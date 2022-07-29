Cayuga County restaurant inspections: July 29, 2022

• Happy Days Drive In, 3022 State Route 370, Meridian: satisfactory (July 14).

• Fly By Night Cookie Co., 14508 Fancher Ave., Fair Haven: satisfactory (July 15).

• Emerson Park Pavilion, 6879 E. Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory (July 18).

• Brandon's Pub and Grille, 559 Main St., Sterling: satisfactory (July 15). Mildew buildup observed on the baffle inside the ice storage well for the ice maker. Lack an accurate thermometer in the condiment cooler adjacent to the salad preparation station.

• Harley's Irish Pub, 149 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (July 19). The Fernco connection to the main sanitary line as it exits the facility does not appear to be secure. There is a damp area around the pipe and collapsed foundation area. The floor drain in the rear storage area adjacent the mop sink is not securely attached to the sub floor and moves freely. The urinal in the men's restroom is not in working order. The flush valve does not work. The facility is actively storing garbage on the floor of the basement.

• Auburn Movieplex, 360 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (July 19). Employee hand wash sink in storage room lacking single use towels.

• The Seneca Riverside, 9345 Stickle Road, Weedsport: satisfactory (July 20). There is a large pile of cardboard and pallets on the ground surface between the horse shoe pits and the river. Significant grease buildup observed in the filters of the exhaust hood.

• DeTomaso's Pizzeria, 17 Columbus St., Auburn: satisfactory (July 21).

• Holiday Inn, 75 North St., Auburn: satisfactory (July 21). Mildew buildup observed on the baffle in the storage well of the primary ice maker in the kitchen. Lack single service towels at the dedicated hand wash sink in the kitchen. There are a couple caved-in baseboard tiles which create a hole in the wall between the dining area and the kitchen.

• Papa Paulie's Pizza, 247 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (July 21).

• Gaetano's Pizzeria, 250 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (July 21). The handles of equipment and the outside of the microwave are covered in a thin film of grease. The inside of the single door cooler unit is covered in food debris. The auto air vent for the grease trap is not functioning properly. Sewer gas odor present when the three-bay sink is in use. The dedicated hand wash sink observed to be full of dirty dishes.