactory (July 1).
• Sterling Cidery, 14451 Richmond Ave., Sterling: satisfactory (July 1).
• Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven: satisfactory (July 1).
• Reese's Dairy Bar, 1422 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (July 6). Door gaskets on sandwich prep unit located in the kitchen are torn. Cracked floor tiles in front of sandwich prep unit in the kitchen.
• Subway, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (July 6). Expired permit on display in the facility.
• Dunkin Donuts, 1695 State Route 38, Moravia: satisfactory (July 7). Accurate thermometer missing from two under-counter reach-in units located in the service area. Door gasket on under-the-counter refrigerator unit located at the drive-thru section is torn. Oven door handles in the back room dirty with dried food. Under-the-counter reach-in cooler in back section of the service area has dried cream on the exterior of the unit and sprinkles littered in the door gaskets. Coffee grate system on the front counter has coffee residue staining. Employee hand wash sink in the service area is blocked by a rolling cart. Flies are present throughout the facility.
• Muzzi's D'Italia Ice, 2675 W. Brutus St., Weedsport: satisfactory (July 7).