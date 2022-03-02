Cayuga County restaurant inspections: March 2, 2022

• Downtown Deli, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.

• The Salvation Army, 18 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Door gaskets on both doors of upright cooler in the kitchen have black residue buildup in the tracks.

• Hollywood Restaurant, 314 Clark St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Michael's Restaurant, 312 Clark St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Lin Bo Chinese Restaurant, 8932 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory. Multiple five-gallon buckets of sauces and marinades being stored on the floor of the facility. One sheet pan of diced chicken and bag of shaved beef actively being thawed at room temperature on top of the three-bay sink. The shelving inside the walk-in cooler is covered in a tin layer of rust. Sanitizing solution was not properly prepared at the time of inspection. Food contact surfaces ares were not properly sanitized between usage during start up preparation. Film of grease and food debris noted on the floor of the facility.

• Giuseppe's Pizzeria, 75 Owasco St., Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 11).

• Panera Bread, 6 Plaza Drive, Auburn: satisfactory.

• China Wok, 19 Seminary St., Auburn: satisfactory. Multiple bins of cooked breaded chicken being stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Bins of cooked egg rolls and cooked breaded chicken double and triple stacked in the double-door cooler adjacent to the dry storage area. The shelving inside the walk-in cooler is covered in a layer of rust. The plastic inside liner of the stand-up single-door freezer located in the dry storage area and in the main kitchen both have cracked separating inside liners exposing the insulating material. Sanitizing solution was not prepared at the time of inspection. Food preparation surfaces are not properly sanitized between usage when contamination could occur. The door handles of equipment throughout the facility observed to be covered in a film of grease and food debris Lack hand soap at the dedicated hand wash sink in the kitchen. The dedicated hand wash sink was observed to contain various utensils and scoops at the time of inspection. The floors and walls throughout the facility are no longer smooth and easily cleanable, peeling paint and holes present in the wall board. Aluminum wall covering in the back of the kitchen is also peeling and cracked. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to being covered in a layer of grease.

• Great Garden Chinese Restaurant, 116 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory. Three 25-pound bags of jasmine rice stored on the floor located in the corner of the kitchen by cook line. Thermometer missing from silver upright refrigerator in back kitchen area. Two chest freezers and an upright freezer located in the back kitchen area have heavy condensation buildup. Shelving throughout the kitchen is covered with cardboard and not a smooth cleanable surface. Floor in walk-in cooler is covered with cardboard and not a smooth cleanable surface.

• Dunkin Donuts, 160 State St., Auburn: satisfactory. The top covers for both ice wells observed to be left open during operation exposing stored ice to potential contamination. The cutting board located on the main sandwich preparation station is scored and showing significant wear. The door to the single-door under-counter cooler unit is warped and does not completely close.

• McDonald's, 198 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. The door gasket for the single-door cooler under-counter unit is covered in a layer of coffee syrups. The bottom of the second single-door under-counter dairy unit is covered in a film of milk. Standing water and miscellaneous food debris observed under the three-bay sink. Missing approximately one foot of both wall board and baseboard adjacent to the dedicated hand washing sink in the main preparation area.

• Cafe 108, 108 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.

