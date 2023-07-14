• Brandon's Pub and Grill, 559 Main St., Sterling: satisfactory (June 30). Right side door on refrigerated prep unit located at the kitchen entrance has a torn door gasket. Fan on right side of walk in cooler is missing cover. Cutting board on refrigerator unit on the cook line is scored and stained.

• Turtle Cove Resort & Marina, 356 King St., Fair Haven: satisfactory (June 30). Ice scoop stored improperly in the ice bin located behind the bar. Cutting board on the refrigerated prep unit located on the cook line is deeply scored and stained.Heavy condensation located on the upright freezer and chest freezer located in the kitchen. Upright freezer in the kitchen is not leveled or stable. Interior floor of drawer refrigerator unit on the cook line is littered with food debris. Door gaskets on all refrigerated units throughout the kitchen have black residue build up. Employee hand sink located in the kitchen is inaccessible with cleaning equipment blocking usage. Employee hand sink located in the kitchen is lacking single use towels. Flies present throughout the facility bar and kitchen.