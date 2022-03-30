Cayuga County restaurant inspections: March 30, 2022

• Mesa Grande Taqueria, 100 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Exterior door handles on upright cooler at top of stairs to prep area has dirty residue. Floors behind service and back prep area littered with food debris. Ceiling tiles over dish area of kitchen have dusty buildup.

• Arby's, 193 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Numerous cigarette butts were observed scattered around the floor of the maintenance shed. Portion of the upper gasket of door to walk-in cooler is torn or missing. Clean butcher knives are being stored in a hanging metal knife box located near the three-bay sink. Knives observed to be hitting wall causing paint chips to collect in the bottom of the metal knife box. Heating vents located within the back cleaning and office areas observed covered in a layer of dust.

• Wendy's, 218 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Cleaned plastic pans were noted to be stored while still wet. Discharge water from the dishwasher unit and from the three-bay sink was observed splashing out of the drain onto the floor. Splashed water was pooling in the corners of the facility. Food debris was observed on the floor of the walk-in cooler and next to the two-bay sink vegetable prep station.

• Seafood Express, 97 Owasco St., Auburn: satisfactory. Cold faucet handle on three-bay sink is missing. Ventilation hoods over cook station has dust and grease buildup.

• Rosedah's, 20 Mattie St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (March 10). Approximately two cups of macaroni and cheese in 1/4 hotel pan in hot holding unit on cook line had measured temperature of 104 degrees F during inspection. Discussion with owner determined the macaroni and cheese went from refrigerator to hot holding unit without reheating to 165 degrees F or higher. The macaroni and cheese was in unit for less than an hour. Correction: Owner voluntarily reheated macaroni and cheese in microwave to 165 degrees or higher before returning to hot holding unit to hot hold at 140 degrees F or higher. Ventilation hoods over cook top and fryers have greasy buildup.

• Subway, 1695 State Route 38, Moravia: satisfactory.

• Giuseppe's Pizzeria of Moravia, 161 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory. Thermometer missing from Pepsi cooler containing cannoli's at front counter. Cutting board on sandwich prep unit is deeply scored and stained. Door gaskets on pizza prep unit and sandwich prep unit have food residue in the grooves. Interior floor of upright freezer in the kitchen littered with food debris. Floors throughout facility are torn behind front counter, in kitchen and under fryers. Floor in walk-in cooler located in the kitchen covered with cardboard and not a smooth cleanable surface. Lighting in front service area missing covers.

• Clifford E. Galbraith Memorial Post, 14 Adams St., Moravia: satisfactory.

• Auburn Elks Lodge #474, 314-316 State St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Auburn Diner, 64 Columbus St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (March 11). Approximately one gallon of cooked elbow macaroni being stored on the top of the sandwich preparation station on the main cook line. The stored macaroni was being added to chicken soup per order to complete the daily chicken special of chicken noodle soup. The stored macaroni measured 81 degrees F at the time of inspection. On site staff could not verify the finished cook time of the macaroni. The macaroni was voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Two one quart containers of sausage being stored uncovered in the single-door cooler on the main cook line. Cracked and torn door gaskets observed on the single-door upright freezer. The single door cooler on the main cook line is completely detached from the door frame. The shelving used to stored sanitized utensils is covered in a film of dirt.

• Rosedah's, 20 Mattie St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 15).

• CC's Tavern, 17 Columbus St., Auburn: satisfactory. Thermometer missing from upright refrigerator in bar. Cutting board on sandwich prep unit is deeply scored and stained. Upright freezer located in the kitchen corner has a torn gasket and condensation buildup on the interior shelve. Exterior door handles on upright cooler in the kitchen corner has greasy residue. Cracked floor tiles throughout the kitchen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0