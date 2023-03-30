• Moe's Southwest Grill, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 22). Torn door gasket located on the right side door of reach in cooler on the cook line. Two missing wall tiles by the walk-in cooler located in the back of the kitchen. Two missing wall tiles in the corner of the dry storage area.

• Mark's Pizzeria, 59 Arterial West, Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 27).

• Panera Bread, 6 Plaza Drive, Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 27). Floor of the walk-in freezer was noted to have food debris and a frozen liquid substance present. Ice accumulation was observed on the ceiling and walls of the walk-in freezer.

• Subway, 76 North St., Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 28).

• Lewis' Home Town Cooking, 343 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 1)

• Swaby's, 6 South St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 1). Grease and food debris buildup observed on the door handles of equipment. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to significant grease buildup.

• Auburn Elks Lodge #474, 314-316 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 1).

• Gretchen's Confections, 27 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 2).

• Angelo's Pizza, 25 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 2). Ten 50-pound bags of flour stored on the floor of the hallway in the back room. Both door gaskets of upright refrigerator unit behind counter to the right of beer cooler are completely torn and in disrepair.

• Downtown Deli, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (March 3).

• Dunkin Donuts, 160 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 3).

• Auburn Diner, 64 Columbus St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 3). Cutting board on sandwich prep unit in the kitchen is scored. Door gasket on upright refrigerator located at the end of the cook line is torn. Upright freezer located at the bottom of the stairs in the basement has condensation buildup on the interior shelving. Dried food debris in the door gasket grooves of the sandwich prep unit located in the kitchen.