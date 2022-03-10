Cayuga County restaurant inspections: March 10, 2022

• Dunkin Donuts, 3475 State Route 370, Cato: satisfactory. Black mini refrigerator located to the right of drive-up service window lacks a thermometer.

• Starlite Lanes, 1379 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory. Ventilation hoods over fryers have heavy grease buildup.

• Potters Farms to Fork, 1951 State Route 31, Port Byron: satisfactory. The shelving in the walk-in cooler is no longer smooth and easily cleanable, covered in a thin layer of rust.

• Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Feb. 24). Glass cleaner spray bottle observed hanging on shelf above sauces on rack at kitchen dish station. Correction: Spray bottle moved to cleaning solution area of kitchen. A tightly sealed four-quart plastic container of wedding soup located in upright cooler of kitchen observed with a fat cap layer. The internal measured temperature was 47 degrees F during inspection. The manager stated the soup was put in cooler over 12 hours prior to inspection. Correction: Manager voluntarily discarded soup during inspection. Door gasket on chest freezer at entrance to kitchen is torn. Note: New replacement chest freezers in basement waiting to be installed. Basement floor at dry storage is littered with food debris.

• Spring Garden, 68 Owasco St., Auburn: satisfactory. Tray of frozen chicken stored uncovered and double stacked in the upright freezer against exterior wall of walk-in cooler in the kitchen.

• Don Juan Cafe, 104 Chapman Ave., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Feb. 17). Approximately 15 pounds of pulled pork used to stuff empanadas in a shallow hotel pan on back counter in kitchen being held at room temperature. The measured temperature was 73 degrees F during inspection. Owner stated the product was removed from the cooler less than one hour prior to inspection. Correction: Owner put hotel pan back in the walk-in cooler to rapid chill to 45 degrees F or below. Approximately two pounds of pork stew in a 1/3 hotel pan on the steam table had a measured temperature range of 128 degrees - 132 degrees F during inspection. Pork stew in steam table less than two hours. Correction: Pork stew moved to stove to reheat to 165 degrees F or higher before returning to steam table to hot hold at 140 degrees F or higher. Tray of empanadas and chicken wings located in the chest freezer of kitchen are stored uncovered and unprotected. Observed trash and litter around area of dumpster and exterior back of the building. Ceiling, floor and fan cover of the walk-in cooler in the back of the kitchen observed to have mold growth.

• Don Juan Cafe, 104 Chapman Ave., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Feb. 28). Three chicken legs quarters observed in a 1/3 hotel pan in the steam table. The measured temperature was 120 degrees F during inspection. Employee stated the chicken leg quarters were in the unit less than 2 hours. Correction: Employee voluntarily moved chicken legs to oven to reheat to 165 degrees F or higher before returning to steam table to hot hold at 140 degrees F or higher.

• Taco Bell, 168 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Paper wraps for chalupas being improperly stored directly above a trash container on the main cook line. The bottom of the double-door freezer located in the back storage area is covered in food debris. The FRP panel adjacent to the walk-in cooler is not securely to the wall board, bare sheet rock is exposed.

• Mr. Pizza, 69 Wall St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Feb. 28). The bottom of the three-door, double-top sandwich preparation cooler observed to have an internal temperature of 56 degrees F at the time of inspection. Five pounds of meat balls, three pounds of prepared tuna fish, 20 single service containers of butter, 16 ounce container of Parmesan cheese, 12 single service portions of crumbly blue cheese were all observed have internal temperature between 55 and 56 degrees. All of the potential hazardous foods observed to be out of temperature were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. All other foods items were moved to the walk-in cooler. Lack accurate thermometers in each and every cooler unit. The shelving in the walk-in cooler is covered in a skim coat of rust. The floor of the walk-in cooler is also covered in a thin layer of rust. The inside liner of the upright refrigerator freezer in the main kitchen is separating exposing the insulating foam of the unit. The door handles of equipment throughout the facility are covered in a film of grease and food debris. The floor under equipment and under the shelving in the main kitchen observed to be covered in a layer of food debris and grease. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to significant grease buildup. The exhaust duct work for the exhaust hood requires cleaning due to significant grease buildup.

• Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 3).

