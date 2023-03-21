• Dilly's, 1579 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 17).

• DeTomaso's Pizzeria, 17 Columbus St., Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 17). The gaskets on the double door cooler unit in the main preparation area are cracked and torn. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to significant debris buildup.

• CC's Tavern, 17 Columbus St., Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 17). Significant mildew buildup observed on the baffle of the ice machine. Significant mildew buildup observed throughout the walk-in cooler.

• Amelia's Pizza, 250 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 17).

• Moro's Table, 1 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 17).

• Nino's Pizzeria II, 173 South St., Aubur n: satisfactory (Feb. 22). The floors and door handles of equipment require cleaning due to debris buildup.

• Cafe 108, 108 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 22).

• Mesa Grande Taqueria, 100 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 22). Filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to grease buildup.

• Domino's Pizza, 19 Dill St., Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 22).

• Seafood Express, 97 Owasco St., Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 23).

• Fargo Bar & Grill, 384 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory (Feb. 24).

• Don Juan Cafe, 104 Chapman Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 24). Wiping cloths are not properly stored in sanitizing solution.