• Bambino's Pizza, 100 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (June 13). Wiping cloths are not properly stored in sanitizing solution. Sanitizing solution was not prepared at the time of inspection. Facility lacks hot running water. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to debris buildup.

• Holiday Inn, 75 North St., Auburn: satisfactory (June 14). Ice scoop stored on ice machine and not on a clean surface. Cutting board on refrigerator prep unit located at the cook line is deeply scored and stained. Condensation build up on exterior sides of the door of the walk in freezer located in the kitchen. Interior of microwave located on the cook line is dirty.

• Rowland House, 453 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory (June 13).

• Muzzi's D'Italia Ice, 2675 W. Brutus St., Weedsport: satisfactory (June 14). Thermometer missing from reach-in cooler at front window. Floors sticky from syrup spillage.

• Rudolph's Sugar Shack, 99 Genesee St, Auburn: satisfactory (June 16). Ceiling tiles in restroom of facility noted to be in disrepair (water stains throughout and tile sagging directly above handwashing sink).

• Bradford Heights Delights, 1579 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (June 8).

• Dunkin Donuts, 2 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (June 21). Seal/gasket for door of small creamer cooler in disrepair. Door does not close/seal properly.

• Mort's At Tinkers, 78 Franklin St., Auburn: satisfactory (June 23). Accurate thermometers missing from upright refrigerator and reach in cooler in the kitchen. Three broken tiles missing from in front of the ice machine located in the kitchen.

• Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn: satisfactory (June 23).

• Osteria Salina, 16/20 State St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (June 23). The walk in cooler located in the basement was observed to contain 20 pound of cooked beef in a saran wrap covered half sheet stainless steel pan. The measured temperature of the cooked beef was 55 degrees F during inspection. The chef stated the cooked beef was prepared at 6 p.m. the night prior to inspection. Correction: The chef voluntarily discarded the 20 pounds of cooked beef during inspection. Education was provided on the proper cooling methods of cooked potentially hazardous foods. Three bags of fresh clams stored on the floor of the walk in cooler located in the basement. Approximately 10 pounds of frozen raw shrimp in a plastic container and 10 pounds of frozen calamari in the sink observed to be thawing improperly. The shrimp and calamari were removed from the standing water and placed under running water to continue the thawing process. Employee hand wash sink located at the end of the three bay sink is inaccessible with a box covering the basin. Employee hand wash sink located at the end of the three bay sink is missing single service towels.

• Michael's Restaurant, 312 Clark St., Auburn: satisfactory (June 23). Three upright freezers located downstairs in the basement have condensation build up on the interior shelving. Door gasket on chest freezer in the back corner of the basement is torn.

• Frank Calimeri Post #9, 42 Clark St., Auburn: satisfactory (June 23).