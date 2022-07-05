Cayuga County restaurant inspections: July 5, 2022

• Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory (June 10). Two one-quart plastic containers used as scoops in the flour bin located at the bake station of the kitchen. Condensation buildup on ceiling of walk-in freezer located in the back kitchen area. Lighting covers in front kitchen area have dust buildup.

• Colonial Lodge, 2630 State Route 41A, Moravia: unsatisfactory (June 15). Four ketchup bottles located on tables throughout the dining room observed to contain spoiled ketchup. Correction: Owner voluntarily discarded ketchup bottles. The last upright freezer in the back room containing packaged frozen foods has complete condensation buildup on the interior of the unit. Packaged frozen foods stored in the unit observed completely encapsulated in ice. Correction: Owner is voluntarily defrosting the upright freezer and discarding the packaged frozen foods. Frozen foods voluntarily discarded were: Three two-pound sealed tubes of corned beef hash, two two-pound bags of chopped peppers and onions, one five-pound bag of hash brown potatoes and one plastic container of 25 cream cheese stuffed wontons. Lid of chest freezer lacking interior cover shield. Interior bins of upright refrigerator at the end of the cook line are dirty with dried food spillage. Interior shelves of upright refrigerator in the kitchen are dirty with dried food debris.