• Trolley Park Snack Shack, 8868 South St., Weedsport: satisfactory (May 22).

• Cato Little League, 2391 W. Main St., Cato: satisfactory (May 22).

• The Refinery at Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (May 22). A full 4-quart stainless steel container of mashed potatoes observed in the hot warmer unit on the cook line of the kitchen had a measured temperature of 112 degrees F during inspection. The chef stated the potatoes had been on the line for less than two hours. Correction: The potatoes were put back on the stove to reheat to 165 degrees F or higher before returning to the hot warmer unit to hot hold at 140 degrees F or higher. Black residue in the tracks of the door gasket on the left side of the refrigerated prep unit on the cook line located in the kitchen.

• Tom Thumb Drive-In, 6143 E. Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory (May 23).

• Laurie's, 1097 State Route 34, Genoa: satisfactory (May 24).

• Port Byron Diner, 97 Rochester St., Port Byron: satisfactory (May 24).

• Nino's Pizzeria, 115 Main St., Port Byron: satisfactory (May 24). Plastic gallon bottle of liquid sauces stored on shelving located in the basement observed to be bare wood and not a smooth cleanable surface. Two ceiling tiles missing in the dining room in front of the service counter. Three tiles located in the back kitchen are water stained. Ventilation hoods over the fryers in the cook area have grease and dust accumulation.

• Ed & Jean's Ice Cream Shoppe, 95 Rochester St., Port Byron: satisfactory (May 24). Single use plastic spoons are being reused and stored improperly in the sprinkles containers located on the ice cream shelf. Cutting board located on the refrigerated prep unit in the kitchen is deeply scored and heavily stained. Ventilation hoods located over the flat top and fryers in the cook area of the kitchen observed with heavily built up grease and dust.

• Potter's Farm to Fork, 1951 State Route 31, Port Byron: satisfactory (May 24). A plastic bag containing home fries observed sitting on top of uncovered container of mozzarella cheese located in the refrigerated prep unit in the front cook line. Thermometer missing from dessert display cooler located in the dining room. Condensation build up on the exterior bottom of the walk in freezer door located in the back kitchen walk in cooler. Interior and exterior surfaces of the microwave oven on the shelf in the front cook line is dirty with dried food spillage. Interior floor and door tracks of dessert cooler located in the dining room area are littered with food crumbs.

• Simply Cookie, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry: satisfactory (May 26).

• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1975, 44 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (May 29).

• Knights of Columbus #207, 47-51 Market St., Auburn: satisfactory (May 29).

• Carolyn's Creations, 11370 South St., Cato: satisfactory (May 31).

• Happy Days Drive-In, 3022 State Route 370, Meridian: satisfactory (June 2). Right door on refrigerated sandwich prep unit on the cook line has a torn door gasket.

• Holiday Inn, 75 North St., Auburn: satisfactory (June 2).

• John Cool Post 257 American Legion, 127 Main St., Port Byron: satisfactory (June 2).

• Balloons Restaurant, 67 Washington St., Auburn: satisfactory (June 6).