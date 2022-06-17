Cayuga County restaurant inspections: June 17, 2022

• Laurie's 1097 State Route 34, Genoa: satisfactory (May 13). Cutting board on single door prep unit in the cook area is scored and stained. Condensation build-up on interior walls of chest freezer in back storage area.

• Swaby's, 6 South St., Auburn: satisfactory (May 17). Two single sheet trays of fresh cut french fries in the upright freezer located in the back storage room are double stacked and not covered from potential source of contamination. Thermometer missing from pizza prep unit located in the upstairs kitchen. Cutting boards on pizza and sandwich prep units in the upstairs kitchen are deeply scored and stained. Pool of water on interior floor of pizza prep unit located in the upstairs kitchen. Condensation buildup on interior walls of three chest freezers located in upstairs back storage room.

• Hardware Cafe & General Store, 566 Main St., Fair Haven: satisfactory (May 18).

• Track Cinema, 1579 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (May 20).

• Sweet's By Sarah Bakery, 591 Main St., Fair Haven: satisfactory (May 20).

• Daphine's Diner, 15085 State Route 104, Martville: satisfactory (May 18). The bottom of the single door upright freezer in the main kitchen requires cleaning due to ice and food debris buildup. Missing, cracked and displaced floor tile observed throughout the main kitchen. Significant grease buildup observed around the outside of the exhaust hood system.

• McDonald's, 357 Genesee Street, Auburn: satisfactory (May 24). Drain flies remain present around the point of sale station inside the facility.

• Moro's Table, 1 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (May 24). Cutting boards on all refrigerator units located in the kitchen are deeply scored and stained. Right side door gasket on upright two-door refrigerator unit at the kitchen entrance is torn. Interior panel of ice machine located at the kitchen entrance is broken. Reach-in cooler door gaskets of both units located on the cook line dirty with food debris.

• Little League Baseball of Auburn, 6912 E. Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory (May 24). Box of souffle cups and individual wrapped tortilla chips stored on floor under the table at cook line. Thermometer missing from upright single door cooler at cook line.

• Knights of Columbus #207, 47-51 Market St., Auburn: satisfactory (May 30).

• Giuseppe's of Moravia, 161 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory (June 2). Cutting board on sandwich prep unit is deeply scored and stained. Water accumulated on floor of sandwich prep unit in the kitchen. Employee hand sink is not securely attached to the back wall and is sitting ajar on the pedestal stand. Floors throughout facility are in disrepair. Ceiling tiles in kitchen are stained. Floor in walk-in cooler located in the kitchen is covered with cardboard and not a smooth cleanable surface. Two overhead lighting units in pizza area of facility lack protective covering.

• Arby's, 2767 State Route 31, Weedsport: satisfactory (June 3). The floor of the walk-in cooler was observed to have food debris and a yellow liquid substance present.

