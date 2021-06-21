Cayuga County restaurant inspections: June 21, 2021

• Sakura Buffet, 316 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Bins of egg rolls and battered raw shrimp noted to be stored uncovered side the walk-in cooler. Boxes of fish noted to be stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer. The shelving in side the walk-in cooler noted to be covered in a fine layer of rust, pitted surfaces are also present. Cracked and chipped floor tiles present in the dry goods storage area.
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 1624 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory. Wiping clothes are not properly stored in sanitizing solution. Significant amount of food debris noted under the icemaker in the service area. Cutting boards in the main kitchen area are significantly worn and not easily cleanable
• Applebee's Neighborhood Grille & Bar, 221 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Mildew build-up noted on the walls around the dishwash area.
• Pizza Hut, 386 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn: satisfactory. The door handles throughout the facility noted to be covered in a film of grease. Significant food and grease build-up noted under the equipment throughout the facility. The corner moulding in the dishwashing area is not securely attached to the wall. Significant mildew build-up noted behind the dishwashing machine.
• York Street Diner, 6 York St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Kosta's Bar & Grill, 105 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Food debris build-up noted under the shelving inside the walk-in freezer. Missing ceiling tiles in the downstairs preparation kitchen.
• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 276 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Hot water leak present at the sink in the men's restroom. Mildew growth present along the baseboard adjacent to the walk-in chicken cooler. Missing grout between the floor tiles around the fryers. The floor under both the fryers and chicken breading are noted to be covered with flour, food debris and grease.
• The Busted Yolk, 11384 North Street, Cato: satisfactory.
• Arnold's Family Restaurant, 2667 Erie Drive, Weedsport: unsatisfactory (April 28). Observed three staff members in the kitchen improperly wearing face coverings at the time of inspection. All three employees were observed wearing face covering on their chins, not covering the mouth and nose. All employees were compliant with face covering usage at exit interview. The metal shelving in the reach-in cooler is pitted and covered in a layer of rust.
• Nino's Pizzeria II, 173 South St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Jreck Subs, 2700 E. Brutus St., Weedsport: satisfactory.
• McDonald's of Port Byron, NYS Thruway Milepost 310 East, Port Byron: unsatisfactory (April 29): Observed 15 eggs in a flat sitting on the shelf directly above the egg cooking station. The temperature of the eggs was noted to be 80 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of inspection. The 15 eggs in the flat were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection.
• McDonald's of Port Byron, NYS Thruway Milepost 310 East, Port Byron: satisfactory (May 10):
• Dugan's Country Grill, 3234 State Route 34B, Aurora: satisfactory. Food debris build-up noted on the door handles of the equipment located in the kitchen. Lack paper towels at the dedicated handwash sink in the main kitchen area. Food debris and grease build-up noted under the equipment and along the base board wall transition throughout the facility.
• Auburn Diner, 64 Columbus St., Auburn: satisfactory. The outer coating on the shelving inside double-door cooler unit located on the in main cookline is cracked and peeling, exposing bare rusted metal. Mildew build-up noted along the baffle in the ice storage well in the basement ice maker. Broken, missing floor tiles noted under the double-door cooler unit in the main kitchen.
• Downtown Deli, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. The wall behind the three-bay sink requires cleaning due to grease build-up.
• Taco Bell, 168 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Lasca's, 252 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Smitty's Fish House West, 343 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Hollywood Restaurant, 314 Clark St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Wells College Golf Course, 170 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory.