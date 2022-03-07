Cayuga County restaurant inspections: March 7, 2022

• Arnold's Family Restaurant, 2667 Erie Drive, Weedsport: satisfactory. The metal shelving inside the the walk-in cooler facility is pitted and rusty. Grease buildup observed between equipment on the main cook line. Food debris buildup observed on top of the microwave in the kitchen.

• Little Caesars Pizza, 61 North St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Dunkin Donuts, 149 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Two under-the-counter ice carts have lids open exposing ice to possible cross contamination. Cutting board on sandwich service station is deeply scored and stained. Sandwich service station is littered with food debris. Exterior of ice bins located under the counters at front and drive thru are dirty with dried coffee spillage. Drainage rails and counters throughout the facility are dirty with coffee and cream spillage. Restroom located in the dining area is lacking toilet paper. Ceiling vent fan located in the walk-in freezer is not completely affixed to the ceiling of the unit.

• Dunkin Donuts, 9032 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory. The door gaskets on two of the single-door, under-counter refrigeration units are separating from the door frames. Food debris buildup observed under the three-bay sink.

• Smitty's Fish House West, 343 Genesee Street, Auburn: satisfactory.

• Rudolph's, 99 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Serving spoons used to scoop sprinkles stored in container handle down. Single service items reused, improperly stored, dispensed, not used when required. Single use spoon used for chocolate sprinkles. Thermometer missing from black refrigerator unit on counter located at end of freezer wall. Exterior door of black refrigerator dirty with sticky residue.

• I.O.O.B. Club, 1696 Sand Hill Road, Martville: satisfactory.

• Tailgators Bar & Grill, 1 Arterial East, Auburn: satisfactory.

• Port Byron Diner, 97 Rochester St., Port Byron: satisfactory. Several boxes of food product triple stacked and stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Employee belongings being stored on food products and dishware in the back storage room. The shelving in the main kitchen is rusty and pitted, no longer smooth and easily cleanable. The shelving in the walk-in cooler is covered in a thick layer of food debris. The floors of both the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer are covered in a layer of dirt and food debris. A fish bin full of waste water observed under the indirect drain for the three-bay sink. Missing multiple floor tiles throughout the facility. The floor under the equipment is covered in a layer of grease. The wall behind the main preparation station is covered in a layer of grease.

• Angelo's Pizza, 25 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Missing multiple ceiling tiles above the pizza oven in the back kitchen and in the back storage area. Two large holes observed in the sheet rock in the back hallway.

• Cook's Village Diner, 8991 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory. Bag of french fries stored on top of home fries in the double-door cooler unit on the main cookline. Missing the latching mechanism on the lid of the chest freezer in the main kitchen. Food debris buildup observed under the equipment on the main cookline.

• Lewis' Home Town Cooking, 343 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Cutting board on sandwich prep unit is scored. Middle door of sandwich prep unit has a torn gasket. Right side door of upright freezer at end of cook line has a torn gasket. Chest freezer by ice machine has condensation buildup on interior walls of the unit. Floor on side of fryer is littered with paper debris.

• Barb's Diner, 891 Main St., Locke: satisfactory. Three upright freezers located throughout the facility have condensation buildup on the interior shelves and walls.

• Cobblestone Inn, 537 State Route 38, Locke: satisfactory. Three 15-pound bags of potatoes stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

• Spring Garden, 68 Owasco St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Feb. 17). One can of hoisin sauce and one can of oyster sauce (three-pound cans each) located in back storage found in poor condition with severe dents along the seams. Correction: Employee voluntarily discarded the cans. Two sheet trays holding 10 pounds each of cooked lo mein noodles observed in the walk-in cooler. The temperature was measured and found to to be 90 degrees F and 110 degrees F respectively. After 10 minutes the temperature was remeasured and found to be 90 degrees and 110 degrees F, no measurable change was observed. The noodles were in the walk-in cooler for less than 30 minutes. Correction: Employee voluntarily divided the noodles onto extra sheet pans to allow for proper cooling procedures. Single sheet trays of chicken in the three-door stainless steel freezer by dish washing area not covered from potential source of contamination Tin cans reused as scoops in flour and rice bins. Meat cleaver stored between dirty side stainless steel table and prep unit. Egg rolls stored in cardboard box lids located in the walk-in cooler. Interior lid on chest freezer in back storage room is torn with insulation exposed and in disrepair. Buckets stored outside of the back door and not in the dumpster area of facility.

• Spring Garden, 68 Owasco St., Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 28). Tray of frozen chicken stored uncovered and double stacked in the upright freezer against exterior wall of walk-in cooler in the kitchen.

