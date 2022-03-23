Cayuga County restaurant inspections: March 24, 2022

• Spoon and Fork Asian Cuisine, 264 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Thermometer missing from white upright refrigerator in back of the kitchen. Cutting board on prep unit at sushi bar is deeply scored. Sides of fryers located in the kitchen have heavy grease buildup. Ceiling tiles in right back corner of walk-in cooler have a bulging appearance. Ventilation hoods over wok cook area of kitchen have greasy residue buildup. Ventilation hoods over fryers have dust and grease buildup.

• Amelia's Pizza, 250 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Door gasket on chest freezer at sandwich prep unit is torn. Interior floor of chest freezer by sandwich prep unit littered with spilled food. Ventilation hoods over cook area have heavy buildup of grease and dust.

• Mamma Maria New York Pizzeria, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Ann's Family Restaurant, 113 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. The door gaskets for the double door cooler in the main kitchen are cracked and torn.

• Subway, 76 North St., Auburn: satisfactory. There is a line of stained ceiling tiles noted across the length southern wall of the facility. Missing multiple ceiling tiles above the walk-in cooler. Exposed spray foam observed around the preparation line and the front sandwich cooler.

• Aurora Cooks, 283 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory. Ventilation hoods over ovens in kitchen are dusty.

• Aurora Inn, 391 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory. Cutting boards on cook line throughout the first floor kitchen are scored and stained.

• Fargo Bar & Grill, 384 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory. Cutting boards on cook line are scored and stained.

• Don Juan Cafe, 104 Chapman Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (March 9).

• Don Juan Cafe, 104 Chapman Ave., Auburn: unsatisfactory (March 10). The water to the facility was turned off at the street due to a break in the service connection on Thursday 3-3-2022. The operator ran a garden hose from the home next door to an outside hose bib to supply the facility with water. The hose connection was not food grade and was in direct contact with the ground surface. The hose connection from the adjacent home was disconnected at the time of inspection. The local code enforcement official ordered the facility closed at the time of inspection.

• Don Juan Cafe, 104 Chapman Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (March 14).

• Mr. Pizza, 69 Wall St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 14). Shelving in the walk-in cooler is covered in a skim coat of rust. The floor of the walk-in is covered in a thin layer of rust. The inner lining of the upright refrigerator freezer unit is cracked and peeled, exposing the insulating material of the unit.

