• Dunkin Donuts, 9032 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory (Feb. 7). Cutting board on sandwich prep station has deep cut marks and not a smooth cleanable surface. Door gasket on under the counter refrigerator unit on wall behind front counter is torn. Interior floor of upright black cooler across from dish wash area of kitchen is dirty with dried cold brew liquid spillage.

• Arby's, 2767 State Route 31, Weedsport: satisfactory (Feb. 7). Cutting board on the sandwich station is scored and not a smooth cleanable surface. Door gasket on reach-in cooler behind the front counter is torn. Door gasket on top drawer of cooler unit behind the front counter is torn and dirty with food crumbs. Drip tray of shake machine is dirty with liquid spillage. Interior floor of frozen food cooler unit at the end of the fry line is littered with food debris. Floor behind the second door of dry storage located behind the front counter littered with miscellaneous paper debris. Ceiling above sandwich prep line is dirty with food spillage. Ventilation hoods over the fryers have grease and dust accumulation. Overhead ceiling vents located in the back storage area are dirty with dust accumulation.

• Jreck Subs, 2700 E. Brutus St., Weedsport: satisfactory (Feb. 8). Thermometer missing from upright refrigerator located in the back kitchen area. Condensation buildup on interior walls of black upright freezer located on the service line. Condensation buildup on interior shelving of upright freezer located in the back storage area.

• Jason's New York Pizzeria, 177 S. Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory (Feb. 8). The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to grease buildup.

• Spoon and Fork Asian Cuisine, 264 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 8). Five gallon buckets of sauces and marinade actively being stored on the floor of the walk in cooler. Cleavers are actively stored in between equipment on the main cook line. The in-use scoop actively being stored in the ice well. The inside of the microwave on the main cook line is covered in a film of grease and food debris.

• Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 9). Heavy ice block formations on the bottom of the ventilation fan and floor of walk in freezer located in the basement. Dry storage shelving located in the basement containing liquid condiment bottles is plywood and not a smooth cleanable surface. Faucet on three-bay sink is in disrepair. Employee hand sink at the entrance to the kitchen is not functioning.

• Subway, 217 Grant Avenue, Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 9).

• Simple Roast Coffee, 360 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 14). Ice scoop improperly stored on top of the ice bin. Wiping cloths stored on the counter and not in sanitizing solution between uses.

• Starbucks, 160 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 14).

• Taco Bell, 168 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Feb. 14). All reach-in refrigerator units located on both food assembly lines of the kitchen lack thermometers. Food assembly surfaces on both sides of the kitchen are dirty with food spillage.

• Arnold's Family Restaurant, 2667 Erie Drive, Weedsport: satisfactory (Feb. 15). Exterior surface of microwave in the kitchen is dirty Door gaskets on reach in cooler unit at the wait station are dirty with built up food debris and black residue.