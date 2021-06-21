Cayuga County restaurant inspections: June 21, 2021

• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 276 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Hot water leak present at the sink in the men's restroom. Mildew growth present along the baseboard adjacent to the walk-in chicken cooler. Missing grout between the floor tiles around the fryers. The floor under both the fryers and chicken breading are noted to be covered with flour, food debris and grease.

• The Busted Yolk, 11384 North Street, Cato: satisfactory.

• Arnold's Family Restaurant, 2667 Erie Drive, Weedsport: unsatisfactory (April 28). Observed three staff members in the kitchen improperly wearing face coverings at the time of inspection. All three employees were observed wearing face covering on their chins, not covering the mouth and nose. All employees were compliant with face covering usage at exit interview. The metal shelving in the reach-in cooler is pitted and covered in a layer of rust.

• Nino's Pizzeria II, 173 South St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Jreck Subs, 2700 E. Brutus St., Weedsport: satisfactory.