Cayuga County restaurant inspections: July 12, 2022

• Brandon's Pub and Grille, 559 Main St., Sterling: unsatisfactory (July 1). Observed male food service worker separating sliced romaine lettuce for use as a sandwich topping with his bare hand. The contaminated portion of the romaine lettuce was voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Observed sliced tomatoes actively being stored in a 1/6 restaurant pan on the shelf above the stainless steel work station. The temperature of the tomatoes was 57 degrees F at the time of inspection. The tomatoes were prepped for lunch service about one hour prior to the inspection. The tomatoes were placed into refrigeration storage. A 1/8 restaurant pan containing a wing dipping sauce consisting of mayonnaise, blue cheese and cayenne pepper was actively stored in the chicken wing preparation area. The outside edge of the sauce was observed to be congealed and had an internal temperature 79 degrees F at the time of inspection. The sauce was voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. The gasket for the chest freezer in the kitchen is cracked, torn and in disrepair. The top of the on-site grease storage Dumpster is completely covered in food debris and the area surrounding the Dumpster is completely saturated in a thick layer of used grease and oil. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to significant grease buildup.